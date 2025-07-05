Support Pours In for Texas Flood Victims as Lane Kiffin & Steve Sarkisian Show Solidarity

When the sirens stopped and the water kept rising, Texas didn’t look at the scoreboard. It looked for hope. On July 4, devastating flash floods hit Central Texas, swallowing roads, homes, and lives. While the state reeled from record-breaking rainfall and heartbreaking news of missing campers, two college football coaches—fierce competitors on Saturdays—put down the playbook and picked up something far more powerful: humanity. Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin set rivalries aside, showing support for the state and victims of the tragedy. In a sport built on grit and fire, they showed grace.

Both coaches took to X (formerly Twitter) to join a growing wave of compassion. Sarkisian retweeted the Texas Longhorns football program’s tribute post, simply adding a “🙏” emoji. Lane Kiffin matched that sentiment, dropping the same emoji to signal prayers and solidarity. The original message from Texas Football read: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities and families of Central Texas affected by today’s devastating flooding.”

That July 4 storm slammed the Guadalupe River region, with up to 10 inches of rain hitting areas in mere hours. The river swelled over 30 feet, rising 26 feet in just 45 minutes—a surge not seen in generations. CNN called it a one-in-100-year flood event. In the middle of the chaos, Kerr County officials reported over 20 girls missing from Camp Mystic. By Friday afternoon, at least 13 people were confirmed dead, with that number expected to rise.

Central Texas’s topography made things worse. After prolonged droughts, the ground was too dry to absorb the deluge, turning hills and valleys into rushing rivers. Hunt, Texas, recorded six inches of rain in just three hours. Entire neighborhoods were cut off. Families were separated. Roads disappeared. But through the wreckage, a sense of togetherness rose. People offered shelter. First responders pushed through flooded highways. And in the digital world, leaders like Sarkisian and Kiffin did their part.

Their simple gestures weren’t loud, but they landed. College football may be a battlefield, but in moments like this, it’s a brotherhood too. As prayers flood timelines, resources and aid are still desperately needed. But what the coaches showed is that the hearts behind the helmets beat loudest when others hurt.

Revenge time for Steve Sarkisian?

From one emotional storm to a brewing football one. Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns have a date circled, underlined, and highlighted in crimson. And no, it’s not the Red River Rivalry.

It’s Columbus, Ohio.

When Texas fell to Ohio State in the 2024 CFP semifinal, it wasn’t just the end of a season—it was a gut punch. The Buckeyes didn’t just win; they steamrolled their way to a national championship. Sark and the Horns were sent packing. But college football’s got a funny way of spinning the block. Now, in Week 1 of 2025, Texas gets a second shot.

“I can always feel that little jab of what Ohio State is doing,” Sarkisian told ESPN’s Greg McElroy on the Always College Football podcast. “They’re in training camp too. They’re in team run and they’re sore and tired too.” For three years now, Texas has walked into hostile territory early and come out swinging. They stunned Nick Saban’s Alabama in Tuscaloosa by double digits, then bullied Michigan in Ann Arbor. Now they’re headed to the Horseshoe, where dreams go to die. The Buckeyes haven’t had a losing season in over two decades. Even their bad years are 10-win campaigns.

Back in January and February, oddsmakers opened Ohio State as a slight 3-point favorite over Texas, with the moneyline at–140 for the Buckeyes and +116 for the Longhorns. The over/under sat at 50.5, hinting at a decent scoring pace without expecting a full-on shootout. But a lot’s changed since then. Texas has reloaded and looks sharper across the board, while Ohio State’s QB room—once seen as a strength—now feels a little untested heading into the fall. If anything, the Longhorns might be the ones who should be favored now, as this Week 1 showdown starts tilting ever so slightly toward burnt orange.

The Buckeyes remember that Cotton Bowl win. But they also know the Horns are coming with revenge, not reverence. Expect fireworks. Expect blood. And expect a head coach in Sarkisian who’s not just chasing a win—he’s chasing closure.