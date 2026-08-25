“Taking Food Off My Plate”: Deion Sanders’ CU Transfer Says His People in Africa Are Paying the Price for NCAA Decision

Just days before Colorado kicks off its season against Georgia Tech, a judge slammed the door on defensive lineman Ezra Christensen. The Boulder County State Court denied his request for an emergency injunction, stripping the senior tackle of his 2026 eligibility before he could play a single down in Boulder.

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For Christensen, this is far more than a missed football season. Court filings reveal that the court decision puts a pending $1.2 million NIL and revenue-sharing package with Colorado on ice. That money was not meant for flashy cars or luxury living; it was a lifeline sent back home to support his family in Africa.

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“This is where I have to feed my family,” Christensen said, Scott Procter of DNVR reports. “My people back home in Africa are counting on me and looking forward to watch me play. Every day I wake up, it’s like they’re taking food off my plate.”

Christensen filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in Boulder County State court in July, through attorney Darren Heitner, alleging that the NCAA canceled his waiver without properly understanding the circumstances of his case. The lawsuit sought a preliminary injunction to allow Christensen to play for Colorado during the 2026 season.

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But based on the board’s framework, his time at San Diego Mesa Junior College started his eligibility clock, followed by his stints with Fresno State and New Mexico State. The court denied the motion, stating that Ezra had already obtained years of eligibility.

Christensen’s background matters here: he grew up in an orphanage in Sierra Leone, was adopted at 16, and had no knowledge of American football or NCAA rules.

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The COVID-19 pandemic further “wiped out his high school senior season,” cutting off any real access to eligibility counseling at a crucial point. His attorney argued that Christensen’s case should be considered because he was unfamiliar with the NCAA’s complex bylaws and new age-based eligibility rules.

“The NCAA canceled his waiver without ever engaging with a single one of those facts,” Heitner wrote on X after the ruling on July 16. “The NCAA purportedly reopened Ezra’s case after initially erroneously canceling it. But the NCAA is sitting on its hands, and Ezra can’t wait any longer. We now take our fight to court to allow Ezra to play for Colorado this coming season.”

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Christensen’s production justified the waiver request: he earned First-Team All-Conference USA honors with New Mexico State in 2025. He finished last season with 42 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two pass breakups, while also earning First-Team All-American honors from PFSN.

At 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds, Christensen offered a combination of size and pass-rush production that the Buffaloes needed on the interior. Without him, Coach Prime will have to find another way to replace proven production and disruption along the defensive line.

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Colorado Turns to Transfer Duo After Ezra Christensen Blow

Christensen’s absence leaves Colorado without a proven interior playmaker it had counted on for the 2026 season. That puts more responsibility on Tulane transfer Santana Hopper and Appalachian State transfer Dylan Manuel, who will be expected to help fill the void Christensen leaves in DC Chris Marve’s revamped defensive line.

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Defensive line coach Dante Carter praised Christensen’s physical tools and skill set during spring camp in April, raising expectations for his impact on the Buffaloes in 2026.

“Ezra is very explosive; has a lot of twitch,” Carter said. “Can make a lot of plays for you within the defense.”

With Christensen’s absence leaving the Buffaloes searching for production along the defensive line, the NCAA’s eligibility ruling has created a challenge for both the program and the defensive lineman. After the court denied his request for a preliminary injunction, Christensen’s hopes of playing in 2026 now depend on the next steps in his legal battle with the NCAA.