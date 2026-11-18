There are just two more weeks left in the college football regular season. Let that one sink in. We’ve been waiting all year for the season to start, and in the blink of an eye, it’s almost over. If your team isn’t going to make the CFP, make sure you enjoy these final two weeks, because it’s going to be a long wait for next season.

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But before we get to Week 12, we’ve got some news we need to cover. Michigan poached an athletic director from a big-time SEC school, LSU flipped a four-star linebacker, and so much more.

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Former SEC WR Enters Transfer Portal

Jerome Myles, a five-star recruit in the 2025 class who committed to Texas A&M, announced that he will enter the transfer portal when it opens later this year.

Myles was ranked as the No. 19 overall player and the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2025 class according to 247 Sports, but didn’t play a single snap for the Aggies this year. The Draper, Utah native will receive a ton of attention once the portal opens, so it will be interesting to see who lands him.

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Michigan Hires New AD

Michigan and former athletic director Warde Manuel agreed to part ways at the end of the 2026 calendar year, leaving the Wolverines with a massive vacancy to fill. They’ve interviewed multiple candidates, but recently they set their eyes on Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts, and after some negotiations, they’ve officially brought him in.

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Alberts was a linebacker at Nebraska before playing in the NFL for three seasons. He worked in broadcasting for a bit after his career, but ended up back at Nebraska as its athletic director for three years before joining Texas A&M in the same role. Now, a few years later, he’s back in the Big 10 with Michigan.

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This is a big get for Michigan. It’s hard to poach a AD/coach from a Texas school because they have so much money, so to pull this move off is a big deal.

Army OC Lands FCS Head Coaching Job

Army offensive coordinator Cody Worley is on the move. After seven years with the Black Knights, three of which were spent as Army’s offensive coordinator, Worley has agreed to terms to become the next head coach at Furman.

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Worley had a ton of success with Army as their offensive coordinator, leading them to 31.1 PPG and a 12-2 record in 2024, 23.8 PPG in 2025, and 32.2 PPG in 2026. He’s run Army’s notorious triple-option offense to perfection, so it will be very interesting to see if his offense has any similarities at Furman, or if he goes with a more traditional offense.

4-Star LB Flips Commitment From Wake Forest to LSU

Wake Forest has been on a recruiting heater this year (at least to their standards) during one of the most successful seasons in program history. They’ve reeled in some big names on the recruiting trail, but earlier this week, they lost one of their big pieces to the LSU Tigers.

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Four-star linebacker Keland Shelton Jr. announced he has flipped his commitment from Wake Forest to LSU. Shelton held offers from schools such as LSU, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Missouri, but in the end, he ended up picking the Tigers. This is a big loss for Wake Forest, and a huge gain for LSU.

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MSU Injury Report Raises Major Concerns

Icon Sportswire EAST LANSING, MI – NOVEMBER 14: Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic 11 winds up to throw a deep pass during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Washington Huskies on November 14, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 14 Washington vs Michigan State EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261114049

Michigan State suffered a huge blow this week when they announced that starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic will miss this week’s game against No. 14 Oregon with a left arm injury. To make matters worse, backup Cam Fancher is questionable with a knee injury he suffered last week.

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Milivojevic has played well this season, completing 65 percent of his throws for 1,559 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions, but after exiting early last week, he will not play this week. Fancher, who threw for 134 yards and one touchdown with one pick in relief, could also miss this game, meaning MSU would be without their top-two quarterbacks.

The Spartans already didn’t have much of a chance, but if they’re without both of these guys, their odds go from slim to none.

Auburn Commit to Be Honored as a 2027 Navy All-American

Auburn WR commit Deshawn Hall is officially set to be honored as a 2027 Navy All-American on Wednesday. He will be present for a virtual jersey ceremony on Wednesday night, which will be a part of the Navy All-American’s Road to the Dome series.

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Hall, a four-star recruit and the No. 20 WR in the country according to 247 Sports, will play in the annual East-West All-Star matchup in San Antonio on January 9th before heading to Auburn in the spring.

This is a special honor for a special player.

Missouri Southern Loses All-Conference WR to Transfer Portal

Missouri Southern is set to lose one of their best players to the transfer portal this offseason.

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Isaiah Padello, an All-Conference wide receiver, is set to hit the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Padello posted 43 catches for 487 yards and a touchdown this season, and in three years with the team, he’s totaled 81 receptions for 1,056 yards and six scores. He hopes to find a home at a bigger school where he can showcase his talents to the wider audience.

DII Head Coach Resigns

Fort Lewis head coach Johnny Cox has resigned as the head coach of the Skyhawks after five seasons with the team.

Cox returned to his alma mater in 2022 to become the program’s next head coach, but he hasn’t been able to find a whole lot of success, going 7-46 overall, including a 2-8 record in 2026. He did help the team end a 40-game losing streak in 2024, but the goal was to become a consistent threat in the Rock Mountain Athletic Conference, and he just wasn’t able to do that.

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Now, the Skyhawks will begin their search for their 17th head coach in program history.

South Carolina State Receives HBCU Recognition

South Carolina State has once again landed atop the Black College Football Poll, which ranks the best HBCUs in the country. This poll is officially endorsed by the NCAA and multiple conferences across the country, and it is the best way to determine the best HBCU.

SCSU earned every single first-place vote this week after a 38-24 win over North Carolina Central, and with just one game left, it appears they will end the regular season on top of the Black College Football Poll.