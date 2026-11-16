It’s the middle of November, which means college football is starting to get serious. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, teams are running out of opportunities to make a statement, and some head coaches are running out of time to save their jobs.

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Week 11 gave us plenty to talk about. No. 1 Georgia is still dominating everyone in sight, Utah survived a close one against Arizona, and Texas managed some late-game heroics against LSU. On top of it all, we saw a couple of teams’ College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames.

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There’s still plenty of football to be played, but the picture is starting to become clear. Teams are right where they want to be to make a playoff run, and others are already looking toward next season.

With all of that fun stuff in mind, let’s talk about Week 11 of college football.

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CFB Coaches on the Hot Seat

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Icon Sportswire CLEMSON, SC – OCTOBER 24: Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney during a college football game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Clemson Tigers on October 24, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney’s situation at Clemson is becoming harder to ignore. The Tigers lost to Georgia Tech at home 20-6, suffering another disappointing result.

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Clemson has struggled throughout the 2026 season, and the coaching changes made after last year haven’t produced the results the program was hoping for. The loss to Georgia Tech hurts even more, with the Yellow Jackets entering the matchup with a losing record.

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The Tigers have now lost nine of their last 11 home games against Power Four opponents. That’s a big downfall compared to where Clemson was a decade ago, dominating the ACC and competing for the national championship.

Of Course, moving on from Swinney wouldn’t be an easy decision. His contract reportedly carries approximately $60 million in salary beginning in 2027. Still, Clemson has to figure out what direction it wants to take.

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Lincoln Riley, USC

Imago USC Trojans v Rutgers Scarlet Knights – NCAA, College League, USA FBS Football Lincoln Riley, head coach of the USC Trojans, reacts during an NCAA FBS football game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, United States, on September 19, 2026. Piscataway United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xDanxSquicciarinix originalFilename:squicciarini-usctroja260919_npFQl.jpg

Will Lincoln Riley ever win a big game in his life? The Trojans entered Week 11 with an opportunity to make a push for the College Football Playoff. Instead, they suffered a 27-13 loss to Indiana, dropping another important game against a ranked opponent.

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USC has shown flashes of being a contender this season, including a win over Ohio State. However, consistency is the biggest thing plaguing this program. The loss to Indiana essentially ends the Trojans’ playoff hopes.

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Riley still has time to turn things around, and his reported buyout made a firing hard. Still, USC is a program that expects to compete for national championships. Simply being competitive won’t be enough forever.

Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Zuma November 15, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: South Carolina Gamecocks Head Football Coach Shane Beamer walking and thinking before the game starts against the Texas A&M Aggies. College Station USA – ZUMAl187 20251115_zsp_l187_032 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax

South Carolina looked like it was turning its season around after winning four games in a row. Unfortunately for Shane Beamer, Week 11 brought his program back to reality.

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The Gamecocks suffered a 34-6 loss to Arkansas, a result that’s disappointing with the program fighting for a potential playoff opportunity. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was out for the matchup, and the offense struggled without him. Backup Cutter Woods threw three interceptions, making it difficult for South Carolina to compete.

South Carolina now has another difficult challenge ahead with No. 1 Georgia coming to town. Beamer has done enough to buy himself time this season, but another disappointing finish could put his job in jeopardy.

Luke Fickell, Wisconsin

Luke Fickell’s tenure at Wisconsin hasn’t been what anyone anticipated. Wisconsin suffered another loss in Week 11, falling 24-21 to Maryland. The result raises questions about the program’s direction, especially given the expectations that accompanied Fickell’s arrival in Madison.

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When Wisconsin hired Fickell in 2022, the hope was he would bring the program to national relevance. He had previously built Cincinnati into a College Football Playoff team, proving he could compete with some of the best programs in the country. However, that success hasn’t happened in Wisconsin.

The biggest issue is the program hasn’t shown improvement through the years. Fickell went 7-6 in his first season, followed by a 5-7 season in 2024 and a 4-8 record in 2025. While the Badgers have improved to 6-4 this season, the team has struggled to keep momentum.

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There have been some positive moments, including a road win over Penn State and a 24-7 win against USC. Still, losing to Maryland after being shut out 30-0 by Iowa earlier in the season is difficult to overlook.

Teams Eliminated From the CFP

Imago Credits: IMAGO

We’re reaching the point of the season where every loss carries significant weight. With the 12-team College Football Playoff in mind, multiple programs have little room for error.

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Here are some teams that took a big hit in Week 11.

LSU

LSU might have suffered the most heartbreaking loss of the weekend. The Tigers had an opportunity to pick up a massive win against Texas, but they lost 22-21.

Texas needed a late touchdown pass from Arch Manning to complete the comeback, leaving LSU with another disappointing result. At 6-4, the Tigers have realistically no shot at making the postseason. Their remaining schedule also makes a comeback extremely difficult. They aren’t mathematically eliminated, but their chances are hanging by a thread.

Kentucky

The job Will Stein has done in Year 1 with Kentucky has been remarkable. But the Wildcats’ playoff hopes took a hit when they lost 21-14 to Florida.

Kentucky entered the weekend ranked No. 11 in the CFP rankings and had an opportunity to strengthen their resume against Florida. Instead, they lost, and it could be costly coming off a loss against Tennessee.

After starting the season 7-1, Kentucky has lost two games in a row with Missouri and Louisville still on the schedule; the Wildcats have a difficult road ahead.

A three-loss SEC team could sneak into the playoffs, but Kentucky needs to win out and get some help.

Houston

The Cougars’ one real shot ot getting into the postseason was via the Big 12 championship, but losing to Colorado hurts. They’ve lost to Texas Tech, Utah and Colorado, which puts them out of the Big 12 championship game unless they get major help over the next two weeks.

While it’s been a surprising season for Houston with Connor Weigman at the helm, the run is likely over.

Ole Miss

This loss got lost in the shuffle because it was pushed back to Sunday due to travel issues in the US. Ole Miss came into the matchup against Oklahoma with three losses, making their chances of making the CFP slim. Well, losing to Oklahoma all but eliminates them from the postseason.

The Rebels have lost three of their last four games and won’t make the SEC Championship game. SEC usually gets some teams getting an at-large bid, but it’s hard to justify a four-loss team getting one.

College Football Playoff Projection

Icon Sportswire MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: the CFP year logo is displayed for the CFB National Championship game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday, January 19, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium on Miami Gardens, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is where the fun begins.

The ranking below isn’t a projection based on the results of Week 11; it’s simply what I think the bracket will look like at the end of the season.

1. Georgia

Georgia earns the No. 1 spot after another dominant performance, defeating Missouri 48-21. The Bulldogs have one of the strongest resumes in the country, and the talent to earn the No. 1 spot. I expect them to make the SEC Championship and win it, earning the No. 1 seed.

2. Utah

Utah remains one of the country’s top teams after surviving a 40-39 thriller against Arizona. The Utes are still underrated at 10-0 with a reasonable schedule ahead. They should win out and get into the Big 12 championship game. If they win that game, they’d get an easy bye in the CFP.

3. Miami

Even with a loss to Notre Dame this seaosn, the Hurricanes have taken care of business. A top-three seed may be lofty for some, but they’ll make the ACC championship and dominate it, making them a top-three seed in this bracket. Do I think Miami is atop-three team? NO, but it’s just the nature of how the conference championships played out.

4. Indiana

The Hoosiers get a bye by making the Big 10 championship and beating UCLA. The Bruins have had an impressive season, but Indiana is a different beast. If both teams make the Big Ten Championship, I expect Indiana to win comfortably.

5. Alabama

Alabama has played one of the tougher schedules in the country, and they strengthened their resume by beating Vanderbilt 21-6 in Week 11. Despite two losses, the Crimson Tide has wins against quality opponents, making it hard to drop out of the top five.

6. Notre Dame

No one respects the Notre Dame schedule, and that’s fair. But reality is this team wins out having the big win over Miami in the regular season. The Fighting Irish shouldn’t get above six due to the schedule, so this is likely where they’ll end up, assuming they win out.

7. UCLA

The loss in the Big Ten championship game hurts the Bruins, but they still earn a top-7 ranking in the CFP poll. They have impressive wins throughout the season, including over Oregon and potentially USC if USC wins out.

8. Texas

Well, after surviving LSU, the Longhorns find themselves at the No. 8 seed in this bracket. They have the top-end talent to make a run in the playoffs; it’s just a matter of whether they can maintain that consistency once they get in. The win over Ohio State earlier in the season is the biggest boost to the Texas resume.

9. Wake Forest

Wake Forest might be one of the biggest winners of Week 11, after dominating SMU 49-7. The Demon Deacons should close out the season strong, with their only loss being to Miami earlier in the year. If they end up losing to Miami in the ACC championship game, as long as it’s close, they should get a big win in the bracket.

10. Tennessee

Another SEC team getting an at-large bid, but that’s the nature of the sport. The Volunteers have a big matchup against LSU this weekend,d and assuming they win. Tennessee should feel confident in the bracket with the impressive resume they’ve built, including wins over Alabama and Kentucky.

11. BYU

It’s going to be hard to ignore the win BYU had over Notre Dame, even with two losses. The Cougars have had an impressive resume to look at. Even if BYU doesn’t make the Big 12 championship game, they could sit out, and if Texas Tech loses, they could sneak in as a No. 11 seed.

12. Boise State

The Group of Six representation is hard to project, but it’s hard to imagine it being anyone but Boise State. They secured a 46-41 win over Oregon State in Week 11, keeping their playoff hopes alive for the automatic bid.