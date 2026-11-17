We are getting closer and closer to the end of the college football regular season. Just two more weeks stand between us and conference championship week, and shortly after that, the playoffs begin.

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At this point of the season, every game means something. Whether you’re a top team trying to make the CFP, a mediocre team trying to claw your way into a bowl game or a bad team trying to end on a high note, everyone is trying to end the season with a couple of wins. But before we dive too far into Week 12, here’s some news you need to catch up on.

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Clemson Loses Starting QB Tait Reynolds for the Rest of the Season

Icon Sportswire SYRACUSE, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Clemson Tigers Quarterback Tait Reynolds 2 runs with the ball during the second half of the College Football game between the Clemson Tigers and the Syracuse Orange on November 7, 2026, at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 07 Clemson vs Syracuse EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261107037

Clemson’s freshman starting quarterback Tait Reynolds will miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a torn meniscus in his left knee, which he suffered in Clemson’s 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech this past weekend. In 10 games this season, Reynolds has amassed 1,449 passing yards, five total touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 334 yards. This Tigers offense has been predicated on running the football, but Reynolds was still a big part of what they did.

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To make matters worse, backup QB Christopher Vizzina, who entered the game and threw for 133 yards in relief, suffered a concussion late and may not be ready to play this weekend. With a massive matchup against the Duke Blue Devils ahead of them, the Tigers could be without their two best options at quarterback.

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Bethune-Cookman Moves On From Raymond Woodie Jr. Ahead of Florida Classic

Bethune-Cookman is another team that fired their head coach this week, and this one makes sense. Raymond Woodie Jr. took over as head coach in 2023, and since then all he’s done is lost. He’s won 16 games in four seasons with his best year coming in 2025, when he went 6-6. Now, after a 5-6 start, he’s been kicked out the door.

Bethune-Cookman has had some success in football over the years. From 2010 to 2015, the Wildcats won 8+ games every single season, which included 10 wins in 2010 and 2013. They even went on to win seven games in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but ever since COVID, they haven’t found that same success. Now they’re hoping a new head coach can bring them back to the glory days.

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Northwestern State Fires Blaine McCorkle After Winless Season

This firing might’ve been the most just of them all. Blaine McCorkle was hired at Northwestern State in November of 2023, and immediately started off with a winless season. He was handed the keys to the program to turn them around and start winning some games, but he was not able to do that.

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In three years as the head coach of the Demons, McCorkle won a total of one game. And no, that is not a typo. The Northwestern State Demons went 1-34 during his tenure, including 0-11 in 2026.

Northwestern State has never had a ton of success in football, but they can usually get to 3-5 wins. Winning one game in three years is just flat out unacceptable.

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Fort Valley State Parts Ways With Head Coach in Another HBCU Coaching Shake-Up

Fort Valley State was the fourth and final team to fire their head coach this week. Marlon Watson, whom they brought in at the beginning of the 2025 season, won four games in his first season, but after a 2-8 start to 2026, the program elected to let him go and give it another shot with someone new.

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Fort Valley may have gotten a bit greedy. Shawn Gibbs, who coached the team from 2022 to 2024, spoiled them, winning eight games in his first two seasons and six games in his third before leaving for North Carolina A&T after 2024. Not many coaches find that much success early in their careers, so I think they were a bit rash to fire Watson this early.

Illinois QB Katin Houser’s Status in Doubt After Broken Nose and Concussion

Icon Sportswire PASADENA, CA – NOVEMBER 13: Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser 4 celebrates a touchdown throw during the college football game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the UCLA Bruins on November 13, 2026, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Illinois vs UCLA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2611133550

Illinois has really turned its season around over the past month. After a 2-3 start, they won four straight games, including an 11-point win over Oregon, before dropping an 8-point game to No. 4 UCLA this past weekend. A big reason for their success has been QB Katin Houser, who has 2,131 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 128 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on the season, but it appears he could end up missing this week’s game against No. 13 Iowa.

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Houser suffered a broken nose and a concussion late against UCLA and underwent surgery on Monday. Head coach Bret Bielema was unable to confirm Houser’s status for Saturday, but he isn’t ruling him out yet.

“I don’t know what his status will be for this weekend, he definitely has got to overcome some things to get there, but we’ll prepare and understand that Carson Boyd could be our third starting quarterback of the year,” Bielema said.

FAMU HC Shares Latest Update on QB Armond Parker

Florida A&M is set to play its biggest game of the year, the Florida Classic, against in-state rival Bethune-Cookman, but they could be without their starting quarterback, Armond Parker.

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Parker did not play last week, but that was planned. He’s been banged up a lot throughout the season and Florida A&M thought it was a game they could win without him (and they were correct), so they let him rest in anticipation for their season finale against Bethune-Cookman. Parker isn’t guaranteed to play this week, but FAMU head coach Quinn Gray seems confident he’ll play, saying he’s expected to “be okay” for Saturday’s game.

Parker has thrown for 1,79- yards and 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, but has also added 112 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. If he can’t go, FAMU will be in some trouble this week.

Illinois Suffers Another Injury Blow as Hudson Clement is Ruled Out for 2026

Illinois WR Hudson Clement has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a shoulder injury that will require surgery. He has been a massive part of Illinois’s offense, with 40 receptions, over 600 yards and averaging more than 15 yards per catch.

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The Fighting Illini already may be without their starting quarterback, Katin Houser. If both Houser and Clement can’t go, they’ll be in big trouble against Iowa this week.

Wisconsin Safety Matt Jung Set for Season-Ending Surgery

Wisconsin safety Matt Jung is set to undergo season-ending ankle surgery this week. Jung, who ranks third on the team in tackles (67) and has one forced fumble and one interception on the year, is one of Wisconsin’s best defensive players, so losing him for their final two regular season games, plus a bowl game, is going to really hurt their defense.

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Luckily, the Badgers face two teams that aren’t great offensively in their final two games. Purdue and Minnesota rank 71st and 114th in PPG, respectively, so they should be able to fend them off and finish the season with at least one, if not two more wins.

Wofford Names Former ECU Head Coach Mike Houston as New Head Coach

Wofford has found their new head coach. Former East Carolina head coach Mike Houston has agreed to terms to join the Terriers as their new head coach.

Houston has a history of winning. He’s been a head coach at multiple different programs, including James Madison, where he led the Dukes to two FCS national championship appearances, which included a win in 2016. He’s 107-63 as a head coach a the college level, and now he hopes to bring Wofford football back to relevance after nine consecutive seasons at .500 or below.