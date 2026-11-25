The final week of the regular season is almost upon us. For many fanbases, their teams will play just one more game this year before they pack up their football gear and head to the offseason. It’s a sad time, but it also marks the beginning of what should be an exciting College Football Playoff season.

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Before we dive into the final week of the season, here’s some college football news you need to catch up on.

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Three HBCU Stars Make Final 30 for Walter Payton Award

Every year, the Offensive Player of the Year at the FCS level is named the Walter Payton Award winner, and they have just trimmed their list to 30 finalists, which includes three HBCU standouts.

The first is Jaylon Tolbert, the quarterback at Alcorn State, who threw for 3,648 yards and 38 touchdowns with 384 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns this season.

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The second is former LSU RB Trey Holly, who has carried the ball 248 times for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games with Southern University. He ranks top-six in the FCS in rushing yards, touchdowns, and total yards per game this season.

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Finally, South Carolina State QB Keely Watson makes the list. He’s thrown for 2,264 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to a 10-2 record and a perfect 5-0 in conference play.

Will one of these three HBCU stars take home the Walter Payton Award? We’ll find out soon.

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Minnesota Kicker Reaches Lou Groza Final Three

The finalists for the 35th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award have been named, and included on the shortlist of three finalists is Minnesota kicker Luke Drzewiecki, who has been lights out for the Gophers this year.

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Drzewiecki is 19-for-23 on field goals this year, but has just one miss on 17 attempts from under 50 yards. He’s gone 3-for-6 on 50+ yard attempts and has drilled two game-winning kicks as the clock expired. His first came against Iowa, where he drilled a 46-yard field goal to upset the No. 15 Hawkeyes. Then, less than a month later, he connected on a 44-yarder to beat Northwestern. Without him, the Gophers would be 4-7 instead of 6-5, and their season would look much different.

Division II HC Dan Chipka Drops a Division to Lead His Alma Mater at Bluffton

American International College Head Coach Dan Chipka announced that he is stepping down after five seasons with the team and three as the head coach. He finishes his tenure with an 11-21 overall record and an 8-15 record in league play.

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But Chipka didn’t step down to find another D-II job. Instead, he’s dropping down to the D-III level to lead his Alma Mater, Bluffton, where he was a two-year starter and captain at wide receiver. Now, he returns to try to rebuild the Bluffton program into a consistent winner.

Idaho Parts Ways With DC Lee Stalker After One Season

Idaho has decided to part ways with its defensive coordinator, Lee Stalker, after just one season with the team, the program announced.

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“I want to thank Coach Stalker for his service to our program this year, and for all he did for our student-athletes,” Head Coach Thomas Ford Jr. said in a release. “This was a difficult decision that was made in the best interest of the future of the program. I wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

Stalker joined the Vandals’ coaching staff this offseason, and in year one, Idaho gave up 33 points per game, which was near the bottom of the Big Sky Conference. Because of their defensive struggles, Idaho finished the season with a 5-7 overall record but managed a 5-4 record in Big Sky play. Now imagine if they had a good defense; what they could’ve done this year.

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Idaho will begin its nationwide search for its next defensive coordinator, who can hopefully turn things around in its first season.

Albany’s Tom Perkovich Makes FCS Coach of the Year Shortlist

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Albany first-year head coach Tom Perkovich has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, given to the best coach of the year at the FCS level.

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Perkovich took over as head coach this offseason, and in his year one with UAlbany, he led the team to an 8-4 record and a FCS Playoff berth. It will be the program’s fourth FCS Playoff berth and its first since 2023, when it made a semifinals run. We’ll see if Perkovich can lead Albany on a deep playoff run, but even if he can’t, this is a great start to his career.

Fordham Declines to Renew HC Joe Conlin’s Contract After Nine Seasons

Fordham head coach Joe Conlin has served the team in that role for nine seasons, but after the team won just seven games over the last three seasons, the school has declined to renew his contract.

Fordham finished the 2026 season with a 4-8 record after finishing 2024 and 2025 with a combined three wins. Conlin earned the benefit of the doubt early in his career, leading Fordham to a bowl appearance in 2021, 2022, and 2023, but his recent failures were enough for the program to decide it needed to go in a different direction.

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Fordham will begin the search for its next head coach immediately and hopes to find someone who can bring it back to being a consistent threat for bowl games.

Memphis HC Charles Huff Says He’ll Return Next Season Amid Maryland Rumors

Memphis head coach Charles Huff has been a popular name in coaching searches this season, just one year after accepting the head coaching job with the Tigers. With the Maryland job open, he’s been one of the rumored candidates to take over the Big Ten program. But during his press conference earlier this week, Huff shut down all speculation and said he will return to Memphis in 2027.

“I have not interviewed at Maryland,” Huff said. “I will not interview at Maryland. I will be the head coach at the University of Memphis next year.”

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In his first season with the Tigers, Huff has led Memphis to an 8-3 record, and was even ranked in the AP Poll earlier in the year. A loss to Navy drove a stake into any sliver of CFP hopes Memphis had, but they can still make their conference championship game and end their season on a high note.

It’s only a matter of time before Huff ends up landing a job with a bigger program, but it appears he will be back in Memphis next season.

Miami (OH) Freshman QB Accounts for 4 TDs in Second Start to Keep MAC Hopes Alive

Miami (Ohio) freshman QB Drew Bellisari accounted for four touchdowns in just his second ever start to help the RedHawks escape a close game against Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

Bellisari got the start last week and threw for 124 yards and rushed for 47 yards with a touchdown while beating Kent State, 20-3. But this week was a much tougher test. WMU was 8-3 with a 6-1 MAC record entering this game, and Miami (OH) needed Bellisari to play his best football to keep them alive in the MAC race. And if you couldn’t tell by the header, he did just that, totaling over 300 yards of offense with four total touchdowns in a narrow 28-24 victory.

With the win, Miami (OH) stays alive in the MAC race. They were one of five MAC teams entering the week with a chance to make the conference championship game, WMU included, but now they need some help if they want to play in Detroit on December 5th.

ETSU QB Mason Mims Plans to Enter Transfer Portal After Becoming Jerry Rice Award Finalist

ETSU QB Mason Mims, who was just named a Jerry Rice Award finalist, has entered the transfer portal after a fantastic freshman season.

The Jerry Rice Award is given out to the FCS’s best freshman player, and Mims is one of 30 finalists for the award after throwing for 2,354 yards and 16 touchdowns with just five picks this season. After such a stellar year, Mims hopes to find a home at a bigger school, potentially at the FBS level, where he can truly showcase his talents.

Teams are always looking for a good, young quarterback in the transfer portal, so I’m very interested to see where he ends up.

Boise State Flips 3-Star OT From Toledo

College Football’s early national signing day is next week, and the Boise State Broncos just pulled off a buzzer-beating flip. Three-star OT Vuk Strbac, who was originally committed to Toledo, has flipped his commitment to the Broncos, who are on pace to be the G6 representative in the College Football Playoff.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to flip my commitment to Boise State from Toledo,” Strbac posted on social media. “I appreciate everything Toledo has done for me and provided for me. I respect Toledo’s hospitality and their dedication toward me as a player, person, and student. Toledo will always have a place in my heart.”

Strbac is the No. 138 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, according to On3’s recruiting rankings, and held offers from James Madison, Boise State, and plenty of other schools.

This was a big flip for Boise State, which got a very talented offensive lineman.