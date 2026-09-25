Suspended Big Ten WR Faces Three Misdemeanor Charges Ahead of Trial, Attorney Responds

The trouble off the field continues for a suspended Maryland wide receiver. Josiah Teasley now has three misdemeanor charges hanging over him and a trial looming. His attorney, Doug Gansler, has now shed light on the charges as Teasley prepares for his upcoming court appearance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Maryland WR Josiah Teasley is scheduled in Montgomery County District Court later today on three misdemeanor charges, including distributing explicit images of a former partner. His attorney, Doug Gansler, denies Teasley sent the messages,” as reported by Baltimore Sun’s Michael Howes on September 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teasley is set to stand trial on three new misdemeanor charges, which include harassment, explicit image distribution, and violating a protective order. These are followed by additional allegations filed by his former girlfriend.

These charges were filed in August. They stem from allegations that Teasley sent non-consensual explicit photos and harassing messages to his ex-girlfriend through a third party’s Instagram account. The player’s attorney maintains that there is someone else behind this. Teasley is not responsible for the contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He did not take the photos. He did not send the text,” Gansler said. “Teasley had nothing to do with it.”

A critical pretrial conference was scheduled for Friday, September 25, according to Montgomery County court records. Because Teasley appealed his July 31 District Court conviction for misdemeanor second-degree assault, he is legally entitled to a de novo trial. This means his appeal moves the case entirely into the Montgomery County Circuit Court, where a brand-new trial will take place before a new judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

This new trial follows a July verdict where Teasley was found guilty of misdemeanor second-degree assault involving the same individual. He received a suspended sentence and 18 months of probation. He has since appealed to the Circuit Court for a new trial. Gansler has publicly challenged that assault conviction as well. He asserts that Ring camera footage from the residence proves Teasley did not assault the victim.

“Not only does he deny it, but to go further, he didn’t do any of that,” Gansler told The Sun. “There’s a video showing that he, in fact, did not do any of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Michael Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins athletic department confirmed that Teasley remains on the active roster and is permitted to attend meetings and practice. However, he is barred from game participation until his legal matters are fully resolved.

“We are aware of the situation. Josiah Teasley will not participate in games until this matter is resolved,” a team spokesperson told IBG.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many players advocated for his return on the field to help the team win. Even the staff was in on convincing the head coach. However, Locksley is putting his foot down.

“We’ve had all types of speakers come in that hit different issues, and the players know that one of the issues I have is interpersonal relationships and how you deal with women, and that’s a kind of a really tough rule around here,” Locksley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josiah Teasley’s football career so far

Josiah Teasley has been a standout player since high school. He stands at 6 feet 5 and weighs around 180–190 lbs. He is very quick on his feet and has recorded a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and a 10.95-second 100-meter dash in track.

In June 2025, Teasley committed to the Virginia Cavaliers after a standout camp performance. However, an explosive start to his senior season led to late offers from Penn State, NC State, Vanderbilt, and Maryland.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 3, 2025, right at the start of the early signing period, Teasley made headlines by flipping his commitment from Virginia to the Terrapins. He officially signed with coach Michael Locksley after an impactful visit during Maryland’s game against Michigan.

Teasley entered college as a consensus three-star recruit. He was ranked as one of the top 25 overall prospects out of Virginia.