“Take Your Punishment”: Ex-NFL GM Reveals Only Way for Brendan Sorsby to Save Career Rather Than Pursue Legal Fight

In a twist of events, the NFL Supplemental Draft did more good to college football than to Brendan Sorsby. The idea at the time of his decision was that the Supplemental draft would favor both parties: help college football uphold their gambling rules, and help Sorsby move on with his career. However, the NFL rejected Sorsby, and attorney Jeffrey Kessler is about to do what he does best. But a former NFL GM has a contrary opinion, urging Sorsby to bear with the consequences of his actions, and desist from making any legal move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Tuesday, Brendan Sorsby was dealt a damaging punch from the National Football League, as it denied his petition to enter the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft. Under the written terms of the NFL’s CBA, the league is under no legal compulsion to hold a supplemental draft, and would not be holding the draft this year just for him. The NFL Management Council, in a formal letter, noted that Sorsby’s petition did not include any significant records in relation to his gambling case. And rather than get into another legal battle in an attempt to overturn this, former Tennessee Titans General Manager Ran Carthon had some advice for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Listen, the best thing for this kid, through the eyes of NFL front offices, is to take your punishment and move forward,” Carthon said on CBS Sports. “That’s the only way through for this kid and allowing him to push forward with his life. At this point, too many other let’s call them adults are making too many statements on this kid’s behalf that are only going to hurt him down the road.”

Jeffrey Kessler must believe so much in his legal acumen to be threatening the NFL with a lawsuit, knowing the system runs very differently from the NCAA, and is well bulletproofed against the kind of antitrust lawsuits the NCAA falls victim of. But his resume has him as one of America’s top antitrust attorneys, and he holds a role as the lead counsel of the NFL Players Association, which has even fueled his intent to file a lawsuit. Per On3′s Pete Nakos, Kessler said the NFL’s decision is a clear “violation” of the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFLPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, he has represented the likes of Tom Brady in his “Deflategate” suspension, some New Orleans Saints players in the “Bountygate”, and Adrian Peterson in 2015. These victories are why Kessler believes there is light at the end of the tunnel for Sorsby. With the NFLPA, he hopes to start a union-supported fight to pressure the league into changing its conclusion.

But the reality remains that Kessler might likely not get the union’s support, as Sorsby is an unsigned rookie, and not a union member. As such, supporting a non-member with the resources of members may not sit right with the union members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to mention, Carthon is not the only one finding the legal threats unreasonable

“The NFL has said we’re not going to hold a supplemental draft just for Brendan Sorsby, who needs the NFL much more than the NFL needs him,” Fox analyst Colin Cowhers also criticized the idea of Sorsby suing his potential boss. “And so now his attorney is going to come out and say, ‘We’re going to fight this through the NFL Players Association.’ Good luck in the court of public opinion. Sorsby is just going to get hammered more. Probably best to just take an L and get his act together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Cowherd and Carthon believe the same thing: that Sorsby has made a mistake, and he should simply embrace the consequences that follow it, and stop seeking an escape. But Carthon had more words for those around Sorsby.

Carthon’s message to Kessler and Sorsby’s associates

Aside from discouraging Sorsby from taking legal action, Carthon also wants those around Sorsby to keep shut. Sorsby has not lacked spokesmen since his battle with the NCAA began. Unfortunately, their voices have overshadowed his, and Carthon wants no more of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I get from a legality standpoint, and as an attorney, you have to do what you have to do. But for the people around Brendan Sorsby right now, y’all have done enough talking. Just move forward. Let’s figure out a way to move forward,” Carthon added. “This young man has been through a lot from the time he was found in violation of breaking (NCAA) rules or whatever the case my be in terms of gambling, to Texas Tech coming out and making a ton of statements, to the agent coming out and making a ton of statements, to now the attorney coming out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The long list targeted by Carthon includes Jeffrey Kessler, Texas Tech, Texas Tech AD, Cody Campbell, and the attorney general of the state of Texas. Sorsby is going through so much already, and maybe if their voices go low, he would be willing to stop the fights, and just follow due process.