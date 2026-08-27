Super Bowl Champ Notices Scary Changes in Curt Cignetti’s Indiana & Sends a Warning

Last season, Indiana silenced every doubter, finishing 16–0 and winning the national championship under Curt Cignetti. Despite entering the 2026 season as defending champions, the Hoosiers are not the pick to repeat their glory, with several analysts favoring other teams. But as Indiana’s doubters return, former Super Bowl champion Aaron Taylor is stepping forward with a different take.

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“I think the biggest thing for me, and my biggest takeaway, is this place is a time warp to simpler times. There were no clocks at practice, keeping track of the periods, no horns, no crowd noise, nothing. Just simple basics,” said Taylor on his Instagram handle.

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The former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman revealed that he witnessed the first-string offense go against the defense during his visit to Indiana’s fall camp and was stunned by how smoothly it unfolded. “The physicality, even in thud, where they weren’t tackling to the ground but just fitting up, was pretty remarkable, I’ll say that,” Taylor said.

Speaking about the defensive lineup, Taylor made a bold assertion, suggesting that Indiana’s defense will be far more refined this year than it was last season, while the offense is already showing immense promise.

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He is saying this about a defense that limited Ohio State to just 10 points in the Big Ten Championship game. The Hoosiers then followed that by allowing only three points against Alabama. Even against Oregon in the semi-final, the defense almost made it a non-contest in the first half, with a crucial interception and several no-score Oregon drives.

“Finally, I don’t know if Indiana’s going to win the national championship again, back-to-back. That’s a tall order. But we’ll say this: they have the roster, the talent, and the culture to do it,” Taylor concluded.

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The Indiana Hoosiers, under Curt Cignetti, have already proved their worth, and as they enter their 2026 title defense, they rank among the top 10 championship favorites. The AP has them at No. 6.

This year, the Hoosiers have former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover stepping in to replace Fernando Mendoza. He brings valuable experience to Bloomington, having amassed over 9,600 passing yards and 71 touchdowns during his Big 12 career.

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While the offensive line certainly has an experienced presence in Carter Smith, the reigning Big Ten Lineman of the Year, he admitted that the defensive line gave them a tough fight during camp.

“I could say a lot of things about our D line right now. They give me a lot of problems. It’s just one of the best groups to be able to, you know, iron sharpens iron. We go out there, we bang heads, and, uh, make each other better every day,” said Smith per SI.

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The defensive line that gave Smith trouble is loaded, to say the least. Preseason All-American Tyrique Tucker, who logged 12 tackles for loss and six sacks last year, has returned alongside Mario Landino. On top of that, the Hoosiers have added Tobi Osunsanmi, Joe Hjelle, and Chiddi Obiazor, further bolstering an already formidable defensive front.

The IU front office also added Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt to the team. Still, both were ruled ineligible to play after the NCAA won its appeal in their fifth-year eligibility case on Aug. 21. However, Cignetti said both can continue practicing while the case plays out.

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Many analysts believe Indiana might not be able to defend its championship this year. Just like every year, Paul Finebaum is again doubting Curt Cignetti’s team. Last week, he gave Indiana next to no chance to repeat its 2025 heroics. Other analysts have favored the likes of Ohio State, Texas, and Oregon over Curt Cignetti’s team. But Aaron Taylor’s words serve as a grave warning to the other teams and a reality check for the analysts.