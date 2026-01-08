Super Bowl-Winning Patriots Coach Urges 7 NFL GMs to Contact Indiana’s Curt Cignetti for HC Vacancy

Is Curt Cignetti’s performance with the Indiana Hoosiers one of the best underdog turnarounds in sports history? Undoubtedly, it sits right on top of the pyramid. Regardless, it has earned Cignetti widespread acclaim and, most importantly, potential head coaching offers from the NFL. Now, a three-time Super Bowl-winning coach backs Cignetti’s case and urges NFL GMs to schedule a call with the 64-year-old.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think if I were running a team, I would check to see if he would consider making a jump to the NFL because you can’t deny the amazing success he’s had everywhere he’s been,” Eric Mangini said on ‘First Things First’s January 8 episode. “When you’re able to turn programs around, and Indiana has got to be as surprising as any program, or, regardless of sport. The fact that he’s done what he’s done in such a short amount of time is amazing.”

Mangini has been an illustrious coach throughout his NFL career. He won two Super Bowls working as a DBs coach under Bill Belichick at the Patriots, and was later promoted as the team’s DC in 2005. Even in that capacity, Mangini brought success to the team and won a third Super Bowl in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given Mangini’s illustrious NFL coaching career, his take is grounded in the ground reality of NFL coaching and the tangibles Cignetti would face. Cignetti has been coaching teams since 1983. Yet, his most highlighted stint apart from Indiana was JMU, where he was the head coach from 2019 to 2023. In hiring Cignetti, Indiana was looking to improve, yes. But never would they have thought of a national championship run.

All of it owes to the ‘Curt Cignetti effect,’ and now we know the head coach means business with his witty quotes in pressers. The next obvious destination for Cignetti is the NFL, and currently, several jobs have opened up, creating huge demand when the supply of veteran coaches is slim. Due to that reason, the New York Giants were rumored to be after Marcus Freeman until he dispelled the rumors. Cignetti’s interest in turn would be unprecedented in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baltimore Ravens have most recently fired their head coach, John Harbaugh, after 18 seasons. The Cleveland Browns have a head coaching void after Stefanski’s firing, and the Falcons, too, are looking for a new head coach. Other teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants are also in a desperate search for a new head coach. In total, there are 7 potential destinations for Cignetti, but where is the HC most likely to land?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Las Vegas Raiders urged getting Curt Cignetti in a potential package deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have finally finished their 2025 season with a 3-14 record. The team has now officially earned a first-round pick in the NFL draft. Additionally, they are also looking for a new head coach. The timing will never be better than this. In a dual package deal, as per speculations, the Raiders could take both Cignetti as head coach and draft Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza as the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

“They could theoretically have a package deal for Mendoza and Cignetti. Do you think that is something they can do?” Sportscaster Kevin Wildes asked. Co-host Nick Wright quickly interjected and touted it as a high possibility. “Honestly, I think the only job that would make sense for him. It is the job where you know you’re going to have a quarterback that you love,” Wright replied.

Imago Curt Cignetti has turned Indiana Hoosiers into one of the top sides in college football this season.

The Raiders had fired head coach Pete Carroll after the woeful 2025 season. Cignetti has shown a proven winning mentality, building a culture from scratch, and aggressive recruiting mastery. The head coach has a 25-2 record at Indiana and a 144-7 head coaching record. The quality that Cignetti would bring to the Raiders’ team should alone fix instability, a program that has changed five coaches since 2021. Having Mendoza would be a bonus, and all of it seems a recipe for success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, Cignetti hasn’t shown any interest yet in NFL coaching and has also signed an extension with Indiana. He currently earns $11.6 million per year, and his buyout is around $15 million if he leaves for another job. Can we see the Hoosiers’ head coach finally switching colors after Indiana’s playoff run ends?