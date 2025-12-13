Support Pours In as Deion Sanders’ CU Player Makes Major Career Announcement

Deion Sanders has plenty of rebuilding to do at Colorado after what can only be described as a nightmare 2025 season. He’ll be doing it without one of his defensive leaders. Sanders is losing linebacker Reginald Hughes, who announced his decision to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. He will be taking his talents to the next level after one turbulent season in Boulder.​

“To begin, I want to give all glory to my Lord and Savior-without Him, none of this would be possible,” Hughes wrote in a heartfelt announcement on Instagram. “I also want to thank my mom and my entire family for the countless sacrifices you’ve made and the unwavering support you’ve given me throughout this journey. I would not be in this position without your love and belief in me.”

“I want to extend a special thank-you to the college coaches who’ve guided me along the way: Coach Lane Kiffin, Coach Rich Rod, and Coach Prime,” Hughes continued. “Each of you took a chance on me and played a major role in shaping me-not only as a football player, but more importantly, as a man. Your mentorship, your trust, and the lessons you’ve taught me will stay with me forever. Thank you to the Colorado Buff Family, for accepting me with open arms and giving me an opportunity to play for Coach Prime. I am excited and grateful to announce that I have decided to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.”​

Hughes took the scenic route to get here. He bounced through four different programs before landing at Colorado for his final season. He started at Northwest Mississippi Community College before earning three-star JUCO status. He then spent two years at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin but managed just nine tackles and one fumble recovery in 16 games as a rotational player.

His breakout came at Jacksonville State in 2024, where he exploded for 83 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in a single season under Rich Rodriguez. He earned First-Team All-Conference USA honors. That performance got him noticed by Deion Sanders, who brought him to Colorado as a grad transfer for 2025. Hughes finished his lone season with the Buffaloes with 56 total tackles across 12 games. He served as a steady presence on a defense that struggled mightily all year.​

The road to the NFL won’t be easy for Hughes, though. The 2026 linebacker class is absolutely stacked. ESPN’s Matt Miller has Ohio State’s Arvell Reese ranked as the top linebacker in the class, followed by Georgia’s CJ Allen at No. 16 overall and Ohio State’s Sonny Styles at No. 22. Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr. and Cincinnati’s Jake Golday also feature prominently in early draft projections. Hughes, at 6-1 and 225 pounds, could be more of a mid-to-late round pick or priority free agent. If Hughes can perform well at pro day and show NFL scouts the same intensity that earned him All-Conference USA honors, he’s got a legitimate shot at making a roster.​​ But players and fans will definitely miss him in Folsom Field.

Fans and teammates rally behind Hughes’ NFL dream

The support for Hughes’ NFL announcement came pouring in from Deion Sanders’ locker room. Fellow linebacker Jeremiah Brown led the charge with a simple but emphatic “YES SIR🗽.” Brown’s enthusiasm makes complete sense given their relationship. The two linebackers bonded immediately when Hughes arrived in Boulder in January 2025.

Hughes specifically mentioned Brown in a media session back in September, saying “me and Jeremiah Brown, Sean Myers, like we we we clicked tight now” after grinding through “the blood, sweat, and tears together.” Safety Tawfiq Byard, Colorado’s defensive leader, also chimed in with “Don’t forget about you neighbor ❤️❤️,” a nod to their bond in the defensive backfield.

Meanwhile, fans flooded Hughes’ Instagram with messages celebrating his journey. One supporter perfectly said, “What a journey! The real work starts now!” Another fan pointed toward the future, “NFL combine here you come,” recognizing that Hughes’ next big test will be proving himself against the nation’s top linebacker prospects at the 2026 combine.​ And one of the best yet the most simple reaction was by a fan who said, “Go be great 🙌” Come Pro day, that’s exactly what Hughes needs to do to get into the big leagues.