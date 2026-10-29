Super Bowl Champion Tyrann Mathieu Names $4.5M QB as “X-Factor” Who Could Lead SEC Team to CFP Title:“Real Chance”

A place in the College Football Playoff could put LSU one step closer to the national championship, but the Tigers still have to prove they can survive against SEC competition. With the stakes growing, one key factor could shape how far their title ambitions go.

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Speaking on In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu, former LSU safety and Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu discussed Sam Leavitt’s performance following LSU’s win over Auburn. Mathieu called Leavitt the “X-factor” and expressed confidence in LSU’s chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.

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“Bruh, he’s the X-factor… I’m saying to myself, if this kid can keep playing how he’s playing, completing almost 70% of his passes, we got a chance. We got a real chance to punch a ticket,” Mathieu said.

Leavitt delivered an impressive performance in LSU’s 38-17 victory over Auburn on October 24. He completed 32 of 45 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed for 54 yards and added a touchdown on the ground.

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His 71.1% completion rate against Auburn was particularly notable because it combined accuracy with the ability to generate explosive plays. One of his biggest moments came when he connected with Jackson Harris for a 70-yard touchdown in the second quarter, extending LSU’s lead to 24-10.

Harris finished with nine receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns, giving the Tigers a major contribution through the air. Leavitt’s ability to spread the ball around and create opportunities helped LSU build a 31-10 halftime advantage.

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The quarterback also followed a strong performance against Mississippi State, when he threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-0 victory on October 17. Those consecutive wins provided further evidence of the offense’s potential.

According to On3’s NIL profile, Sam Leavitt had a reported $4.5 million NIL valuation as of October 28. The figure represents an estimated market valuation rather than necessarily confirming his actual earnings from NIL agreements. His performances on the field remain central to LSU’s College Football Playoff ambitions.

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For LSU, however, Leavitt’s value will ultimately be measured by what he delivers on the field. LSU improved to 6-2 overall following its victory over Auburn, while its SEC record stood at 3-2. The Tigers still had important conference games ahead, including a November 7 matchup against Alabama.

The result against Auburn strengthened LSU’s position, but a playoff berth is not guaranteed. The team must continue winning and competing against conference opponents while keeping its postseason ambitions alive.

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Leavitt’s decision-making will be particularly important in those matchups. His ability to complete passes at a high rate, avoid turnovers, and make plays with his legs gives LSU multiple ways to move the ball. However, maintaining those numbers against stronger defenses will be a more demanding challenge.

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff offers additional opportunities for teams to reach the postseason, but another loss can completely derail LSU’s hopes. What may help the Tigers is that both of their losses have come against ranked competition, and the Kentucky loss has looked better with time.

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In his first season at Baton Rouge, Lane Kiffin is carrying the national championship-or-bust expectations. However, realistically, a playoff appearance may signal to the fan base that the program is on the right track. But a 9-3 finish combined with no playoffs will make everyone wonder whether Kiffin is really an improvement on Brian Kelly.