“Stupid”: NBA Legend Charles Barkley Upset With Auburn Nation Over Alex Golesh Mistreatment

Charles Barkley has never been the guy to sit back and whisper when Auburn fans start acting up. So when local supporters started grumbling over new head coach Alex Golesh just four games into the 2026 season, the basketball legend stepped right in. He called out the fan base for being way too impatient and constantly obsessing over Alabama.

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“People who know football tell me we got a winner,” Charles Barkley said, via aldotcomtigers. “You know, you Auburn people are so damn impatient, and you’ll always compare yourself to Tuscaloosa, which is stupid.”

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Charles Barkley knows Auburn as more than a famous name on the basketball side. He played there from 1981 to 1984, helped take the Tigers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance, and had his No. 34 jersey retired. So his response shows he wasn’t asking the fanbase to lower their expectations. The NBA Hall of Famer was asking them to give Alex Golesh enough time to actually build something.

Like everyone else, Charles Barkley is watching the Auburn football program go through another rebuild. And he doesn’t think four games should be enough to start reaching for the panic button.

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“I’m very happy with our football coach,” he said. “People who know football tell me we got us a winner, that we can just be patient and give an opportunity to put his footprint on it.”

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That patience is easier to ask for than to practice at Auburn. The Tigers had not finished a season with at least seven wins since 2019 before Alex Golesh arrived. He also inherited a program that had gone through multiple coaching changes while Alabama remained the measuring stick across the state.

Alex Golesh understood the pressure before he ever coached a game. He said earlier that he wanted to build at Auburn for the long haul, but admitted there was more pressure to make progress quickly than there had been during his time at South Florida. Still, there are reasons for Auburn fans to at least wait before deciding what this team is.

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Alex Golesh arrived after turning South Florida around from a 1-11 team into a 9-3 program in 2025. His Bulls won 23 games over three seasons, while his 2025 offense ranked second nationally in total yards and fifth in scoring. Auburn hired him because of that track record. The early returns in 2026 have been mixed.

Auburn opened with wins over Baylor and Southern Miss before losing 44-39 to Florida in its SEC opener. The Tigers answered that setback with a 21-15 victory over Vanderbilt, giving Alex Golesh his first SEC win and moving Auburn to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in league play. It hasn’t been pretty every Saturday. But it also isn’t a finished product.

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The offense has shown flashes, while the running game and offensive line have still been works in progress. Byrum Brown has been asked to do plenty, and Auburn’s slow starts have become a recurring issue. Alex Golesh himself knows there is plenty to fix.

“Good football teams go get better week to week to week,” he said.

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That next test is not a gentle one. Auburn travels to No. 17 Tennessee on Saturday, sending Alex Golesh back to Knoxville for the first time since his two seasons as Josh Heupel’s OC. Still, the message from Charles Barkley is pretty straightforward.

“Guys have no patience anymore, and that’s unfortunate,” he said. “But I got patience with him, and I’m excited for him.”

Auburn fans may not have that luxury emotionally. But four games into a rebuild, there is still a lot of the season left to judge what this version of the Tigers can become.