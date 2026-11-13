Talking CFB: College Football Week 11 Picks, Odds, Predictions & More

Last week was one for the books. There were so many top-25 matchups, and while this week doesn’t have as many high profile matchups, there are still quite a few games that could shake up the College Football Playoff picture.

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We’ve got Texas heading to LSU, USC traveling to Bloomington to face Indiana, Utah hitting the road and traveling to Arizona and so much more. Here are my picks for some of this week’s biggest games.

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No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Odds: LSU -4

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The LSU Tigers haven’t won a top-25 game in the Lane Kiffin era. They’ve lost to Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Alabama, and now they host a top-10 team in Texas. The Tigers have a great offense and defense, but they have repeatedly shot themselves in the foot in these big games. They started slow against Ole Miss, didn’t go for it on 4th-and-1 against Kentucky, and couldn’t convert on fourth down or in the red zone against Alabama. If they can clean things up, they’re capable of beating Texas, but I’ve picked LSU every time, and they’ve disappointed me, so I’m riding with the Longhorns on Saturday, even though I think this is a good matchup for LSU.

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Final Score: Texas 26, LSU 23

Michigan at No. 16 Oregon

Odds: ORE -10.5

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Michigan just lost to Michigan State, 15-6. Over their last three games, they’re averaging 11 points per game, and 21 of their 33 points came against Rutgers. This offense is absolutely atrocious, and Oregon is starting to find its footing after a slow start to the year with wins over No. 20 Northwestern and No. 12 Ohio State. They should make easy work of the Wolverines.

Final Score: Oregon 33, Michigan 12

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No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana

Odds: IU -8.5

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The Hoosiers are probably a bit pissed off after falling five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings after a bye week, and now they host a USC team that is probably a bit overhyped at the moment. Yes, they beat Ohio State last time out, but that was the Luke Fahey-led Buckeyes, who have absolutely no juice offensively. I think Indiana is very overrated, but their defense is very good, and they’re at home, so I have to ride with the Hoosiers.

Final Score: Indiana 17, USC 13

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No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia

Odds: UGA -16.5

Outside of a win over Florida, which doesn’t look nearly as good today as it did a month ago, what has Missouri really done? They’ve beaten Texas A&M, Arkansas, Troy, Kansas, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. That’s not a resume of a top-25 team, and now they have to go into Athens to play the best team in the country. The Bulldogs will blow them out of the water.

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Final Score: Georgia 34, Missouri 20

No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Imago January 08, 2026 Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 6 reacts to a first down during the College Football Playoff Semifinal game between the Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels in Glendale, Arizona. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Glendale United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260108_zma_c04_345 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Odds: OU -1.5

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Every time Ole Miss is an underdog in a game that feels like they should be the favorite, they’ve lost. When they went to Florida after beating LSU, they were the underdog and got blown out. Then, a few weeks later, they hosted No. 19 Texas, which had just dropped two straight, was the underdog, and lost. Now, they travel to Oklahoma, and they’re 1.5-point underdogs. Vegas knows this Ole Miss team better than the public, so I’m going to trust them again this week.

Final Score: Oklahoma 21, Ole Miss 20

No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona

Odds: UTAH -2.5

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This should be a very fun game. Utah is the second-ranked team in the country, but I don’t think they’re the second-best team in the country, and I think Vegas agrees, considering they’re only 2.5-point favorites versus the No. 23 team in the country. The Utes are good, but so is Arizona, which has an electric offense and is at home. Utah probably wins, but I think the Wildcats have a good chance at pulling off the upset, so I’m riding with Arizona.

Final Score: Arizona 28, Utah 26

No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M

Odds: TENN -2.5

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This SCRAMS trap game for Tennessee. They’re coming off a massive win over No. 6 Kentucky and will host LSU next week, and now they have to take a road trip to College Station to face an underperforming Texas A&M squad. Even Vegas agrees this could be a letdown spot, with the Vols favored by just 2.5 points. Tennessee will win, but it’s going to be much closer than it needs to be.

Final Score: Tennessee 23, Texas A&M 21

No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State

Odds: OKST -3.5

Texas Tech is one of the most overrated teams in the country, and I think Oklahoma State is one of the most underrated. Drew Mestemaker is undefeated at home and has helped OSU score 57.3 points per game over their last three games against Colorado, Iowa State, and Kansas State. The Cowboys don’t have a great defense, so this’ll be a shootout, but I trust Mestemaker to make big plays late and win.

Final Score: Oklahoma State 45, Texas Tech 41

No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell 12 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_544 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Odds: ALA -17.5

Alabama’s No. 5 ranking in the initial CFP rankings was a bit suspect, but they backed it up in a massive win over LSU last week. Now they will travel to Nashville to play Vanderbilt, who is one of the worst teams in the SEC. Easy win for Alabama.

Final Score: Alabama 39, Vanderbilt 10

Duke at No. 7 Miami

Odds: MIA -13.5

The Duke Blue Devils have a good football team. They’re 7-2 and riding a three-game win streak, and have won their last two games by a combined score of 88-5. They are red hot, but now they have to travel to Miami to face the No. 7 Hurricanes, who will be without Malachi Toney. If this game were at Duke, I would be very tempted to take the Blue Devils, but Miami should get a close win at home.

Final Score: Miami 21, Duke 17

Boston College at No. 5 Notre Dame

Odds: ND -29.5

Notre Dame just knocked off No. 1 Miami and has a ton of momentum behind them, and now they get to host a bad Boston College team. I won’t waste my breath here, Irish by a lot.

Final Score: Notre Dame 38, Boston College 14

Baylor at No. 10 BYU

Odds: BYU -7.5

The Baylor Bears are on a bit of a hot streak since firing Dave Aranda, winning their last two by a combined score of 83-40. But this week they start a brutal stretch that includes No. 10 BYU, No. 12 Texas Tech, and No. 14 Houston. I think they can give BYU a run for their money, but the Cougars get it done and stay in CFP contention.

Final Score: BYU 33, Baylor 30