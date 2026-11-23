Lane Kiffin knew Knoxville wouldn’t exactly roll out the welcome mat, with mustard bottles and golf balls among the expected greetings. But his daughter Landry wasn’t quite prepared for the Vols’ hostile reception. And her latest Instagram post offers a glimpse of just how wild things got for the Kiffins inside Neyland Stadium.

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Landry shared pictures of her game-day look, sporting an all-black ensemble paired with black boots. It was a switch from her usual preference for vibrant, colorful outfits. But this time, more than her outfit, her caption caught many eyes: “Wasn’t dressed for it to rain golf balls.”

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Tennessee was leading LSU 27–13, with just 3 minutes and 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Suddenly, the stadium’s big screen displayed a message asking fans to demonstrate good sportsmanship. Some Tennessee fans in the student section began throwing golf balls onto the field. The game was temporarily stopped. Players had to move towards the middle of the field to avoid getting hit.

A Tennessee staff member collected the golf balls and the mustard bottles off the field. Landry turned an unpleasant incident at Neyland Stadium into a sarcastic Instagram caption, and many rallied behind her.

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“Still ate despite the hazardous conditions,” former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunn also commented on her post. Another fan commented, trying to lighten the mood with a rather uplifting comment. “People throw rocks (golf balls) at things that shine (you),” she said.

The hate for Kiffin in Knoxville dates back to 2009. Kiffin was Tennessee’s head coach for just one season before leaving to become the head coach at USC. His departure upset Tennessee supporters because they felt he had abandoned the program after such a short time.

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That resentment has followed him ever since. Kiffin returned to Neyland Stadium in 2021 as the head coach of Ole Miss. The Tennessee fans were still furious with him. During that game, some spectators threw golf balls and a mustard bottle onto the field. These objects became symbolic of the hostility surrounding Kiffin’s return.

Keeping the conversation light, another fan commented on Landry’s post, “How does one dress for that weather?” While another chimed in, “Mustard looks good on anything!”

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After the game, Kiffin chose to have the LSU team leave through a side exit instead of walking past Tennessee’s home crowd. Landry also reacted to the hostility directed at her father.

She shared a video with Tennessee fans chanting profanities about Lane Kiffin in the background as she walked out of the stadium. “Rent free,” Landry captioned the video. “In case you’re wondering what the unemployed sound like.” She sarcastically suggested that the people spending their time chanting insults about her father had nothing better to do. However, the video was later deleted.

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Her post brought some humor to an otherwise frustrating afternoon for the Kiffin family. The golf balls weren’t the only issue for Kiffin; the hostile atmosphere created communication problems for LSU’s offense. Imagine trying to coordinate a play when thousands of opposing fans are screaming at the top of their lungs.

But with Tennessee’s crowd making so much noise, players struggled to hear the quarterback’s instructions. The repeated interruptions made it harder for LSU to establish an offensive rhythm. The Tigers were penalized 16 times during the game. Nine of those penalties happened before the ball was even snapped. These also included multiple false starts. LSU offensive lineman William Satterwhite II accounted for four of the 16 penalties.

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Even Kiffin acknowledged the impact afterward, saying, “The crowd did a great job.” “It’s like having a 12th man in the game. That really was. It was like having another guy out there.”

Sam Leavitt threw for 222 passing yards and one touchdown. However, his performance was far from comfortable. Jim Knowles’ defense sacked Leavitt eight times. Tennessee also restricted LSU to just 51 rushing yards.

“It was incredibly loud. We go off of a clap cadence, and it was difficult to hear, and I don’t blame them. It was rocking. I could barely hear, and I was the one clapping, so, difficult situation for our offensive line to be in,” Leavitt said.

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LSU has fallen to 6-5, officially ending its CFP hopes. The Tigers are still bowl-eligible, but they’ll look to salvage their season against Arkansas in the regular-season finale.