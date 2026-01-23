Surprise Twist for Mario Cristobal as Miami Starter All but Confirms His Future

After finishing the 2025 campaign as the national runner-up, Miami’s star players had a massive boost in their NFL stock. While a handful of players are expected to turn pro, Miami’s standout running back is reportedly interested in helping Mario Cristobal’s Miami win the national championship in 2026.

“The continued belief is that Miami standout junior RB Mark Fletcher will end up returning to school instead of turning pro, sources tell @CBSSports,” Matt Zenitz reported on X. “Indicated Dec. 23 that he planned on staying in school, and that still seems to be the plan even after three big CFP performances.”

A lot of fans would be surprised by his decision, given the breakout performance he has had, especially in the College Football Playoff run. Fletcher Jr. was projected as a mid-round pick and was believed to be a valuable addition to any running back room in the NFL. However, Fletcher has already publicly spoken of his interest in returning, even before the national title game.

“I just love this program,” Fletcher said on the January 17 media day ahead of the CFP Finals. “I felt like I’m not finished yet. I know a lot of people are telling me to leave, but I just feel like I’ve got more to do here. Even though I know there’s some risk in playing at the running back position. I just feel like God’s got me, so I know I’ll be straight, no matter what I do.”

Fletcher Jr. played an integral role in Miami’s 2025 campaign, totaling 1,192 rushing yards for 12 touchdowns on 216 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per rushing attempt. He carried the team on his back in the postseason run, averaging 126.8 yards per game and posting three straight 100-yard games.

His incredible 2025 campaign kept him in the top ten all-time in rushing yards (No. 7) and rushing touchdowns (No. 6) in Canes history. With another season, he could make it to the top if he continues to do the same. But while Fletcher’s return is a massive boost to Miami’s national title pursuit, Mario Cristobal loses multiple key players to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Miami players in the 2026 NFL Draft

The heartbreak of falling short in the national championship is still fresh for Miami. But the business of football doesn’t pause for mourning. Four key contributors from the Hurricanes’ team have already made it official that they’d be declaring for the NFL draft—offensive linemen Anez Cooper and Markel Bell, along with defensive standouts Keionte Scott and Wesley Bissainthe. More announcements are expected before the January 23 deadline.

The offensive line took a particularly heavy hit with Cooper and Bell both heading to the pros. Cooper, the 6-foot-6, 347-pound guard who anchored the right side alongside star tackle Francis Mauigoa for two seasons. He posted a heartfelt goodbye to the Canes on Instagram before officially entering the draft. He’s looking at a middle-round selection come April.

Bell, meanwhile, is walking away with a year of eligibility still on the table. But the 6’9 offensive tackle has NFL teams salivating over his upside. Scouts project him as a potential day-two pick who could play anywhere along the line. But he’s most dangerous protecting the edge.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are losing two of their most productive playmakers. Keionte Scott capped his breakout season with 42 solo tackles, two pick-sixes, and five pass deflections. The third-round projection is a testament to how far he climbed in just one year wearing the orange and green. Joining him is Wesley Bissainthe, the four-year starter at linebacker who embodied Miami’s resurgence under Mario Cristobal. He leaves the program with 204 career tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.

While the departures sting, Cristobal is already pivoting to Plan B, scheming ways to leverage his returning players and transfer additions into another title run. The roster might look different next fall, but the expectations won’t change.