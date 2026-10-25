Talking CFB: Head Coaches on Hot Seat For Firing; Playoff Projections; Eliminated Colleges & More

Week 8 didn’t just shake up college football; it put several heavyweights on notice. Texas finally found its rhythm, Michigan suffered another frustrating setback, LSU dominated, and South Carolina delivered a shock that turned heads. Upsets made headlines, but the bigger story is what comes next.

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With the season entering a crucial stretch, the margin for error is shrinking, and one more bad Saturday could change everything. Week 8 proved decisive for some coaches, while a few teams have already seen their playoff hopes slip away. There’s plenty to discuss across the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12, so without further ado, let’s get into it.

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Coaching Hot Seat

Greg Schiano, Rutgers: The conversation around Greg Schiano’s job security briefly cooled when Rutgers defeated Maryland on October 17. However, the 42–14 loss to Northwestern on Saturday reignited those concerns. While the Wildcats were ranked opponents and Rutgers were underdogs, the manner of the defeat exposed the Scarlet Knights’ shortcomings.

Rutgers trailed 14–3 after the first quarter and 28–6 at halftime, leaving the game all but over before the second half even began. Losing is one thing, but at least put up a fight. Embarrassing defeats have become all too familiar during Greg Schiano’s second stint with the program.

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The Scarlet Knights notably suffered a 37–21 home loss to UMass in their season opener and have gone just 33–45 since Schiano took over in 2020. With the pressure mounting, Schiano’s seat is getting hotter by the week, and Rutgers could make a major decision sooner rather than later.

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Kyle Whittingham, Michigan: We understand that this is Kyle Whittingham’s first year at Michigan, but the problems plaguing the team are becoming too big to ignore. The Wolverines are already 4–3 overall and 1–3 in Big Ten play, and their offensive struggles are particularly concerning. They have scored more than 21 points just once in seven games, against UTEP, and managed only six points in Saturday’s overtime loss to Indiana, falling to 4–3 on the season.

Getty ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 12: Head Coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media during the post game press conference after a college football game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Michigan Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 17-10. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The morale around Ann Arbor has certainly sunk to the depths of the Mariana Trench. Well, going after offensive coordinator Jason Beck seems like an obvious fix, but the real question is whether it will be enough. Whittingham enjoyed a successful run at Utah, but he appears to be struggling to handle the pressure of the Big Ten. If Michigan’s uninspiring performances continue, the program could decide to cut ties sooner rather than later.

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Tosh Lupoi, California: We have another first-year head coach on the list, but this shouldn’t come as a surprise. While first-year head coaches rarely land on the hot seat, California is a bit different. Cal sits at 3–5, and Tosh Lupoi’s five-year deal may not guarantee him much breathing room. His change at offensive coordinator has done little to turn things around.

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After a crushing 41–7 defeat to Wake Forest, Cal led SMU 20–17 at halftime on Saturday, only to collapse spectacularly, getting outscored 42–0 in the second half. With embarrassing defeats piling up, Tosh Lupoi’s future in Berkeley looks increasingly uncertain. Sometimes, making an early move is better than waiting until it’s too late.

SEC Rankings

This season is shaping up to be a strong one for the SEC, with nine teams featuring in the AP Top 25 rankings and several emerging as serious national title contenders. Let’s take a closer look at them.

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Imago January 1, 2026, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: Georgia Bulldog Head Football Coach KIRBY SMART arriving at the Caesars Superdome to prepare to play the Ole Miss Rebels in the CFP Quarterfinal All State Sugar Bowl. New Orleans USA – ZUMAl187 20260101_zsp_l187_007 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax

Tier 1: National Championship contenders: Alabama, Georgia

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Of the nine SEC teams in the AP Top 25, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs have a genuine chance of winning the national championship. Alabama stumbled against the Tennessee Volunteers last week but bounced back against the Texas A&M Aggies. Georgia also suffered a setback and will be looking to redeem itself. Despite their recent losses, both teams remain genuine title contenders.

Tier 2: Could Win if they get hot: Texas and Ole Miss

Now, we know the Longhorns have been struggling recently, but their latest clash against Ole Miss was a masterclass, with Arch Manning finally finding the rhythm he had been searching for. With three touchdowns and 212 yards, Manning is starting to look like the quarterback analysts expected him to be in the preseason. If the Longhorns can maintain that consistency, I think they have what it takes to get the job done.

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Speaking of Ole Miss, this was their first loss of the season, but they have still managed to hold their own. Their defense has been atrocious, but Trinidad Chambliss has shown he can carry the offense, helping the Rebels put up 40-plus points per game. Both teams have the firepower to make a serious run at the national championship.

Tier 3: Can make it to the playoffs: LSU, Florida, Kentucky

After Week 8, I believe only three SEC contenders outside the usual favorites still have a realistic shot at making the College Football Playoff: LSU, Florida, and Kentucky. Lane Kiffin’s LSU Tigers handed Auburn a 38-17 beating, making a statement against the same team that stunned Georgia in Week 7.

That victory could prove crucial to LSU’s playoff hopes. Florida, meanwhile, are enjoying a bye week, but their Week 7 victory over the Texas Longhorns has kept them in contention. Then there are the Kentucky Wildcats, who have been shocking everyone since the start of the season. In fact, they could emerge as dark-horse contenders for the national championship.

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Big Ten Tier Rankings

Tier 1: National Championship caliber: Ohio State, Indiana

Despite its season-opening loss to the Longhorns, Ohio State remains the Big Ten benchmark. However, Julian Sayin’s throwing-arm injury creates serious uncertainty for the Buckeyes.

The defending champions, Indiana, have also bounced back from their loss to Ohio State by defeating Michigan 13-6 in overtime. All three teams remain in the conversation, but their health could ultimately determine how far they go.

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Tier 2: Playoff Hopefuls: Northwestern, Iowa, UCLA

UCLA remains unbeaten at 7-0 after recently defeating Michigan State 28-10. Although Nico Iamaleava’s injury is a genuine concern, the Bruins continue to get the job done.

Two unexpected names have entered the playoff conversation: the Northwestern Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers. Northwestern is 6-1 this season, and its dominant 42-14 win over Rutgers proves why it deserves to be on the list. Wisconsin is another surprise contender, sitting at 5-2 after dismantling the No. 16 USC Trojans 24-7. Both teams have made a strong case for themselves as playoff hopefuls.

Tier 3: Dangerous Spoilers: Minnesota, Illinois

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Minnesota edged Iowa, while Illinois stunned Oregon 21–10. These teams may not be championship favorites, but they have demonstrated the ability to derail more highly regarded opponents.

Tier 4: Underperforming: Oregon, USC, Michigan, Penn State, Washington

Oregon’s offensive struggles continued against Illinois, while USC was overwhelmed by Wisconsin. Michigan also fell to Indiana. These programs entered the season with significant expectations, but their inconsistent performances have complicated their playoff ambitions. Penn State and Washington also need stronger results to re-enter the conversation.

Big 12 Threats After Week 8

No. 1 Utah: The Team to Beat

The Utah Utes are yet to suffer a loss this season and remain unbeaten at 4–0 in conference play after defeating Houston 21–13. Their unbeaten record and defensive resilience make them the strongest contenders in the conference, but they will need to maintain that consistency as the season progresses.

No. 2 Arizona: The Rising Threat

Arizona demolished Iowa State 39–3, improving to 6–1 overall and 3–1 in conference play. The Wildcats have the momentum to challenge Utah, but they must continue delivering against conference opponents to secure a championship appearance.

No. 3 Oklahoma State: An Offensive Threat

Oklahoma State bounced back with a convincing 57–24 victory over Colorado. At 5–2 overall and 3–1 in conference play, the Cowboys remain firmly in contention. Their offensive production makes them dangerous, although consistency will be crucial.

No. 4 BYU and Texas Tech: Time to Respond

BYU lost 39–31 in double overtime to UCF, while Texas Tech fell 37–24 to Cincinnati. Both teams now sit at 6–1 overall and 3–1 in conference play. Neither has been eliminated from the championship race, but these defeats have reduced their margin for error.

Teams Already Eliminated From the CFP

Big 10: Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies, Michigan State Spartans, Maryland Terrapins, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Purdue Boilermakers.

Big 12: Colorado Buffaloes, Kansas Jayhawks, West Virginia Mountaineers, Iowa State Cyclones.

SEC: Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&M Aggies, Arkansas

ACC: Florida State Seminoles, Syracuse Orange, NC State Wolfpack.

The season has already crossed the halfway point, and several teams have seen their playoff hopes slip away. With the top contenders looking to strengthen their positions, it will be interesting to see how they perform in the weeks ahead.