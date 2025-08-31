Tables Turn at LSU as Brian Kelly Changes Tune on Garrett Nussmeier After Throwing Him Under the Bus in 2024

In a nail-biting season opener, Garrett Nussmeier delivered the dagger. He fired a fourth-quarter TD that lifted LSU over Clemson, 17-10. The Tigers’ defense smothered Clemson’s high-octane attack, while Nussmeier was in rhythm, completing 28 of 38 passes for 230 yards. LSU finally ended a five-year opener losing streak. And behind the scenes, Brian Kelly revealed the secret to keeping Nussmeier calm under fire, locking in key spots on the offensive line. But now, after last year’s drama, Kelly is singing a new tune about his star QB.

This season, LSU’s O-line is a force to be reckoned with. Redshirt sophomore Tyree Adams anchors left tackle, redshirt junior Braelin Moore holds down the center, and redshirt freshman Weston Davis starts on the right, rotating with depth in mind. Now, with a mix of experience and talent, Kelly’s lineup sends a clear message: full trust in Nussmeier to lead the charge. Given that in Saturday’s game, smart protections, precise timing, and a calm pocket let Nussmeier shine when it mattered most. And just like that, the tide turned in LSU’s favor.

On August 30, CFB insider Jerit Roser shared Brian Kelly’s take on LSU’s opener. Kelly praised the Tigers for carving out a strong running game to complement Garrett Nussmeier. “I think we all knew what we needed to be better at than last year,” he said. Following that, Kelly credited Joe Sloan and the staff for their commitment and creativity in the play-calling, calling it a key factor in LSU’s balanced attack. And why not? LSU’s 2025 offensive line is built for impact. Beyond Adams, Moore, and Davis, Paul Mubenga and Josh Thompson anchor the interior with leadership and consistency. And at the center of it all is LSU’s sharp-minded OC, Joe Sloan.

Simply put, Joe Sloan is a proven weapon for the Tigers. OC Sloan is a former East Carolina QB who worked his way up from South Florida to Louisiana Tech before landing at LSU in 2024. And his offense was elite last year: No. 2 in the SEC, No. 7 nationally in passing. Now, with a loaded line and Sloan’s sharp play-calling, LSU is set for a balanced, high-powered attack. But taking down Clemson’s defense was no easy feat.

The Tigers boast a No. 1 nationally ranked defensive line, led by T.J. Parker and Peter Woods, combining size, speed, and raw power. Then, new DC Tom Allen, fresh from Penn State, brings sharp schemes to fix last year’s run-defense struggles. And the secondary shines too, anchored by junior CB Avieon Terrell, a top-10 returning cornerback nationally.

Even so, LSU tested them in the season opener, exposing cracks, but the talent and leadership are undeniable. In the second half, LSU stifled Clemson after halftime, allowing Swinney’s squad only 151 total yards, 42 of which came during their final drive.

Now, while LSU’s offensive line is shining, a truth emerges about Nussmeier; Kelly seemingly threw him under the bus in 2024.

The real story behind Garrett Nussmeier’s journey last season

In 2024, No. 12 LSU and No. 23 USC clashed in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. But while the crowd roared, one man walked away fuming: LSU HC Brian Kelly. Yes, after Lincoln Riley’s Trojans stole the show,

Here, Kelly didn’t hold back, praising Moss for his clutch performance. “Played well tonight. He [Moss] outplayed our quarterback. He made the plays when he needed to,” admitted Kelly. Well, with just eight seconds left, Moss delivered a perfect pass to Ja’Kobi Lane, sealing the Trojans’ 27-20 win. Given that, Nussmeier might not have been named, but Kelly’s words carried the sting all the same. But Kelly’s frustration wasn’t limited to his QB.

“It’s the first time since I’ve been here that I’m angry at my football team…the thing that is most concerning for me are the personal fouls, the penalties that are selfish,” he added. Honestly, between the costly mistakes and Moss’ dagger-like strike, LSU’s loss was a bitter pill.

After learning from past mistakes and rebuilding from the ground up, Kelly’s LSU showed the results of their hard work in yesterday’s impressive season opener. After the win, Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeir expressed his enthusiasm about heading back to “Death Valley,” a nickname for the home stadium both Clemson and LSU claim to be theirs.