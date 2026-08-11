Struggling Big Ten Program Receives $35M Boost From Billionaire Family

Northwestern football has received a $35 million gift from the family of Liz and Dick Uihlein, a major boost as the program fights to stay competitive in the Big Ten’s financial arms race.

The Wildcats finished 7-6 last season under David Braun, going 4-5 in conference play. They ended the year on a high note, beating Central Michigan 34-7 in the Quick Lane Bowl. But the overall record still showed the gap between Northwestern and the league’s top programs. Now, a $35 million gift offers the program a path to sustained Big Ten competitiveness.

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ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on August 10 that Northwestern football will receive the money over the next three years to support recruiting and other program needs. The Wildcats lost four of their final six regular-season games last year, including a 20-13 rivalry defeat to Illinois. They still reached a bowl and finished with seven wins, but questions lingered about whether Braun had enough resources to push the program forward.

The Wildcats were aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason, adding 16 transfers while retaining most of last year’s contributors. In all, 27 of 30 players with 100+ snaps returned in 2025. That continuity, paired with new talent, could pay off. But in today’s college football, NIL and revenue-sharing deals are just as critical. The Uihlein commitment gives Northwestern more flexibility on both fronts.

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Dick and Liz Uihlein, founders of Wisconsin-based packaging giant Uline, have long ties to Northwestern. In 2021, the school reviewed its business relationship with Uline after controversy surrounding Dick Uihlein’s political spending, ultimately continuing the partnership. This football gift, however, stands apart.

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Northwestern does not have the football history or fan base of Ohio State, Michigan, or Penn State. Braun has to find other ways to close the gap. That strategy is visible in recruiting. In the 2026 class, Braun signed 23 new high school prospects, the largest group since 2003. Even more striking, the 2027 class already has 21 commits, including OSU head coach Ryan Day’s son, RJ Day.

Northwestern Is Making Huge Inroads to Be Competitive in the NIL Market

The Wildcats are also embracing the NIL era. The program has moved into the new Ryan Field era after demolishing the old stadium, with the $862 million venue expected to transform game-day revenue. Northwestern also struck a long-term multimedia rights partnership with JMI Sports and Legends, plus an extended outfitter deal with Under Armour covering all 19 sports. The program is embracing a cultural shift to stay competitive on the field.

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The roster is changing. The stadium is changing. The transfer strategy is changing. And now, the financial backing behind the football operation is about to get much larger. Northwestern does not need to become Ohio State overnight, but it simply needs to stop losing ground. A $35 million commitment over three years will not guarantee that. But it gives Braun and the Wildcats far more ammunition as they try to turn occasional Big Ten success into something that lasts.

