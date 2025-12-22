Super Bowl Champion Has Priceless Reaction After Kirk Ferentz & Iowa Nab 4-Star Brother

On his 22nd birthday, Cooper DeJean, returned an interception of Patrick Mahomes for a touchdown and helped the Philadelphia Eagles secure their Super Bowl title in February 2025 against the Kansas City. But did the former Iowa star know that his legacy will be continued someway or the other even at the ending of the year?

His brother, Jaxx DeJean, the 6-foot-4 and 220-pound tight end from Odebolt-Arthur High School in Odebolt, Iowa, received offers from 5 schools, including Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, UAB, and UNLV. But Kirk Ferentz managed to get the 4-star prospect to the Hawkeyes’ 2027 class as a tight end, as he announced his commitment this Sunday on Instagram: “HOME! 🏠 🐤.”

The Eagles DB reacted to his brother’s decision with a heartfelt comment, “Proud of u brotha🐤🐤🐤”

Jaxx DeJean is a multi-sport athlete, like his brother, who plays Basketball, Track & Field, Baseball, and Football for Odebolt-Arthur. He is the fifth-ranked player in the state of Iowa in his class. DeJean played at multiple positions for OABCIG, as a wide receiver, tight end, quarterback, and defensive back. As a junior, he led the team with 36 receptions for 461 yards and six touchdowns. He rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns.

On the defensive side, DeJean recorded 18.5 total tackles and three interceptions, averaging 37.8 yards a punt and 10.8 yards per punt return. His versatile talent, fitting multiple positions, turned the attention of the big schools. But his choosing Iowa might stem from his connection with the university.

“There is a pretty strong relationship and connection with the staff and people around the university and with them seeing me play tight end obviously Iowa has proven success at sending tight ends to the NFL,” Jaxx had shared in the past.

He carries the legacy of his brother, Cooper DeJean, who played for Iowa as a DB from 2021 to 2023. Cooper was honored All-American in 2023 and a 2x All-Big Ten selection. After being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he is now playing for the Philadelphia Eagles for the second season.

But Cooper has made it clear that it was Jaxx’s decision and he had no influence.

“I want him to make his own decision,” Cooper said of Jaxx in March of 2024. “If he could be here, that’d be awesome. We’ve all grown up Iowa fans, but I’ll definitely be giving my pitch, for sure.”

Jaxx DeJean is the third commit of Iowa’s 2027 class

Kirk Ferentz’s 2027 recruitment class for Iowa is booming, as Jaxx DeJean becomes the third commit to the Hawkeyes this month. Earlier this month, on December 9, the four-star linebacker, Gavin Stecker, from Betterndorf High School, Iowa, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes.

He was the fourth prospect within the state of Iowa, and has five offers from big schools like Minnesota, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa, and Iowa State, but finally, announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes.

A week ago, four-star linebacker Braylon Bingham from Pleasantville High School committed to Iowa as a linebacker. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is the 6th most ranked prospect of the 2027 class. He had two offers from Iowa State and Iowa, and made his decision, joining the Hawkeyes, as the first offensive commit in the 2027 recruiting class.

Iowa is currently ranked 20th in the 2027 recruitment class, after landing three-four-star in-state prospects to their roster.