“Taken the Batons”: Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Makes Family Admission After Shedeur Sanders’ Dating Revelation

Shedeur Sanders is making headlines not just for his football career but also for his candid revelations about his personal life. And while his dating preferences have intrigued fans, his mother, Pilar Sanders, has added a heartwarming family angle about her children carrying forward the legacy she and Deion Sanders built.

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“I love this,” Pilar Sanders commented on Shedeur’s latest collaboration post on Instagram with Cosmopolitan. “My babes have taken the batons from their dad and me and are sprinting with them!”

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Shedeur is football royalty and has been in the spotlight since a very young age. Being the son of Deion Sanders came with its own pros and cons. However, one very important thing for him was proving his worth after living in the shadows of his father, and Pilar believes he has achieved that.

The Cleveland QB has been more than successful and, as Pilar said, has taken over the baton and is keeping Sanders’ legacy alive. While he has been struggling to win the starting QB job, his financial ceiling has reached a level even Tom Brady didn’t reach when he started his career. In his first year in the pros, he shattered the single-season NFLPA royalty payment record by netting $17.7 million.

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Rather than relying on simple flat-fee endorsement payouts, Shedeur made a smart move towards a royalty- and equity-driven corporate strategy. He signed partnerships with global brands, including an alliance with Nike, an ownership/equity stake with Gatorade, and landmark collaborations with Beats by Dre and Ralph Lauren.

Pilar Sanders has stood firmly in Shedeur’s corner through every stage of his journey, but his latest Cosmopolitan feature gave her yet another reason to beam with pride as her son continues to make his mark off the football field.

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Shedeur recently appeared on Cosmopolitan’s blind date segment, where he opened up about his love life. Right now, the only important thing going on in his life is football. However, he still has some likes and dislikes when it comes to dating and is even a tad bit picky.

“I protect my family, and I protect who I love,” Shedeur Sanders said. “I’m extremely picky about who comes around.”

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While he is cautious about who he brings home, he also gets turned off when someone brings their friends along on a first date. The Q&A gave everyone a clear view of what he expects from the person he dates. He wants someone down-to-earth, not someone chasing clout by associating her name with him. While these are just secondary issues, the main catch in dating Shedeur is to pass the family test. He has a clear rule: if my parents don’t approve, there can’t be any future.

“It’s not okay to date them because I think they think things through… And they had a relationship, and they divorced. So, they should probably have had the best experience telling me what I should and shouldn’t do,” Shedeur said in the Cosmopolitan interview.

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Coach Prime and Pilar ended their 13-year marriage over a decade ago. The legal battle was unhealthy and took almost 2 years. So, after learning from their mistakes, Shedeur would be cautious before finding someone. However, he seems to be in no hurry to find someone as of now.

“Let’s truly be friends first. I don’t plan on dying anytime soon, he added. “I’m in it for the long game. A lot of people like to rush too quickly.”

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As for the other Sanders siblings, they are all on their own adventures. Shilo Sanders has been growing his streaming network. He also signed with UTA to increase his presence in the fashion world and even became the face for Play Palm Angels. The youngest of Pilar and Deion’s children, Shelomi Sanders, is playing her last college year as a basketball player at CSU Pueblo. She recently graduated from Alabama A&M University.