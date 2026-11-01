Talking CFB: Coaches on Hot Seat For Firing, Playoff Projections & Biggest Takeaways From Week 9

Week 9 of college football didn’t produce as many upsets as previous weeks, but the curse of being the No. 2 stayed true. Ohio State lost to USC without its starting QB in a game that can probably save Lincoln Riley’s job (for the time being). Minnesota came close to upsetting Curt Cignetti’s Indiana.

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In the SEC, Texas won, but the offense was again shaky at times (don’t go by the final score). Georgia didn’t have to sweat against Florida, and South Carolina pulled off an impressive result at Norman. There’s plenty to discuss across conferences, but let’s start with head coaches who remain on the hot seat.

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Coaching Hot Seat

Greg Schiano, Rutgers

Rutgers is a name that keeps coming up whenever discussions about a potential coaching shake-up arise, and its latest clash against Michigan has once again highlighted why those conversations are gaining traction. Greg Schiano’s second stint at Rutgers appears to be losing momentum as the years go by, and no matter what the team tries, little seems to be working in its favor.

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The Scarlet Knights finished 5-7 last season, but have already fallen to 2-6 this year. However, their remaining schedule offers little relief. Following their defeat against Michigan, they are set to face Wisconsin, Nebraska and Penn State, all of whom present significant challenges. Analysts predict that Rutgers could struggle considerably down the stretch, with some projections suggesting they could finish the season with a 3-9 record.

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For the Rutgers head coach, the buyout stands at $18.5 million. For a program like Rutgers, that’s a significant amount, but it’s still better than enduring back-to-back losing seasons.

Deion Sanders, Colorado

The Buffaloes thought they could cash in on Deion Sanders for years, but that no longer appears to be the case. The last two seasons have been particularly disappointing. Last season, Colorado finished 3-9 and 1-8 in conference play. This season, they are already 3-5 and 1-4 in conference play. Right now, the only thing seemingly protecting Sanders is his massive $26.1 million buyout, which could certainly complicate any decision to part ways with him.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders prior to the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_1200.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree441522

However, the bigger issue is that the Buffaloes are spending a considerable amount of money to keep Sanders as their head coach, and there is little indication that the investment will pay off anytime soon.

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This season has been disastrous so far, and the remaining schedule offers little relief. Their next challenging matchups are against Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF, and all three currently look like potential losses. Analysts believe Colorado could finish the season with a 4-8 record.

Sonny Dykes, TCU

The biggest name in college football sitting in the hottest seat right now is TCU’s Sonny Dykes. That’s a surprising name, considering the Horned Frogs finished with a 9-4 record last season, and Dykes led the program to the national championship game in his very first season in 2022. Expectations were sky-high after that remarkable run, but the Horned Frogs have struggled to build on that success and have largely remained stagnant ever since.

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Imago Credit: Imago

While his 9-4 record last season might suggest that Dykes is not in immediate danger of losing his job, two factors could change that perception. First, the program has failed to meet the expectations set during his debut season.

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Second, his contract makes a coaching change relatively affordable. Dykes’ buyout stands at just $13.1 million. For a program with national championship aspirations following its breakthrough 2022 campaign, that’s a relatively modest price to pay to move on.

SEC Power Rankings

Tier 1: National Championship Contenders – Georgia, Alabama

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Even in Week 9, Georgia remains the SEC’s strongest contender for the national championship. The Bulldogs improved their record to 7-1 after defeating the Florida Gators 27-8. Their defense controlled the contest, limiting the Gators to just eight points, while their offense put 27 points on the board. That is more than enough reason to keep them at the top of this list.

Although Alabama is in its bye week, nothing has changed for the Crimson Tide. They currently hold a 6-2 record, including a 4-2 mark in SEC play. Their 31-20 victory over Texas A&M was far from straightforward, but it was still good enough to keep them on this list.

Tier 2: Could Win If They Get Hot – Kentucky, Texas, Ole Miss, LSU

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Kentucky is arguably one of the biggest surprises in the SEC this season. The Wildcats boast a 7-1 overall record and a 5-1 mark in conference play, putting them on a similar level to Georgia in the standings.

Victories over LSU and South Carolina have given them enough credibility to make a case for the postseason. However, upcoming games against Tennessee and Florida will certainly test them. If they manage to get through those challenges, a playoff berth could be theirs.

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Texas improved to 6-2 after defeating Mississippi State, while Ole Miss responded to its earlier setbacks with a 45-15 victory over Auburn. Both teams have enough offensive quality to challenge stronger opponents, but their 3-2 and 4-2 conference records, respectively, leave little room for further mistakes.

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Lane Kiffin’s LSU Tigers remain relevant contenders for the playoffs. With a 6-2 overall record, they are certainly making a case for themselves. However, their upcoming clash against Alabama is particularly important, as another victory over a ranked opponent could further strengthen their playoff credentials.

Tier 3: Playoff Outsiders – Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, South Carolina

Tennessee and Missouri remain in contention at 6-2, but neither has established itself as a consistent championship threat. Missouri’s 34-10 victory over Arkansas was useful, although its upcoming schedule against Texas and other conference opponents will provide a better indication of its potential.

South Carolina deserves recognition after defeating Oklahoma on the road. However, its 5-3 overall record and 3-3 SEC mark mean that one impressive victory does not automatically make it a serious playoff contender.

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Florida, meanwhile, suffered a damaging 27-8 defeat against Georgia. At 5-3 overall, the Gators need a strong finish to remain relevant.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Tier 1: National Championship Contenders – UCLA, Indiana

UCLA will be on this list until they lose a game or two. You can’t discount an 8-0 record. The Bruins maintained their unbeaten run against Nevada, shutting them out 27-0. Their earlier victories over Oregon and Wisconsin further strengthen their playoff credentials, proving that they can compete against quality opposition.

The defending champions, meanwhile, survived a tough contest against Minnesota, securing a 23-16 overtime victory. The Hoosiers are now 8-1, but the narrow win raises questions about their ability to dominate opponents outside the top tier.

Their defense remains a major strength, although the offense still has areas to address. Nevertheless, Indiana has the balance and defensive quality to remain a serious playoff contender.

Tier 2: Playoff Contenders – Ohio State, USC, Iowa

Ohio State was supposed to be a frontrunner in the national championship race. However, the injury to their QB Julian Sayin and their recent 30-18 loss to USC exposed several problems that need to be addressed immediately. Their defensive struggles and inability to generate sufficient offensive production make the next few games particularly important.

USC, on the other hand, improved to 7-2 with a significant victory over Ohio State. The Trojans have demonstrated that they can compete against elite opposition, although their two defeats leave little room for another setback.

Iowa also strengthened its case with a commanding 30-0 victory over Wisconsin. At 6-2, the Hawkeyes have a defense capable of disrupting stronger offenses, making them potential outsiders in the playoff race.

Tier 3: Dangerous Spoilers – Oregon, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois

Oregon’s 34-26 victory over Northwestern prevented another damaging result, but the Ducks remain inconsistent at 5-3. Northwestern also slipped to 6-2 after the defeat, while Wisconsin’s 30-0 loss against Iowa exposed serious offensive limitations.

Minnesota pushed Indiana into overtime, demonstrating its ability to challenge ranked opponents. Illinois also remains capable of disrupting the conference race, although neither program has established a convincing case for the playoffs.

Big 12 Power Rankings

No. 1 Utah: The Team to Beat

In the Big 12, the Utah Utes remain the stronger contenders for a playoff berth. Their emphatic 49-25 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats proved that they have what it takes to compete for a spot. Moreover, their unbeaten 8-0 overall record, 5-0 conference record, and victory over Texas Tech further demonstrate their credentials as serious playoff contenders.

No. 2 BYU: Still in Championship Contention

The Cougars defeated Arizona State 27-20 to improve to 7-1 overall this season. Their only loss came against UCF, which remains a setback, but the Cougars have enough quality to challenge Utah. Their upcoming meeting with the Utes could have a significant impact on the Big 12 championship race.

No. 3 Texas Tech: A Genuine Challenger

Texas Tech defeated Arizona 34-26, improving to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play. The Red Raiders have demonstrated that they can compete with the conference’s leading teams, but their earlier defeat against Cincinnati remains a reminder that consistency is essential.

No. 4 Arizona and Oklahoma State: Losing Ground

Arizona’s defeat against Texas Tech was damaging, particularly after entering the game with a 6-1 record. The Wildcats remain relevant at 6-2, but they need to recover quickly.

Oklahoma State suffered an even more painful result, losing 51-49 to Iowa State. The Cowboys are now 5-3, and allowing 51 points raises serious questions about their defensive reliability.

ACC Power Rankings

In the ACC, there’s only one team that stands out not just as a playoff contender but also as a genuine national championship threat: the Miami Hurricanes. Miami remains the conference’s clear frontrunner after surviving a 38-35 battle against North Carolina. The Hurricanes are 8-0 and currently sit at No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

However, the narrow victory also exposed a potential weakness. Miami has had several close calls this season, and its upcoming trip to Notre Dame will provide a much tougher test of its championship credentials.

Teams facing serious CFP trouble

Week 9 has delivered some incredible action, but it hasn’t been kind to everyone. Several programs have seen their playoff hopes take a massive hit. Here’s a look at the teams whose postseason dreams are hanging by a thread.

Big Ten: Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers and Purdue.

Big 12: Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State and TCU.

SEC: Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

ACC: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia, and Stanford.

Week 10 promises to be another brutal elimination test for several teams. Which top contenders will survive the pressure, and whose playoff dreams will come crashing down? It will be fascinating to watch.