Talking CFB: FSU Dismisses Top-Ranked Player, Fresh DJ Lagway Injury Update, HBCU Makes Major Coaching Shake-Up & More

Seven weeks is all that stands between us and conference championship week, and you know how long it’s been since the CFB season began? Seven weeks ago in Week 0.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

We’re halfway through the college football regular season, and every week we get more and more big news. From FSU dismissing a top cornerback prospect to an HBCU changing things up in their coaching staff, here’s all the news you need to catch up on this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Norvell dismisses highly touted CB

The Florida State brought in the No. 17 recruiting class in the country this past offseason, which was highlighted by four-star cornerback Chuck Kennon, who ranked as the No. 51 overall player and the No. 6 CB in the country, according to 247 Sports. But after less than one season with the team, Mike Norvell has dismissed Kennon following his arrest on Monday.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Kennon has been charged with second-degree felony aggravated fleeing to elude, third-degree felony false imprisonment, and resisting an officer. He was reportedly caught going 79 in a 50 MPH zone, and when police tried to pull him over, he allegedly fled, reaching speeds exceeding 150 MPH and eventually hitting a curb.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prairie View A&M makes coaching shake-up after 2-5 start

Prairie View A&M Head Coach Tremaine Jackson announced that he’s making a change to his coaching staff for the rest of the season. He has reassigned Offensive Coordinator Chris Buckner and DB Coach Darren Garrigan, while RB Coach Clifford Fedd will call plays offensively. These changes come after back-to-back losses to Mississippi Valley State and Southern.

“I needed to shake some things up to move in a new direction. So we do that, we move forward,” Jackson said.

Unranked D-II program upsets No. 15 North Greenville

Chowan University had never defeated a ranked opponent at the Division II level until this past weekend when it toppled No. 15 North Greenville University, 16-13. It was a defensive slugfest early on, with neither team scoring in the first quarter, but Chowan was able to put nine points on the board in the second quarter to take a commanding halftime lead. They nearly lost it late in the game, but their defense made some big stops to secure the victory.

The upset win has propelled the Hawks to first place in their conference, but it was not enough for them to enter the top-25. Meanwhile, North Greenville is still ranked at No. 22. We’ll see if Chowan can keep their undefeated conference record going next week.

Baylor gets encouraging DJ Lagway update

After missing two games with an ankle injury early in the season, Lagway returned in Week 4 and has played the last two games, but he hasn’t looked like himself. He’s thrown the ball extremely well, totaling over 500 yards and six touchdowns in two games, but he hasn’t been nearly as mobile as he was with the Florida Gators. After a bye week, though, Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda says he looks much more like himself.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 05: DJ Lagway 2 of the Baylor Bears passes during the AFLAC Kickoff college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears on Saturday September 5, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 05 Baylor vs Auburn EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon95326090540

“He looks improved,” said Aranda. “From where he was when he played on Saturday to where he is now, he’s much improved. He’s running around. There’s pocket movement for him. There are quarterback runs for him. He’s moving around much better.”

Sometimes getting injured and being forced to play within the pocket is a blessing in disguise for mobile quarterbacks, and that might be the case here. Lagway has eight rushes for negative 11 yards this season, but he’s thrown for 806 yards and eight touchdowns with two picks. I’m curious to see if he can still be patient in the pocket now that he feels able to run again.

Houston punter and tight end make history

The Houston Cougars had a pair of players with record-setting performances this past weekend.

Starting at tight end, Patrick Overmyer, who was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, tied the FBS record for the most touchdown catches by a tight end in a single game with four in their win over Kansas State. But he wasn’t the only one making history. Punter Liam Dougherty averaged 59.3 yards per punt on three punts this past weekend, breaking the school record for punting average in a single game by four yards. He also had the sixth-longest punt in school history at 74 yards.

The Cougars are currently ranked in the AP Poll and are in the hunt for the Big 12 title in 2026.

Old Dominion faces QB crisis

Old Dominion is off to a 2-4 start this season, but things could get even worse this week. The Monarchs’ starting quarterback Quinn Henicle is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against Georgia Southern with an undisclosed injury.

Henicle has thrown for 570 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 323 yards and four scores in five games this season. He’s led ODU to a 2-3 record when he’s under center, and with him potentially missing the game, the Monarchs might have to turn to Ryan Huff on Thursday.

D-II Football player hospitalized after serious injury

Sophomore defensive back at Southern Nazarene University, Tyler Ulrich, is still in critical condition after suffering a devastating injury during last week’s game. The school’s play-by-play announcer said he didn’t see anything during the play that was cause for concern. He didn’t see a big hit or any major contact, but after the play was over. Ulrich’s teammates were jumping up and down and waving for medical help. The game was stopped for nearly an hour while Ulbrich received medical attention and was taken off the field.

The university has not released any details on the injury, but Ulbrich’s family has asked for prayers and privacy while Tyler fights his way back. The family has also started a GoFundMe, which has already raised over $3,000, if you’d like to donate.

Former Jackson State player dies at 24 after cardiac arrest

Former Jackson State Football player Kaseem Vauls has tragically passed away at the age of 24 from sudden cardiac arrest, his father shared on Kaseem’s X account.

During his time at Jackson State, Vauls had a cardiac arrest scare. He was hospitalized with stomach pains in February of 2023, ended up going into cardiac arrest and received an emergency procedure. His father said that his son’s heart was functioning at 10-15 percent at the time, but after a year of treatment, his heart function had increased to 50 percent.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kaseem’s family and the Jackson State football team.