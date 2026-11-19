Week 12 of the college football season is right around the corner, and things are starting to heat up. With just two more weeks until the end of the regular season, teams are making their final push for the College Football Playoff/a bowl game, so every game counts double from here on out.

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Starting tomorrow, we’ll begin predicting who will win some of this week’s big matchups, but for now, there’s still some news you need to catch up on before the games begin.

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Nebraska DT Jahsear Whittington Ruled Out Against Ohio State

Icon Sportswire PISCATAWAY, NJ – NOVEMBER 14: Jahsear Whittington 1 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 14, 2026 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 14 Nebraska vs Rutgers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26111434413

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a chance to earn a big-time win over Ohio State this week, but they will be without their best pass rusher, Jahsear Whittington, who has been ruled out with a supposed leg injury.

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Whittington is by far the best pass rusher on the team. Through 10 games, he’s totaled 5.5 sacks, which is three more than anyone else on the Cornhuskers’ roster. Luke Fahey has struggled at times this year, especially against pressure, but he’s starting to come into his own. If Nebraska can’t pressure him, it could be a long day for their defense.

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East Mississippi Brings Back Two-Time National Champion Coach

East Mississippi Community College has found its next head coach in two-time national championship-winning offensive coordinator David Boykin.

Boykins has coached at EMCC before from 2017-2021, where he led the Lions to two National Championships in 2017 and 2018. During his five years as the OC, the Lions went a combined 38-6 and were consistently one of the best offenses in the country.

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Now, Boykin makes his return five years after departing, but this time as the head coach. We’ll see if he can find the same success as he did in the late 2010s.

St. Lawrence HC Dan Puckhaber Steps Down After a Decade

After a whopping 17 years on the St. Lawrence coaching staff and 10 as their head coach, Dan Puckhaber has announced that he is stepping down.

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“First and foremost, we would like to genuinely thank Coach Puck for his unwavering support and dedication to St. Lawrence University and our football program over his tenure,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Franco Bari. “He has been a committed coach, strong mentor, and good friend. His contributions to the program and his commitment to our student-athletes are deeply appreciated, and we wish him nothing but the best as he pursues his next opportunity.”

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With Lawrence stepping down, defensive coordinator Dominic Centofani will take over as interim head coach for the Saints on December 1. It’s a new era for the Saints, who hardly can remember life without Puckhaber at the helm.

SMU Flips Colorado State OL Commit

Colorado State hasn’t had a great football program for a long time, but they have been building a pretty solid recruiting class this offseason, and they just lost a major piece of it to SMU.

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Colorado State offensive line commit Jack Schien announced earlier this week that he is flipping his commitment from CSU to SMU after a recent visit. Schien was one of the highest-rated players in Colorado State’s class, so losing him is a massive blow.

Schien held offers from SMU, CSU, New Mexico, Oregon State and UNLV, among others, so it was always clear that if he wanted a chance to play in the CFP on day, SMU was his best shot.

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UCLA LB Sammy Omosigho Earns One of Four Lombardi Finalist Spots

Icon Sportswire PASADENA, CA – OCTOBER 24: UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho 10 recovers a fumble during the college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the UCLA Bruins on October 24, 2026, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 24 Michigan State at UCLA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2610242942

Sammy Omosigho is widely regarded as one of the best linebacker prospects in college football this season. He’s in the midst of a fantastic 2026 campaign, and now he’s been named a finalist for the Lombardi Award, given to the best linebacker in college football every season.

Omosigho has been fantastic for the UCLA Bruins this year, totaling 68 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and four pass breakups. He’s been one of the main reasons the Bruins have climbed so high in the CFP rankings and will likely take part in this year’s playoffs.

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Kentucky Wesleyan HC Tyrone Young Resigns

After seven years with Kentucky Wesleyan College, head coach Tyrone Young has stepped down to pursue other opportunities, the school announced earlier this week.

“I want to thank Coach Tyrone Young for his dedication to our college, our student-athletes, and our community. His commitment went well beyond the football field. He invested in the growth of young men as students, leaders, and people, and that impact will last long after his time here. We are grateful for his service and wish him and his family the very best,” Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Vittone said.

Young joined the coaching staff in 2018 before taking over as head coach in 2022, but now the program will be searching for a new head coach this offseason.

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Northwestern QB Aidan Chiles Ruled Out

Aidan Chiles, who helped lead Northwestern to a 6-2 start and had the Wildcats in playoff contention at one point, will miss his third straight game with an upper body injury.

Chiles, who has thrown for 1,898 yards and 13 touchdowns with just one interception while adding 274 yards and 10 scores on the ground, has been deeply missed. Since he went out, Northwestern has played two games against ranked opponents, Iowa and Ohio State, and has lost by a combined score of 52-29. Their offense, which was averaging 33.7 PPG, has averaged less than 15 PPG without him.

It’s a shame Chiles got hurt, because this was one of the best seasons in recent memory for Northwestern.

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Iowa OL Trevor Lauck and Kade Pieper Both Reach Outland Semifinals

The Iowa Hawkeyes have not one, but two linemen in the hunt for the Outland Award, given to the best interior lineman in college football, offense or defense. This is the first time two players from the same school have been named semifinalists since Alabama did it in 2020 with Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson.

The other semifinalists include offensive linemen Zereoue Williams, Greg Johnson and Anthony Boswell, and defensive linemen Xavier Gilliam and DT A.J. Holmes.

Muskingum Reportedly Fires HC Matt Nardo After 0-10 Season

Muskingum, a D-III school, announced this week that they are firing head coach Matt Nardo after a winless, 0-10 season.

After a 4-6 season in 2025, Nardo’s team didn’t win a single game in 2026, and the final nail in the coffin was a 78-21 loss to Baldwin Wallace in the season finale. He obviously has lost the locker room, so it was clear the school needed to make a change heading into next season.

Akron Snaps 8-Game Losing Streak

After winning their second game of the season against Robert Morris, the Akron Zips had lost their last eight games heading into this week’s matchup against UMass, but they were finally able to snap it with a come-from-behind win.

Akron trailed 26-7 in the second quarter, but the Zips were able to score 17 unanswered over the next 15 minutes to make it a two-point game early in the third quarter. UMass did stretch the lead to nine at one point, but a touchdown and game-winning field goal with five minutes left sealed the deal for Akron.

The Zips will likely end their season with a 8-3 loss to Buffalo, but this was a big win for their confidence heading into next season.