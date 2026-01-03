Sugar Bowl Loss Leads to Kirby Smart and Georgia Losing Key Staffer to Non-SEC Team

Georgia’s season ended in New Orleans with a Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs fought back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, tied the game late, and still lost 39-34. Rebels QB Trinidad Chambliss’ late 40-yard completion to De’Zhaun Stribling flipped the field and flipped the season. As it turns out, the game isn’t the only thing they lost.

“Georgia defensive backs analyst David Metcalf is expected to be hired as safeties coach at Western Kentucky, a source tells @CBSSports,” Matt Zenitz reported on X on January 2. “Highly thought of up-and-coming coach who has worked closely with coaches like Will Muschamp, Travaris Robinson and Donte Williams.”

David Metcalf leaves Georgia for a Western Kentucky staff that went 9-4 in Tyson Helton’s seventh season. It is a clear step up in responsibility, moving from an analyst role to an on-field position.

These are the types of departures Georgia expects to lose quietly, but they still matter internally. Analysts are often the connective tissue of elite staff. The move also carries a wrinkle that will not go unnoticed in Athens. Kirby Smart and co. host Western Kentucky on September 12 next season. David Metcalf will arrive with firsthand knowledge of Georgia’s defensive structure, language, and teaching points. That advantage is limited by rules and time, but it exists.

David Metcalf’s path to this moment has been steady. He joined McMurry College in 2019, first assisting with safeties before becoming the defensive backs coach. Before that, he spent four seasons at Texas Southern, beginning as a graduate assistant and eventually coaching outside linebackers and safeties. He also handled recruiting responsibilities in California junior colleges and East Texas.

The experience matters because Georgia’s Sugar Bowl loss exposed stress points the program rarely shows. They led 21-12 at halftime and still lost control late. In the fourth quarter, Ole Miss outscored the Dawgs 20-10 in the final 15 minutes. With just under 10 minutes left and Georgia trailing 27-24, the Bulldogs lined up to punt from their own 32. Then the offense ran back on the field. The ball was snapped when it was not supposed to be.

Ole Miss edge rusher Suntarine Perkins came free, sacked QB Gunner Stockton, and recovered the fumble. Two plays later, Trinidad Chambliss found Harrison Wallace III for a touchdown. The Rebels finished with 473 total yards. Chambliss threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns, completing 30 of 46 passes. Georgia never led again and Kirby Smart owned the mistake afterward. But the season ended there.

That context matters when evaluating staff movement. Georgia’s defense was not solely responsible for the loss, but it did not close the game. When seasons end like that, offseason changes tend to follow, even if they begin at the margins. As Georgia turns the page, the transition is already underway.

Kirby Smart faces continuity tests this offseason

With the season officially over, movement inside the program has started. Several players have entered the transfer portal, including safety Jaden Harris and LB Kris Jones. And now staff names are following. Assistant running backs coach David Hill was recently announced as the running backs coach at Colorado State, ending a four-year behind-the-scenes run in Athens. He played a role in West Coast recruiting and joined Georgia before the 2022 season, the final year of former Desert Pines standout Darnell Washington, whom he coached and mentored in high school.

Georgia has not yet lost an on-field position coach from the current staff, though former co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has taken the defensive coordinator job at Texas. Muschamp has not brought anyone with him, but that door is rarely closed entirely. Still, continuity remains a point of pride. Georgia brought back all 10 on-field assistants last season, something Kirby Smart values deeply.

Kirby Smart has now completed his 10th season as head coach. His success has been built on hiring well and retaining even better. That will be tested again. Some coaches leave to grow. Others leave because opportunity calls. David Metcalf’s move fits that second category.