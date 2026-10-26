Suspension Demands Grow for Mississippi State WR After Camera Catches Violent Punch to Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Player

Sanfrisco Magee’s late hit in the fourth quarter is what people will remember from Oklahoma’s 23-15 win over Mississippi State. The Sooners had already fought through flu and multiple injuries to keep their playoff hopes alive. But Magee’s actions stirred the controversy and left fans fuming.

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A fan shared a close-up video of the incident on X, capturing the chaotic sequence late in the fourth quarter. With approximately 2:46 remaining and Oklahoma leading 23-7, Mississippi State wide receiver Sanfrisco Magee went down near the Sooners’ sideline, close to the team chairs and Gatorade cart.

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The footage appears to show Oklahoma defensive back Trystan Haynes making contact with Magee, sending him tumbling towards the sideline. As Magee tried to get back on his feet, he ended up near Oklahoma linebacker Cole Sullivan, who was already sidelined with an injury.

But the situation took an unexpected turn. Moments after regaining his balance, Magee appeared to throw a sudden swing towards Sullivan with his helmet before making his way back onto the field.

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The game official was right there when the incident unfolded. Yet, despite the apparent confrontation, no suspension followed. While the officials may have their reasons for letting the incident go, fans are far from ready to forget what they witnessed.

The 13-second clip ended without establishing what triggered the confrontation, but the fan who shared it had already made his feelings clear.

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“…at first blush, this Mississippi St. player would appear to be a thug…,” the comment read.

The fanbase is showing little willingness to give Magee another chance, with many believing that he “Should have been ejected immediately.”

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But the outrage does not stop at ejection. Fans are now demanding a suspension, questioning how his actions could go without further punishment. One fan summed up the frustration.

“How does that not lead to a suspension?” they asked.

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Another fan doubled down on the suspension debate.

“He should be suspended,” they stated.

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However, the incident has sparked a divide, with slow-motion footage offering another angle to the controversy. The replay appears to show Sullivan attempting to step on Magee’s left hand, potentially explaining the wide receiver’s reaction. Now, as calls for punishment grow louder, another section of the fanbase has rallied behind Sanfrisco Magee, arguing that there may be more to the incident than initially meets the eye.

“None of you MF’rs talking about 18 stepped on Magee’s fingers and laughed about it!! He deserved it and more!!,” said one fan, defending Mississippi State wide receiver Sanfrisco Magee.

However, he is far from alone in his stance, as more fans have come forward to back Magee and question the outrage surrounding his reaction. One supporter fired back.

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“so just gone pretend and miss the part where he intentionally step on his hand while laughing but he’s a thug cause he threw a punch back,” they wrote.

While the incident against Oklahoma has drawn scrutiny over Sanfrisco Magee’s conduct, there is no verified public record suggesting a history of bad behaviour towards his teammates or opponents.

He has not been ejected from a game before, and the incident involving the punch could have stemmed from a misunderstanding.

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With fans split over whether Magee crossed the line or reacted to Sullivan stepping on his hand, the controversy is far from settled. Whether the incident leads to further disciplinary action remains to be seen.