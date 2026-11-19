When news broke that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer had abruptly removed sophomore running back AK Dear from the Crimson Tide football program, sympathy and support immediately flooded in from fans, friends, and teammates across social media.

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Just days after rumors started swirling online about Dear being dismissed from the team ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Chattanooga, DeBoer confirmed the shocking departure on Wednesday, sparking a wave of compassion for a former four-star whose Tuscaloosa dream came to a sudden and heartbreaking halt.

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Speaking during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference, DeBoer offered no explanation for why Dear was kicked off or parted ways with the roster, keeping his statement brief. “AK is a great kid, great player,” DeBoer told reporters. “He’s just not with our program anymore.”

This isn’t the first sudden roster cut under DeBoer’s watch, either. Just last month, Alabama dismissed defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. following a second arrest in 12 months, though DeBoer’s warm praise for Dear suggests that this split is about playing time rather than off-field trouble. Just hours later, AK Dear posted about his exit on his Instagram story, tagging Rod Wave’s ‘Long Journey.’

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The sudden exit felt especially cruel given everything Dear had fought through over the past year. Arriving from Quitman High School in Mississippi as the No. 2 running back in the 2025 recruiting class and a top-55 national prospect, the 6-foot-1, 216-pound back showed serious flashes as a true freshman, rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries.

Heading into the 2026 season, Dear was widely expected to take on a major role in Alabama’s backfield.

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Instead, an ankle injury during a mid-August preseason scrimmage derailed his year before it even began, forcing him to miss the first three games while teammates Daniel Hill, Trae’shawn Brown, and EJ Crowell claimed spots in the rotation.

Even after fighting his way back through months of grueling rehab, Dear logged only two carries for six yards all season. Just last week, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb had praised him as “tough as nails.” However, he was booted from the program days after Alabama’s 21-6 win over Vanderbilt.

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The timing makes sense when you look at how buried he was on the depth chart. Dear hadn’t touched the ball since October 3 against Mississippi State, was mysteriously downgraded to “out” right before the Vanderbilt game, and appears to be getting an early jump on the winter transfer portal rather than sitting on the bench.

Seeing a hardworking player get cut loose after battling through injuries struck a chord online, and supporters wasted no time rallying behind him in his Instagram story comments.

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One friend encouraged him to keep his head high and stay locked in, writing, “TMU Chop 💪🏽 Don’t let up.”

Another supporter made sure Dear knew that real loyalty doesn’t disappear just because his time in Tuscaloosa ended abruptly, commenting, “ain’t no switching up wit ya brotha 🖤🤞🏾.”

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Others urged him to trust the bigger picture as he prepares to bounce back elsewhere through the transfer portal.

One commenter shared a message of faith and patience, posting, “Our Lord forsees evt 🙏🏽 ⏳.”

Meanwhile, a fourth supporter kept it simple and reminded the former blue-chip star that people are still firmly in his corner, writing, “Still witcha boii 🤍.”

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The support underscores the disconnect between DeBoer’s silence and the player’s standing among peers. While DeBoer kept the reasons behind the dismissal strictly behind closed doors, the outpouring of sympathy makes one thing pretty obvious: people still believe in AK Dear.

Regardless, AK Dear is already back in the gym. An hour or two after posting about his departure, he shared a mirror selfie while working out, looking all smiles!

Wherever he lands next, the talented Mississippi native will have a crowd of supporters rooting for him to get healthy and prove Alabama wrong!