Super Bowl Champ Delivers “Selfish” Verdict on Dijon Lee’s Georgia Penalty After Kalen DeBoer’s Furious Reaction

Football coaches have been yelling at players for as long as the game has existed. What keeps changing is who is watching and how fast a sideline moment spreads online. After Alabama’s 20-17 loss to Georgia on October 10, one of those moments turned into a debate that reached the Barstool Sports crew.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the Wake Up Barstool podcast, founder Dave Portnoy asked former NFL head coach Jon Gruden about it. Portnoy was particularly interested in Kalen DeBoer’s reaction after Alabama cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. “basically punches” a Georgia player in the head late in the game, which brought a 15-yard personal foul.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At that time in the game, to make that kind of a play, that’s selfish, that’s insane,” Gruden, who won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay, said about Lee’s play. “You’re gonna be in an emotional game when you play in front of 100,000 fans on national TV.”

However, Gruden didn’t particularly find any issue with DeBoer’s reaction. “I know in the heat of the moment, I’ve been guilty of saying some pretty harsh things, too,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once Alabama’s last drive fell apart on a missed pass interference call, Georgia ran the clock down, and Alabama’s own cornerback helped. With just over two minutes remaining in the game, Georgia had a second down play, but the Bulldogs couldn’t move the chains. That gave the Tide an opportunity to stop Georgia on the subsequent third down and get the ball back for its offense.

However, at the end of the second down play, Dijon Lee pushed a Georgia receiver to the ground, which got him a 15-yard penalty, and the Bulldogs got a fresh set of downs. With the Tide left with no timeouts, the game was essentially over on that play. Kirby Smart’s reaction to the penalty showed as much.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Lee came to the sidelines after the play, DeBoer can be seen screaming in his face. “You cost us the game,” he said. After the game, the Alabama head coach addressed the incident.

“We preach emotional maturity, and I really feel strong that across the board we had that with our team and would’ve never expected that to happen,” DeBoer said in the postgame presser.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re out there giving everything you’ve got. You just have to give yourself a chance. And so, emotional maturity is what it comes down to,” DeBoer continued. “And we’ve been pretty good at that going on the last two years. Obviously, the moment comes up as we had just now, we didn’t respond the right way.”

Lee came to Alabama in 2025 as a five-star recruit. 247Sports ranked him the third-best cornerback and the 15th-best player overall in his class, and he impressed in spring practices after he enrolled.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said that Lee would be “held accountable” for his mistake against Georgia. “This is not the standard of how we operate,” Wommack said.

With the loss, the Crimson Tide dropped to 5-1, while Georgia moved to 6-0. Georgia plays Auburn next, and Alabama goes to Tennessee.