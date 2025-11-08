Super Bowl Winning Coach Wants to Steal Penn State Commit in James Franklin’s Absence

Penn State’s firing of James Franklin destabilized the program. At least in the short run. 5-star RB Kenon Spell decommitted almost immediately. 2027 commit Layton Von Brandt, a top 100-ranked player, also left the Lions. To make matters worse, another 4-star, 2026 commit is searching for newer pastures after being talked up by a Super Bowl-winning head coach.

According to reports, Penn State’s 4-star safety, Matt Sieg, was contacted by Jon Gruden to join Pat Narduzzi’s Pitt. “Fort Cherry 4-Star ATH Matt Sieg had a phone call with legendary football coach Jon Gruden today. I am told the central point of the call was about how Sieg fits in the Pitt Defense and how Pat Narduzzi can get him to the next level,” reported WPIAL Insider’s X account.

Rivals also reached out to Jon Gruden, who confirmed the development. “Yes, it is true,” said Gruden. Matt Sieg is the third-highest rated player in the Nittany Lions’ 2026 class, and decommitment will surely signal alarm bells. For one, the 6-foot, 185 lb safety has narrowed down his potential programs. But the guy is also taking official visits. For now, the 2026 commit looks locked on Pittsburgh after he took an official visit there.

“I thought my visit to Pitt was really good. When I got a tour of the facility on the South Side, I could tell how tough-knit Pitt is as a coaching staff, and I really liked that. My tour guide was talking to me about the game and about Pitt, and it all matched up with what I saw. I was really cool how I could tell everyone at Pitt is working together and they really seem like a big family,” said Sieg.

Pittsburgh scheduled an official visit from Sieg when they faced NC State. From the looks of it, the visit has accomplished much more than Pat Narduzzi must have expected. That said, the player has touted teams like Notre Dame, Indiana, and West Virginia as potential destinations. As a result, all signs currently point to Sieg switching those Penn State colors. Still, the McDonald, Pennsylvania, native has indicated he will follow James Franklin, wherever the head coach goes. But Pitt can come on strong, owing to the push Jon Gruden is giving.

Why is Jon Gruden recruiting Matt Sieg for Pittsburgh away from Penn State?

Sieg primarily played quarterback in high school and remained a standout athlete. The switch of positions came later when teams started recruiting him. That bore fruit, too. Offers lined up from schools like Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, USC, and Penn State, amongst others. But for Sieg, the relationship he built with James Franklin and the coaches always stood out. But now, since Franklin is no longer at Penn State, Gruden has finally used that to push the safety towards Pitt.

Gruden served as Pitt’s wide receivers coach in 1991 under head coach Paul Hackett. Even though it was just a year, the Super Bowl XXXVII-winning HC with Tampa Bay has always maintained close ties with Pitt. For instance, recently, Gruden received a package from Pat Narduzzi stuffed with goodies, as he shared it on social media.

“This is a really exciting day. A box from the University of Pittsburgh, the Pitt Panthers. I used to coach for the Pitt Panthers way back in the day,” said Gruden. So, convincing players like Matt Sieg to join the Panthers’ camp seems to make a lot of sense now. But for many, it sure is a random development, too. Why? Gruden, nowadays, is serving as an analyst for Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Sports, far from coaching spotlights.