Suspended by NCAA, SEC Star Turns $427 Penalty Into Powerful Cancer-Fighting Pledge

Arion Carter made 76 tackles in 10 games last season for Tennessee, even while playing through turf toe. Match that same 76 this year, and a new $427-per-tackle pledge would reach $32,452 by season’s end. That figure is the same one that sat at the center of his NCAA case. Now it is being used for something else.

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Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter has pledged $427 to cancer research for every tackle he records this season. The amount matches the $427.48 flight that led to his eligibility case. Public reports say the money is for “cancer research” or “cancer treatments.” On3 reporter Austin Price first reported the pledge on September 7 after interviewing Carter.

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The $427 is not a random number. Carter declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on Dec. 12, 2025, and signed with an agent. The agent paid $427.48 for a flight to an NFL pre-draft training site. Workouts started Jan. 5, 2026.

Pain and swelling from his turf-toe injury came back right away. Doctors told him to stop and have surgery. He withdrew from the draft on Jan. 16 and ended the agent deal. He then repaid the full $427.48. Carter did not pay a $427 fine to the NCAA. The penalty was missed games.

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The NCAA first ruled it a three-game ban for a Level III extra-benefit violation during the “test the waters” period. Tennessee appealed, and on July 29, the ban dropped to two games. That would have been Furman and Georgia Tech. On Aug. 25, athletic director Danny White said it was cut again to one game.

Carter missed only the Furman opener. Tennessee won 56-9. He was still named a game-day captain that day. The missed game explains the number, but why he picked cancer research is a personal story.

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That reason is his girlfriend, Mariah Bryant. She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in February 2026, shortly after they started dating. Her hair began to fall out. On her birthday in mid-June, Carter shaved her head, then shaved his own.

“My girlfriend, she had recently in February been diagnosed with breast cancer. And, you know, thank God she is cancer-free now,” Carter said about the new haircut for the “30 Days 30 Vols” series, published Aug. 29.

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“She is going through remission right now and going through chemo. You know what the side effects come with, of course, with losing your hair and other things of that nature, and just seeing a person go through something so hard at a young age, to be 24 years old and, you know, not go through the everyday life of a normal 24-year-old at that point is hard,” Carter said.

The $427-per-tackle idea is new, but the habit of giving back to society is not.

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This kind of work started years before the pledge

In April 2023, he promoted the Austin Hatcher Foundation, which gives free lifetime support to pediatric cancer patients and their families. He posted that families “need our help to continue to serve these families.”

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In May 2023, Carter also promoted a fundraiser for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital named Ride for Kids. That hospital treats kids with cancer among other diseases. A 2025 Witten Award write-up said Carter made regular visits there and even organized a Make-A-Wish event.

The charity work was not just limited to cancer. In February 2023, he promoted Volunteer Legacy, which pairs Tennessee athletes with local charities. That record fed his leadership profile.

In 2025, he made the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year watch list and later became a semifinalist. The award is for character and community work. He served on Tennessee’s team leadership council and the SEC Football Leadership Council.

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Carter earned his public health degree in August 2026 and is in a master’s program. He wants to become an orthopedic surgeon.