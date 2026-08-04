Struggling SEC College Football Program Signs Track-&-Field Star from Rivals to Play WR 

Arkansas cannot afford to ignore upside after a brutal two-win season. Looking to rebuild in the tough SEC, first-year coach Ryan Silverfield turned to an unlikely source: SEC rival Georgia. Silverfield did not hesitate when elite SEC track speed became available. You cannot coach raw speed. You either have it, or you do not.

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Wide receiver Maurice Gleaton Jr. has officially joined Arkansas football after transferring from Georgia track. The move came together quickly when an open receiver spot allowed Arkansas to offer a football scholarship. Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey gets a rare athlete, though Silverfield admits it was opportunistic rather than a long-planned recruiting scheme.

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“He’s a world-class track athlete,” he said Monday. “He actually was originally coming here to track, but he’s going to do both… He’s another receiver add to that mix that just got here… We’ll take fast guys. Now, can they catch football, and can they hold on to it?”

Gleaton initially planned to focus solely on track in Fayetteville. However, discussions between Silverfield, track coach Doug Case, and Gleaton’s family reopened the football conversation. The coaching staff saw a dynamic athlete capable of stretching defenses, making the dual-sport setup a natural fit for both programs.

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At Langston Hughes, Maurice Gleaton became the first Georgia high school sprinter to break the 10-second barrier with a 9.98, then backed it up by matching the American high school record at 9.92 in 2025. Throw in a national indoor 200 title, and Arkansas had every reason to take a chance.

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The speed carried over to Georgia, where his 6.55 in the 60 meters became the third-fastest time in program history. Outdoors, he posted a 20.99 in the 200 this year at the Torrin Lawrence Invitational and helped Georgia’s 4×100 relay team run 38.92, good enough to move into fourth on the program’s all-time list.

Those numbers separate athletes from almost everyone else. But now comes the harder part. Track speed doesn’t automatically become football production, and Arkansas knows that. Maurice Gleaton was a 3-star football recruit in the 2025 class and ranked No. 138 among receivers by 247Sports. He wasn’t completely new to the game, either.

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During his senior season in the 2024-25 campaign, he caught 21 passes for 747 yards, averaging an eye-popping 35.6 yards every time the ball found him. Georgia, Georgia Tech, and South Florida all offered Maurice Gleaton on the football side. Still, his first year in Athens revolved around track, and hamstring injuries limited his progress during his first year at Georgia.

Maurice Gleaton has a big football interest

Arkansas believes there’s another level if Maurice Gleaton’s body cooperates. Doug Case never discouraged the idea of him becoming a football player.

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“He was interested in playing football when the whole recruiting process started, and then he kind of dropped it for a while,” the track coach explained. “Then right here at the end… he asked again. Coach Silverfield gave me a call… so now he’s out there with those guys, and we’re going to see what he can do.”

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Nobody expects Maurice Gleaton to walk into preseason camp on Aug. 5 and immediately become Arkansas’ No. 1 WR. His first snaps are far more likely to come on special teams. The really intriguing wrinkle is who’ll line up beside him. Arkansas already has former LSU sprinter Jelani Watkins, another track star who owns program records after an electric first season with the Razorbacks.

“Those guys, they’re the two fastest humans in the NCAA right now,” Case said. “That’s a pretty cool thing… If we can get them on the field at the same time, that might be something pretty neat.”

For a program trying to change the conversation under a new head coach, that’s the point. Arkansas is adding a problem defenses have to solve before the ball is even snapped. Sometimes that’s worth far more than another polished route runner.