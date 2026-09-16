Support Pours In for Ryan Day & Co. as Disturbing Threats and Harassment Force Ohio State President to Take Action

After a heartbreaking 24-23 collapse against the Texas Longhorns, the Buckeyes faced the boiling wrath of the fans. As the final whistle blew, fans flooded social media with severe and targeted online harassment toward Ohio State players and coaches.

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Much of the anger was targeted towards kicker Connor Hawkins. He missed a crucial 45-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter that could have iced the game. The abuse grew so volatile that local law enforcement began monitoring head coach Ryan Day’s home.

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Ohio State University President Ravi Bellamkonda and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther issued statements strongly condemning online harassment. The statement firmly stated that issuing hateful comments and online threats is “not the Ohio way.”

The Columbus Police Department will fully support the OSU Police Department in investigating any online harassment. Ginther stated, “Threats and violence of any kind will not be tolerated… These young people deserve our support. They deserve to be protected,” as reported by Eleven Warriors on September 15.

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Some OSU fans publicly defended the team and coaches, expressing disappointment at the toxic hostility shown toward teenagers.

“I’m so disappointed to hear that has happened again,” one fan commented about her own experience as an OSU faculty member. “I was a TA at OSU, and one of my students received death threats when Ohio State lost to Texas in 2005. That should never happen. If you can’t support these college students, win or lose, you aren’t a true Buckeye.”

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“Anyone that engages in this behaviour. Threats, fixing, etc. Grow the f**k up!! It’s a game played by 18- to 21-year-olds. Get a grip!, another fan said in anger.

This is not the first time something like this has been happening. After the 2024 Michigan loss, the fans pushed the toxic behavior to a dangerous level. It was their 4th consecutive loss against Michigan. Fans issued death threats and forced head coach Ryan Day to hire private security. He had to arrange for 24-hour armed police protection outside his family home to ensure their safety.

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Day’s 16-year-old son, R.J., was explicitly targeted with death threats on social media. R.J. later shared that the harassment from grown men online and in public made the school environment incredibly hostile. The situation forced him to stay confined inside his house for three full weeks following the game.

Seeing all this happening again, another fan commented, “Embarrassing. The fans that do that s*** have never had a meaningful relationship in their life. We’re spoilt, and as a fan, I’m well aware of that fact.”

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“Some fans and people need to get a life,” said a fan to support the Buckeyes. “Or maybe they don’t have one, and OSU football is their cope. Either way, grow up.”

It’s not just the head coach who faces threats; the young athletes also undergo immense hatred. After losing the Big Ten Championship game against Indiana, kicker Jayden Fielding faced intense backlash after missing a field goal. Fielding had been a highly reliable 15 of 17 on field goals entering the game. He unfortunately missed the kick wide left. Indiana retained the lead and secured the Big Ten title.

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It was a very serious situation. Unknown individuals leaked Fielding’s personal cell phone number and his family’s home address online. Fielding and his mother were flooded with severe, threatening text messages and phone calls.

The situation grew so volatile that the Ohio State Police Department had to step in. University police kept constant communication with Fielding and monitored his safety due to the severity of the threats.