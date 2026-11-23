We’re officially entering the home stretch of college football, and Week 12 delivered what we want towards the end of November: chaos, upsets, playoff implications, and teams watching postseason dreams slip away.

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Ohio State suffered a devastating loss to Nebraska, Indiana fell in overtime, and UCLA saw its undefeated season end. On the other side of the coin, Georgia dominated, Utah maintained its undefeated season, and Notre Dame strengthened its playoff resume.

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With rivalry week upon us, the College Football Playoff picture is becoming clearer, but there is plenty up for grabs. Teams are fighting for playoff spots while others will have uncomfortable conversations with coaching staffs once the season ends.

Let’s dive into Week 12 of college football.

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CFB Coaches on the Hot Seat

The coaching carousel is heating up. We saw another coach fall when TCU fired Sonny Dykes after the Horned Frogs lost to Utah in Week 12. It won’t be long before other athletic departments follow suit and start evaluating their programs. Here are the other coaches whose seats have gotten hotter.

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Lincoln Riley, USC

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Riley continues to face the mounting pressure at USC. The Trojans have failed to meet expectations during his tenure, and with the program built to compete for Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoff appearances, missing the postseason is a disappointment.

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USC beat Maryland 35-21 in Week 12, but it wasn’t a clean win. The Trojans are trying to establish themselves as a legitimate contender, and with the regular season nearly over, Riley needs to finish strong and show the program is moving in the right direction. The financial implications of moving on from Riley are enormous, but expectations in Los Angeles won’t disappear because of a buyout.

Deion Sanders, Colorado

Just like Riley, Sanders has failed to meet expectations in Boulder. The Buffaloes have had encouraging moments, especially early in his tenure, but recently they haven’t done enough to establish themselves as a competitive force in the Big 12.

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At this point, the conversation around Sanders is bigger than wins and losses. Colorado needs to weigh the direction of its program. Especially with the roster turnover and recruiting expectations in the changing landscape of college football.

Sanders is one of the sport’s biggest personalities, but the Buffaloes need results to match the attention they receive. A disappointing finish could heat up the conversations around Sanders’ job status. A loss to Cincinnati in Week 12 definitely gets the conversation going.

Kyle Whittingham, Michigan

Getty ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 12: Head Coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media during the post game press conference after a college football game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Michigan Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 17-10. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Yes, Michigan just had one of the biggest upsets we’ve seen this season over UCLA. The Wolverines entered the week struggling to find consistency, and taking down an undefeated UCLA team gives them a much-needed boost.

However, one victory doesn’t erase the questions surrounding Michigan’s season. The Wolverines have struggled to meet expectations, and Whittingham has faced criticism as the program navigates a disappointing campaign. The offense hasn’t been productive at all, ranking 112th in the country in EPA per play. It’s just not what anyone anticipated, and quite frankly, it has been worse than anyone could’ve imagined.

The win helps ease the pressure for now, but the program has its rivalry matchup against Ohio State on Saturday. Whittingham needs to finish this season strong with a win over the Buckeyes to give the fanbase a reason to believe for next season.

Tosh Lupoi, California

This situation is another hard one. Lupoi signed a five-year, $22.6 million contract in October, meaning a decision to move forward for Cal. After suffering five straight losses, most recently to cross-town rival Stanford, Cal fans have had enough. They were caught on video cursing out players as they left the field.

Lupoi’s first season at Cal has turned into a nightmare, and there will be plenty of questions to answer in the offseason. The Golden Bears have now lost seven of their last eight games, and the team’s struggles have become harder to overlook each week. Neither side of the ball has been consistent, and the program has gone backward this season.

Even with a young, talented quarterback in Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal ranks 119th in the country for passing success rate. The reported buyout for Lupio is around $14.8 million, and California could have a decision to make if the Golden Bears finish the season with another loss.

College Football Playoff Eliminations?

Week 12 was brutal for multiple teams who were trying to keep their hopes alive. With only a week of action left on the schedule, some programs saw the postseason slip away last weekend, and some saw their path get significantly harder.

Ohio State

Icon Sportswire COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 14: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day arrives for before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 14, 2026. Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 14 Northwestern vs Ohio State EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261114003

Ohio State’s playoff hopes took a massive hit after a shocking 31-28 loss to Nebraska. The Buckeyes entered the game needing to finish strong, but Nebraska delivered one of the biggest upsets of the weekend.

The Buckeyes are now 7-4, and with four losses, their playoff hopes are effectively over. For a program that entered the season with national championship expectations, this is a disappointing result for fans in Columbus.

Indiana

Icon Sportswire MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: Head Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers walks the sidelines during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260119012

Indiana suffered another heartbreaking defeat, falling 27-24 in overtime to Washington. The Hoosiers had an opportunity to keep their playoff hopes alive, but the loss puts them in a difficult position heading into the final week.

At 9-2, Indiana still has a strong record, but its margin for error has disappeared. They’ll have a shot at the Big Ten championship, barring another loss, and winning that game is the last realistic option for this program to make the postseason.

UCLA

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UCLA’s undefeated season came to an end after an 18-16 triple-overtime loss to Michigan. The Bruins couldn’t find enough offense in a defensive battle, and the defeat puts their Big Ten title and playoff positioning in jeopardy.

The Bruins are still very much in the conversation, but they no longer have the luxury of making mistakes. They’ll face USC this weekend, and a loss in Los Angeles puts the postseason in the rearview mirror.

Playoff Bracket

Icon Sportswire MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: the CFP year logo is displayed for the CFB National Championship game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday, January 19, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium on Miami Gardens, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the picture being changed this weekend, it’ll be interesting to see how the playoff committee sees it all. So, I’ll give it a shot. IT’s not a prediction of what the committee will do; it’s simply what I think the college football bracket will look like when it’s all said and done.

1. Georgia

The Bulldogs continue to dominate and have secured their spot in the SEC Championship Game. Their consistency and strength make them the clear No. 1 option. They’ll win the SEC to lock down this position.

2. Utah

Utah is still underrated and has secured its Big 12 Championship appearance. The Utes have found ways to win and remain one of the more complete teams in the country. We don’t know who they’ll play in the championship game yet, but they should win and secure the No. 2 spot.

3. Miami

Miami has put together another strong season despite some hiccups here and there. With the Hurricanes heading to the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest, the Hurricanes should win that game, giving them a one-loss season. IT should be good enough to get the No. 3 spot.

4. Notre Dame

Even though Notre Dame isn’t in a conference, it doesn’t eliminate them from getting a bye in the postseason. The Fighting Irish are 10-1 and, even with the weaker schedule, have nice wins over Miami, SMU, and Wisconsin. Even though they beat the Hurricanes earlier in the season, not being in a conference slightly hurts their ranking.

5. Indiana

Whoever comes out of the Big Ten, I’m not high on. UCLA’s offense has taken a hit with Ty Dieffenbach out for USC. If he comes back for the Big Ten championship game, UCLA has a shot. Regardless, I’ll take my chances with Indiana winning that game no matter who they go against. The Hoosiers have problems, but they have two NFL wide receivers to get it done.

6. Texas

Texas dominated Arkansas this weekend and remains one of the most dangerous teams in the country. The Longhorns have the talent to make a run, and the wins to get a top-six seed.

7. Tennessee

After losing to Texas earlier this season, the Volunteers are just one spot behind them in the postseason. Tennessee strengthened its resume by beating LSU over the weekend and is a strong playoff contender behind its defense.

8. Alabama

The Crimson Tide are definitely a hot topic within the current playoff bracket, getting a top-three seed. The fact that they’re over a Tennessee team that beat them is just silly, so we’ll make sure that doesn’t happen over here. Alabama still has the resume to get in, but they shouldn’t get a top seed.

9. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons offense can’t be stopped, and their 50-29 win over Georgia Tech keeps them in postseason contention. Even if they lose in the ACC championship game, Wake Forest should get a playoff spot.

10. Texas Tech

Don’t know why the committee just disregarded the Red Raiders in the latest ranking, but in my version they make the cut. Even if they lose to Utah in the Big 12 Championship Game, that shouldn’t eliminate them from the playoffs.

11. UCLA

Even with the loss to Michigan, the Bruins have had a good season. But with an injury to Dieffenbach, it’s just unclear what this team’s potential is right now. Still, expect them to make the Big Ten Championship game, and whatever happens in that game shouldn’t punish them. The Bruins get the last spot in the bracket.

12. Boise State

Boise State is still projected to be the Group of Six representative, but its loss to San Diego State puts its playoff hopes in jeopardy. The Broncos need to win their remaining games to keep their playoff chances alive.

Championship Projections

Zuma December 03, 2022: The SEC logo is painted at mid field prior to SEC Championship action between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. /CSM Atlanta USA – ZUMAc04_ 20221203_zaf_c04_012 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

We’ll quickly go over some of my championship game predictions after rivalry week. Many of these games will determine who makes the postseason, and who doesn’t. So, here are my predictions for all 10 FBS conference championship games, including the projected matchup and winner.

SEC

Prediction: Georgia over Texas

The Bulldogs have been the most consistent team this season, even though Texas has an explosive offense. It’s shaky. I’d expect Kirby Smart to get the best of Steve Sarkisian in this matchup.

Big Ten

Prediction: Indiana over UCLA

UCLA has had a great season, but the schedule hasn’t been strong enough for me to trust them in the postseason. Injuries have derailed what this season could’ve been, and overall, I trust Indiana’s talent more in this matchup.

ACC

Prediction: Miami over Wake Forest

Miami has talent on both sides of the ball to win the ACC. The Darian Mensah and Gio Lopez matchup is a fun one, but Miami’s talent is overwhelming. Think this game will be close, with the Hurricanes getting the win.

Big 12

Prediction: Utah over Texas Tech

Consistency is key with all these teams. Overall, just feel like the Utes have been the more consistent, but physical team this season. While the Red Raiders have talent on the defense, it’s just been too inconsistent for me to trust them to win this game.

American

Prediction: Memphis over UTSA

Memphis has the offensive firepower to win the America’s. Led by Marcus Stokes, the passing game can take over at any moment. Even with the difficult late-season stretch, the Tigers can put it all together when it matters most.

C-USA

Prediction: Liberty over Jacksonville State

Liberty has been one of the strongest teams in Conference USA all season. I expect them to win this game, consistent with the program’s overall experience.

MAC

Prediction: Western Michigan over Toledo

Let’s remember that this Western Michigan team went toe-to-toe with Michigan earlier in the season (and should’ve won). I think the Broncos have enough to make this a defensive game and frustrate Toledo.

Mountain West

Prediction: New Mexico over North Dakota State

New Mexico has been one of the most surprising teams in the conference this season. I think the Lobos can carry the momentum into this game and win the Mountain West.

Pac-12

Prediction: Boise State over Texas State

Even with the loss to San Diego State, the offensive firepower of the Broncos will be too much. This team has gone head-to-head with Oregon this season, showing they can compete with the best. Running back Dylan Riley is a touchdown waiting to happen every game; give me Boise State comfortably.

Sun Belt

Prediction: Louisiana Tech over James Madison

Louisiana Tech has been consistent throughout conference play, and I think its ability to control the game on both sides of the ball gives them an edge in this matchup. James Madison has had a strong season under Billy Napier, but will fall in the championship game.