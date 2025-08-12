Syracuse QB Tries Swaying Fran Brown By Helping Son’s Career In Final Act Before Decision Day

Syracuse football fans are eagerly awaiting answers this week as the Orange prepare for their tough 2025 schedule, including a standout non-conference opener against Tennessee. Questions swirl around the team’s key positions, and perhaps none is more pressing than the quarterback battle as the season opener approaches. With depth chart decisions expected soon, the spotlight is on who will lead the Orange under center.

Head coach Fran Brown recently confirmed the program will be revealing first and second-team designations, a move that’s sure to clarify many of the unknowns. As highlighted by Thomas Christopher on Twitter, “Syracuse head coach Fran Brown said that the team will be delegating First Team, Second Team designations on Wednesday.” This announcement has Orange fans on edge, wondering who will ultimately seize the quarterback role for a team poised for another strong campaign.

The drama behind the scenes gets even more interesting with reports involving Rickie Collins, who’s not just battling for the starting QB spot, but also seemingly working hard to win over the Syracuse coaching staff. And maybe more personally than you’d expect. Fran Brown recently shared insights about the close-knit relationships growing within the program, notably involving Collins and wide receiver Johntay Cook. Brown revealed, “He [Cook] and Rickie and those guys, they’ve been taking my son with them after practice, and they work routes with him and teach him a lot of stuff, so he’s a good dude, man.” What looks like a team bonding on the face of it might be a strategic move by Collins to connect deeply with the coaching family. And mentoring Brown’s son in route running could be a last-ditch effort to beat Steve Angeli and cement his place as QB1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

This gesture speaks volumes about Collins’ character and dedication beyond just winning games. By investing time in Fran Brown’s son, Rickie is building trust and showing leadership in a way that might tip the scales in his favor. As Brown put it, Cook and Collins have become leaders in the locker room already, with Cook’s growth emblematic of a positive locker room vibe that Collins clearly wants to foster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As decision day looms, this unique dynamic adds a personal layer to an already intense quarterback race. Fans will find out soon if Collins’ approach pays off when Fran Brown announces those long-awaited roster designations on Wednesday. Until then, expect every route run with Brown’s son on the field to be watched closely because it’s a playbook move that might just define Collins’ future in orange.

Syracuse QB Battle Tightens as Fran Brown Weighs Decision

The quarterback competition in Syracuse is neck and neck as the Orange inch closer to their season opener against Tennessee, with head coach Fran Brown keeping fans and media guessing. The contest between Rickie Collins and Steve Angeli remains razor-close, with Brown recently updating his assessment from a near 52-48 split to an almost dead-even “51-49.” Brown emphasized that both players need to “take another huge step” this week in camp, with a continued focus on leadership and mastering the playbook as key areas to watch for each quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brown also put the comparison talk to rest when it came to Kyle McCord, last year’s leading passer, saying, “I’m trying to compare them to them being able to run the offense the best that they can run the offense, to do what fits them.” Brown will be tailoring the offense to fit the strengths of whichever quarterback ultimately wins the starting job, rather than forcing anyone into a preset mold. With still no definitive pick months into camp and the official decision likely left until the first game in Atlanta, the suspense continues to build.

On top of the quarterback uncertainty, Syracuse is managing injuries to two promising true freshmen wide receivers, Darius Johnson and Julian McFadden, both sidelined for an extended time. Despite this, Brown praises Johnson’s development, calling him Syracuse’s “own little Wes Welker,” and remains optimistic about McFadden’s rehabilitation and strength-building plans. As the clock ticks down to the September opener versus a ranked Tennessee team, the QB duel remains a storyline to watch that will likely be resolved only as the Orange step onto the field for the first play of the season.