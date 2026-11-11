Talking CFB: Rutgers Makes Greg Schiano Announcement, Former ECU HC Set to Make Coaching Return, Big 12 Team Makes Unexpected CFP Return & More

College football never seems to run out of storylines, especially with us in the final stretch. The 12-team playoff bracket has been revealed for the second week in a row, and a new 24-team system kicks off next year.

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Plenty is happening across the country, and Tuesday brings a couple of interesting developments, including a Big 10 team deciding on its head coach. There’s a Big 12 team picking up steam at the right time, and there’s even more happening outside the Power Four conferences, with the Group of Six playoff race picking up and HBCU programs fighting for conference championships.

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Here’s everything you need to know from around college football.

Rutgers announces Greg Schiano’s future

Rutgers has decided on its head coach : Greg Schiano, who will get another opportunity to turn the program around in 2027.

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Imago CHESTNUT HILL, MA – SEPTEMBER 11: Greg Schiano head coach of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights reacts during the college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Boston College Eagles on September 11, 2026, at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA. Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Rutgers at Boston College EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26091153

After weeks of speculation surrounding his future, athletic director Keli Zinn announced Tuesday that Schiano will return for another season. The decision comes after a 2-7 start to this season, during which the Scarlet Knights have struggled in Big Ten play. Rutgers is currently 1-5 in conference play and has lost three consecutive games.

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The program has been eliminated from bowl contention for the second straight season, putting additional pressure on Schiano heading into the offseason. Zinn acknowledges that the team’s results have fallen below expectations but believes there is still a path forward with Schiano leading the program.

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The 60-year-old is Rutgers’ all-time winningest head coach, with 101 victories across two stints. His first tenure lasted from 2001 to 2011, after which he returned to Piscataway in 2020. The decision gives Schiano another opportunity to build the roster and get Rutgers back into the conversation in the Big 10. However, the pressure will be on in 2027.

Furman reportedly closing in on former ECU coach Mike Houston

Mike Houston could be getting another opportunity to lead a college football program, this time at the FCS level. According to FootballScoop, Furman is closing in on Houston as its top candidate to replace Clay Hendrix, who announced that he would step down following the 2026 season. The Paladins are reportedly nearing the end of their coaching search, with Houston emerging as the leading candidate.

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Houston, 54, has plenty of experience coaching at the FCS level. He previously led James Madison from 2016 to 2018, with a 37-6 record and winning the 2016 FCS national championship.

Before that, he spent two seasons at The Citadel, winning a Southern Conference championship in 2015. His most recent head coaching opportunity came at East Carolina, where he spent more than five seasons before being dismissed in October 2024. Since then, Houston has worked under Dabo Swinney at Clemson as a defensive assistant.

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Furman would be an interesting spot for Houston, considering his previous success in the South Conference. The Paladins have won two conference championships under Hendrix, and Houston could be the coach tasked with keeping the program competitive.

Nothing has been officially announced, but the reported interest suggests Houston could be returning to a head coaching position sooner rather than later.

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Iowa linebacker Cam Buffington earns major national recognition

Imago December 30th, 2024: Iowa Hawkeye helmet during the first half of the NCAA, College League, USA Transperfect Music City Bowl between the Iowa Hawkeyes vs Missouri Mizzou at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Mandatory credit /Cal Media Tennessee USA – ZUMAc04_ 20241230_zma_c04_146 Copyright: xCoryxEadsx

Iowa linebacker Cam Buffington continues to receive recognition for a strong 2026 season. The third-year linebacker was named one of the 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award on Tuesday. The award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club, recognizes the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

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Buffington has been a major contributor to Iowa’s defense this season, leading the Hawkeyes with 82 tackles through nine games. He is averaging 9.1 tackles per contest, ranking second in the Big 10 and 23rd nationally. His production also includes 47 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and four quarterback hurries.

The Iowa native has recorded four double-digit tackle performances this season, including a career-high 15 tackles against Iowa State. This is another great accomplishment for Buffington, who was previously named a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.

Iowa has developed plenty of talented defensive players over the years, and Buffington is making a strong case to join that group. The three Bednarik Awards finalists will be announced on November 24.

Arizona State freshman QB makes unusual program history

Imago September 20, 2025, Waco, Texas, USA: Arizona State head coach KENNY DILLINGHAM during the first half of a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 20, 2025 in Waco, Texas. Arizona State won, 27-24. Waco USA – ZUMAc201 20250920_zap_c201_075 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Arizona State freshman quarterback Jake Fette made program history during the Sun Devils’ Week 10 victory over Colorado. Fette was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week after helping Arizona State secure the 20-10 win over the Buffaloes.

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Making his first career start, the freshman completed 13 of 19 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also contributed 26 yards on the ground. However, his most unusual accomplishment came through the air and on the receiving end.

Fette became the first Arizona State quarterback since Jake Plummer in 1996 to throw and catch a touchdown in the same game. That is a fun accomplishment for a freshman making his first career start.

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Arizona State’s offense didn’t need an explosive game to get past Colorado, but Fette showed some versatility that could become valuable moving forward. The Sun Devils also got some recognition on the defensive side, with their defensive line receiving Big 12 Line of the Week honors after four sacks and allowing Colorado just 64 rushing yards.

Fette’s performance gives Arizona State another young player to build around for years to come.

Oregon State to re-sign QB Braden Atkinson

Imago CORVALLIS, OR – OCTOBER 10: Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree 12 runs for a touchdown after a reception in the second half of a college football game between the San Diego State Aztecs and Oregon State Beavers on October 10, 2026 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, OR. Photo by Logan Hannigan-Downs/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 10 San Diego State at Oregon State EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26101027

Oregon State has secured one of the most important pieces of its future, with Braden Atkinson reportedly agreeing to return for the 2027 season.

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According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Atkinson has signed a deal to remain in Corvallis after an outstanding sophomore campaign. The Mercer transfer has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country this season. Through nine games, he has thrown for 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just three interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. He also has two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.

Atkinson currently leads the nation in passing yards, making his decision to return significant for the Beavers. Head coach JaMarcus Shephard has Oregon State heading in a better direction after the program finished 2-10 last season. The Beavers are now 5-4, and retaining their quarterback gives them an important foundation heading into next season.

Oregon State also recently secured the return of freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree, who leads the nation with 1,209 receiving yards and 14 touchdown receptions. Keeping both players together could give the Beavers one of the more exciting offensive combinations heading into 2027.

Legendary College Football player turned head coach dies

College football is mourning the loss of former Rice standout and head coach Ray Alborn, who passed away at 87.

Alborn died last Thursday, according to Rice University. His connection to the program extended beyond his coaching tenure, as he was also a standout player for the Owls. During his junior season, Albron helped Rice reach the Sugar Bowl. He later became a starting defensive tackle and team captain during his senior campaign, when the Owls appeared in the Bluebonnet Bowl.

Following his playing career, Albron transitioned to coaching and eventually returned to Rice as a member of its staff in 1972. He worked as the defensive line coach before becoming the program’s defensive coordinator. In 1978, he was promoted to head coach.

Alborn finished his Rice tenure with a 13-53 record before receiving another head coaching opportunity at Lamar in 1986. He spent four seasons there, compiling a 13-30 record.

Although his coaching record might not jump off the page, his connection to Rice football made him an important figure in the program’s history. The university remembered him as the first former Owl to return to South Main as head coach. His passing marks the loss of a former player who dedicated much of his life to the game.

Oklahoma State makes its first CFP Ranking appearance since 2023

Imago September 05, 2026:.Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker 17 throws a pass during pregame warm up of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK. /CSM Tulsa USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260905_zma_c04_856 Copyright: xRonxLanex

Oklahoma State is back in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since the 2023 season. The Cowboys are ranked No. 25 in the latest CFP rankings following an impressive 66-28 victory over Kansas State.

Oklahoma State is now 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play, allowing the program to finish the regular season on a strong note. This marks the Cowboys’ 44th appearance in the CFP rankings, the 11th most in the country. The Big 12 had six total teams making the Top 25.

Utah leads the conference at No. 2, followed by BYU at No. 10 and Texas Tech at No. 12. Houston comes in at No. 14, while Arizona is ranked No. 23. Oklahoma State rounds out the group at No. 25.

However, the Cowboys will have an opportunity to make an immediate statement. They host No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday in a matchup that could significantly impact their position in the rankings. It’s a great development for Oklahoma State, although getting into the rankings is a lot different from securing a spot in the playoffs.

Prairie View A&M’s upset throws SWAC West Race into chaos

Prairie View A&M delivered one of the biggest results of the HBCU football weekend, taking down No. 1 Alabama A&M and creating a major shake-up in the SWAC West. The Panthers secured a convincing 31-10 victory on Senior Day, handling Alabama A&M with another difficult result after the Bulldogs had just won the Magic City Classic.

Prairie View’s defense was the biggest difference-maker, holding Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious Brown IV to just 124 passing yards while forcing two interceptions. The offense also delivered, finishing with 437 total yards.

Quarterback Tevin Carter completed 25 of 35 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Damien McDaniel added eight receptions for 155 yards, helping the Panthers control the game.

The victory was particularly important for the conference standings. With the loss, Alabama A&M’s position atop the division became much less secure, as Prairie View A&M moved into a three-way tie with Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State at 4-2 in SWAC play.

With two weeks remaining, the SWAC West race is wide open. Prairie View has put itself in a position to make a late push, but there is little room for error as multiple teams fight for control of the division.

UTSA’s G6 playoff hopes take a major hit

Imago December 26, 2025: UTSA QB Owen McCown 2 falls forward as he s tackled during the 2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl football game between the UTSA Roadrunners and the FIU Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. /CSM Orlando United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251226_zma_c04_058 Copyright: xKylexOkitax

UTSA’s hopes of representing the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff took a major hit following a disastrous Week 10 performance. The Roadrunners entered the week as one of the more intriguing teams in the Group of Six race. However, a 60-29 loss to Florida Atlantic changed the outlook.

UTSA’s defense struggled to contain the Owls, allowing 60 points in a result that could be difficult to overcome when the playoff committee evaluates the remaining contenders. The Roadrunners are now 7-2 overall and 4-1 in American Conference play.

The biggest problem is that the Group of Six is guaranteed just one spot in the 12-team playoff, and that position goes to the highest-ranked eligible conference champion.

Boise State and New Mexico have emerged as the leading contenders following strong performances in Week 10. North Texas is also worth mentioning, especially with its upcoming matchup against UTSA.

The Mean Green are 7-2 and unbeaten in American Conference play at 5-0. Their November 14 meeting with the Roadrunners could effectively eliminate one team’s realistic playoff hopes. UTSA still has an opportunity to recover, but its margin for error has narrowed significantly. A loss like this is exactly what teams fighting for the Group of Six playoff spot cannot afford.

Delaware State still has a path in the MEAC

Delaware State is not out of the MEAC championship conversation just yet, despite having an uphill battle ahead. The Hornets enter Week 11 with a 6-4 overall record and still have an opportunity to make things interesting in the conference standings.

South Carolina State and North Carolina Central currently headline the MEAC race, with both teams unbeaten in conference play. The two programs will meet on Saturday in a matchup that could determine who controls the conference heading into the final week.

Delaware State, meanwhile, sits one game behind the two leaders and will travel to face Howard this weekend. A victory would keep the Hornets in contention heading into their regular-season final against South Carolina State on November 21. That final matchup could become important depending on what happens with the rest of the conference.

Delaware State will need help, but its path is still alive. With the MEAC race coming down to the final two weeks, the Hornets have an opportunity to make things interesting before the season ends. The stakes are significant because the MEAC championship earns an opportunity to represent the conference in the Celebration Bowl, making every game important from here on out.