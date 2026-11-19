ESPN’s Laura Rutledge had an emotional moment at the 60th CMA Awards, but it was not part of the planned red carpet coverage. The host found herself fighting back tears while speaking with country music group Lady A.

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She explained how their songs had become a special part of her relationship with her younger brother, Dave McKeeman. She later posted the interaction on Instagram, where fellow sports broadcasters, including Charissa Thompson and Katie Engleson, showed their support.

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“My brother and I have been Lady A fans for, like, as long as I can remember. He is, like, my best friend. We try not to get emotional,” Rutledge told the group during the red carpet interview. “…The first concert we ever went to together was y’all’s concert, and it meant so much to us,” she added.

Rutledge also revealed that she had already shared the news of seeing the band with her brother before the interview. After spotting the members in the green room, she sent him a picture and told him they were there.

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“I did not plan on crying, but I just, I would just like to say that to y’all, how much your music has meant to my family,” she said.

Lady A’s Charles Kelley was touched by the message and explained that the group had been reflecting on its own journey ahead of the awards ceremony. The band was celebrating its 20th year, making Rutledge’s words even more meaningful.

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“That means the world,” Kelley responded. “I mean, that was always our goal, is to have songs and moments that, you know, people can, can connect with, you know.”

Rutledge later shared the interaction with her followers, receiving warm responses from people in the sports broadcasting industry.

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Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson commented, “Laura (heart emoji) so sweet.” Journalist Katie Engleson also left a simple message: “So sweet.”

The emotional moment also connected to a personal side of Rutledge that she has occasionally shared with her followers. In her post, she explained that attending the CMA Awards was something she had “never in a million years imagined getting to do.”

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Having grown up playing instruments and looking up to country music artists, she described the opportunity to speak with one of her favorite groups as incredibly special.

She also explained how important music has been in her relationship with Dave, saying that “sharing music is one of my favorite pastimes with my brother Dave.”

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The two grew up in Florida alongside their younger brother, Alex. While Dave generally stays away from the public spotlight, Rutledge has spoken about their close relationship, and he now lives near Rutledge and her family in Connecticut.

Family has also played an important role in Rutledge’s life following the loss of Alex. He passed away at 25 after a cave-diving accident at Silver Glen Springs, Florida, in December 2017.

Rutledge has previously spoken about his influence on her life, including how he helped keep her grounded and humble. She also honored him by giving her son, born in May 2023, the middle name Alexander.

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For Rutledge, however, the interaction was clearly more personal than professional. Meeting Lady A allowed her to tell the band what its music had meant, and judging by the response from Kelley and her colleagues, the moment resonated well beyond the red carpet.