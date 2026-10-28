Surgeon Announces Major Health Update on Texas Athlete as Steve Sarkisian Deals With Injury Crisis

The Ole Miss win should have been a turning point for Texas. Instead, it came with a costly blow. The Longhorns snapped their two-game skid with a 34–27 victory over the Rebels, only to lose star left tackle Trevor Goosby to a season-ending knee injury. Now, a fresh medical update has added another layer to the story

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According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Trevor Goosby underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair his torn left patellar tendon. Renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Daniel Cooper performed the procedure in Dallas, with the Texas star expected to make a normal recovery without any lasting effects on his knee.

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However, while the long-term outlook remains encouraging, one thing is certain: Goosby’s season is over, leaving the Longhorns without one of their most important offensive linemen.

Goosby suffered the injury during a pass-blocking play on a 7-yard throw in the first quarter. He was eventually carted off the field but returned to the sidelines on crutches, watching the remainder of the game in street clothes. Senior backup Andre Cojoe replaced him for the remainder of the game.

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Goosby’s season-ending injury comes at a crucial point in his career, with the Texas star viewed as a potential top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Goosby was projected to be the No. 8 overall pick in the latest mock draft. However, the injury could complicate his draft prospects.

His next move also remains uncertain, as it is unclear whether he will return to Texas for his final year of eligibility or declare for the NFL Draft, according to Pete Thamel.

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Over the past three seasons, the Texas offensive lineman has made 22 starts for the Longhorns, establishing himself as a key contributor and earning first-team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches in 2025.

While it is reassuring that Goosby’s knee is expected to heal without any lasting complications, his injury history this season remains a concern. The Texas star had previously suffered a bone bruise in his left knee midway through preseason camp in August.

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Despite the setback, he recovered in time to return to the lineup and start the Longhorns’ first seven games of the season. However, the injury may not necessarily derail his long-term career prospects, as he still has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Returning to college could be a better option, allowing him to strengthen his draft stock before entering the NFL. The star tackle is reportedly earning $1 million in NIL compensation this year, but that figure could double next season.

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With his consistency improving, another strong campaign could not only help him secure a more lucrative NIL deal but also significantly boost his NFL Draft stock.

That said, the injury is a major setback for Steve Sarkisian and, more importantly, Arch Manning. However, it is not the only injury threatening to derail the Longhorns’ season.

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Steve Sarkisian’s problems mount as injury raises more questions

Trevor Goosby was not the only Texas player to suffer an injury against Ole Miss, as wide receiver Cam Coleman also left the game early with a shoulder injury. The Auburn transfer went down while attempting a diving catch in the third quarter of Texas’ 34-27 victory. He recorded just one reception for 12 yards before exiting and did not return.

With edge rusher Colin Simmons and running back Hollywood Smothers already sidelined, Coleman’s injury was a big red flag for the Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian initially expressed concern over Cam Coleman’s condition, but the Texas coach may now have reason for optimism.

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Coleman’s recovery appears to be progressing well, as 247Sports’ Chip Brown reported that he practiced Monday without a non-contact jersey, indicating his shoulder injury may be less severe than initially feared.