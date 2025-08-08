Syracuse’s CFP Hopes in Jeopardy as Tough ACC Reality Hits Fran Brown’s Squad

Fran Brown’s first year as head coach of the Orange squad led to an impressive 10-3 record. That also included a solid showing in the Holiday Bowl and left the team ranked 20th in the AP Poll. Brown’s background is a big part of why the turnaround feels so authentic. Before Syracuse, he was a key member of the staff at Georgia during their 2022 national championship run. There, he molded an elite defense and recruited top-ranked classes nationally. Naturally, the expectations for year two are high, but early signs suggest the road ahead appears significantly more daunting as Syracuse prepares for the 2025 season.

The Orange football schedule is shaping up as a major challenge that could seriously jeopardize their College Football Playoff hopes. The Cover 3 podcast crew has dug into Syracuse’s 2025 season, and interestingly, none of them lean toward the win total. They see the schedule as a true gauntlet, packed with tough road games against elite programs. And they have their win total at 5.5! God bless Brown.

“The problem I have here is the lack of Wake, Stanford, Cal-type stuff on Virginia,” the host said. “Like they don’t get Virginia, or like a potential really bad team if things break wrong like the Hokes. So, I mean, every game is potentially a dog fight here, so I’m going under.” The season kicks off in style at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. They face Tennessee on August 30. This neutral-site opener sets a fierce tone right out of the gate, pitting Syracuse against a formidable opponent away from home. After that, they settle into some home comfort with back-to-back games against UConn and Colgate at the JMA Wireless Dome. These games should serve as crucial confidence builders and opportunities to fine-tune before the gauntlet truly begins.

But the home-field bliss doesn’t last long. A road trip to Clemson on the 20th is a major one. They are facing the Tigers on Memorial Stadium, which is a classic ACC test. And also a real measuring stick for how Syracuse stacks up against the conference’s elite. October ramps up the intensity with a cycle of alternating home and away games. The Orange welcomes Pittsburgh to the Dome, then travels to face Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The stadium is known for tough atmospheres. November’s schedule is no softer. Syracuse heads down to Miami on the 8th and then takes on Notre Dame on the 22nd in South Bend, two brutal road games back-to-back. Wrapping the season at home against Boston College on November 29 offers a final home chance to close strong.

Another crew member adds, “Winners get washed, and Syracuse is going to get washed 5-6-7 times this year. Give me the over. I am so big at [the] time on it. Yeah. No, it is a very, very slight under or over. Sorry, but I have absolutely no confidence in it.” The problem is, 11 of their 12 opponents posted winning records last year, including six teams that won nine or more games. On top of that, the Orange don’t get those “breather” games opponents snag against weaker teams to catch their breath. No struggling Wake Forest, no down-year Virginia or Stanford to pad the win column. Even teams like North Carolina and Pittsburgh are rising in quality. There are absolutely no signs of a “soft landing” in October when Syracuse plays most of its ACC games. At this point, the QB question is on everyone’s head.

Syracuse’s QBs facing top-25 firepower

The main contenders are Rickie Collins, a transfer from LSU, and Steve Angeli, a transfer from Notre Dame. Collins arrived earlier in the program's offseason and took the starting spot in spring camp, though he was battling a hand injury for a while.

That gives him a slight edge in familiarity and timing with the current roster. Angeli, meanwhile, arrived later in the spring and brings more collegiate experience and a strong leadership presence. Brown and insiders have praised Angeli’s composure, citing his clean stats in the 2023 Sun Bowl and his clutch performance helping Notre Dame in a college football semifinal. But he’s still working on building chemistry with Syracuse’s receivers and offensive system.

Fran Brown has been firm in saying no one’s spot is safe on the roster, emphasizing accountability and competition. He intends to pick his starter sooner rather than later to stabilize the offense before the punishing 2025 schedule begins. The QB decision is crucial because Syracuse’s offense won’t be drastically changing from what made them strong last year. It’s about which quarterback can best execute the system and handle the mental and physical grind ahead.