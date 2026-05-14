“Takes a Lot of Heat”: Urban Meyer Makes Stance on Deion Sanders & Colorado Clear

Deion Sanders’ methods at Colorado have often faced intense media scrutiny. However, very few understand that Coach Prime’s focus from the start has been on developing his players for the world out there. And recently, as Shedeur returned to Boulder to get his degree, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer used the opportunity to send his flowers to the Buffs head coach.

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On the Triple Option podcast, host Rob Stone noted that Shedeur continued taking online classes during the NFL season last year to complete his degree. That was while he was facing all kinds of criticism during his rookie year.

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“Cheers to Shedeur Sanders. Wait to hold it down, brother. Way to keep it going… don’t pay attention to the haters and the naysayers,” Mark Ingram said.

But while the focus was on Shedeur, Meyer also used the moment to highlight Deion Sanders’ work behind closed doors.

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“I want to take a shot at congratulating Deion, too,” said Urban Meyer during his Wednesday appearance on The Triple Option. “Your kids are a product of their parents, and Deion takes a lot of heat, man. And we all love Deion, and you can tell just the way he talks to his kids and his teams. He knows that in the real world, you better stay on your game because that game can be taken away from you fast. That’s really cool news right there to hear that,” added Meyer.

Managing the line between being a father and a coach was highly complex for Deion Sanders. With Shedeur going to the Browns and Shilo pursuing NFL opportunities, the coach noted that coaching Colorado became vastly easier without his biological children on the roster, allowing him to step out of the high-stress dual role of dad-coach.

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But Meyer didn’t just highlight Coach Prime’s connection to his kids. He also noted how Coach Prime is consistent with his players.

“I hear him talk to his players. I went to his meetings, and he’s on them, just like he’s on his kids. And you know, those kids, they’re out there a little bit, but they’re also real respectful dudes whenever they talk. It’s kind of neat to see that,” said Meyer.

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The Colorado head coach noted that the media and opposing fanbase treated Shedeur as a proxy to attack Deion himself. As the coach’s son, any mistakes the Browns’ QB made on the field were magnified. While he didn’t hold back to protect his sons, he was strict in guiding them; for example, he has a strict financial penalty structure for rule violations in Colorado.

Despite that, when not a single Colorado player was selected in the entire 2026 NFL Draft, Deion Sanders faced a massive wave of media humiliation. Then, OL Jordan Seaton, who left for LSU, cited a desire for a “more intense training environment and better NFL preparation” than what Boulder offered, compounding the embarrassment for the Colorado head coach. Yet, Coach Prime remains unwavering regarding his locker room goals.

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Deion Sanders avoids outside noise

Following a 3-9 season, Deion Sanders faced a wave of criticism, but he protected his team. “Don’t attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don’t attack the players. Come at me,” said the Buffs head coach, deliberately acting as a lightning rod so his team wouldn’t have to carry the emotional weight of criticism.

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After that disappointing season, the program saw a mass portal exodus. Despite that, Deion Sanders is ready to make the 2026 season count, stating, “We’re going to get that right.” To achieve this, Colorado has a QB Julian Lewis, along with OC Brennan Marion. To cap it off, Deion Sanders brought in 42 new portal players with a collective 182 career starts under their belts.

That didn’t stop the coach from remaining strict with his players. Explaining his strict ban on players wearing gear from their previous transfer programs, he stated, “It’s like your lady wearing her ex-boyfriend’s stuff while she’s sitting at your table eating your food.”