Talking CFB: Syracuse QB Injury News, Boise State’s GameDay Buzz, Army-Navy Rivalry Update & More

We’re officially halfway between the start of Week 1 and the national championship game. There are only a few more weeks of the regular season, but then there are conference championships and multiple weeks of the College Football Playoff, so there are still plenty of games left on the schedule, but it does feel like the season just started yesterday.

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Before we get to Week 11, there’s plenty of news you need to catch up on. Syracuse has a QB injury update, College GameDay is headed to Boise State, and so much more.

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Here’s everything you need to catch up on this Tuesday.

Fran Browns Gives Injury Update on Syracuse QB

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Aflac Kickoff-Syracuse at Tennessee Aug 30, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown on the sideline against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250830_bdd_ad1_059

Syracuse has suffered multiple injuries at the quarterback position, with Malachi Nelson and Amari Odom suffering ankle and shoulder injuries, respectively. With both of them out, Steve Angeli has been under centre, and he’s played well at times, but overall, he’s been pretty inconsistent. However, it appears the Orange could be getting one of their quarterbacks back this week.

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Fran Brown told reporters that Nelson will return to practice this week and could be available as soon as this weekend against NC State. Nelson has flashed at times this year, throwing for 532 yards and three touchdowns with two picks in two games against UVA and Louisville, but he too has been a bit inconsistent.

If Nelson is cleared to play, it will be interesting to see who Brown goes with this weekend.

Wake Forest HC Has Mixed Feelings Over Championship Game Cancellation

Earlier this week, the Power Four conferences announced that, with the expansion of the College Football Playoff, conference championship games will be going away after this year. Teams will play 12 regular-season games. Whoever has the best record at the end of the season will be the conference champion, and from there we will head into the 24-team CFP. Some people love it, some people hate it, but Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert doesn’t really know how he feels.

“You can see why (they’re going away),” Dickert said. “Even this year it could be an elimination game, and Notre Dame doesn’t have to play that game. It can benefit a team like us, and it can hurt a team like us…But to not say we’re going to have conference champions, why do we have conferences? It just feels odd.”

Wake Forest is in a great spot to make the CFP this year, but if they make the ACC Championship game and lose, they might end up falling out of the playoff, so Dickert can see why they’re getting removed, but as he said, it just feels wrong to not have a conference championship game.

Spencer Danielson Raises expectations for College GameDay at Boise State

Boise State may not be in the SEC or the Big Ten, but it is still one of the biggest programs in college football. They have a long history of success, and if they keep winning, they’ll make the CFP for the second time in three years. Just because they’re not in a major conference doesn’t mean they can’t have moments like a Texas or Ohio State.

This week, College GameDay is heading to Boise for their big-time matchup against Oregon State. Both teams are vying for a playoff spot, and a win would give each side a major boost. With College GameDay there, it should be an amazing atmosphere, and Boise State HC Spencer Danielson was quick to remind everyone that you can have it all at Boise State.

“You come to Boise State to be able to have these types of moments…When I said ‘you can have it all at Boise State,’ you can have it all.”

This is a massive game for the Broncos, who are trying to secure a playoff spot in 2026. They have a couple of teams right on their tail for the G6 spot, but they control their own destiny.

WVU QB leads the Nation in Rushing TDs

West Virginia football has one of the best rushing attacks in college football. They’ve rushed for 2,372 yards and 31 touchdowns this season, which is over 1,300 more yards and 18 more touchdowns than they have through the air. This is a team that loves to pound the rock, and the reason they’re so efficient is because of their quarterback, Michael Hawkins Jr., who has 924 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns, the latter of which leads the nation.

Hawkins’ 19 rushing touchdowns aren’t just the most by a quarterback; they’re the most, period. After a three-rushing-touchdown performance last week, Hawkins took over the top spot. He’s now had 2+ rushing touchdowns in seven of his nine games this season and hasn’t gone an entire game without a rushing touchdown this year. He’s been incredible for WVU this season.

Patriots Legend Set for Big Noon Kickoff Appearance at Arizona-Utah

Big Noon Kickoff is heading to Utah for a big-time Big 12 showdown between the Arizona Wildcats and the Utah Utes, who are both battling for a playoff spot. Utah is undefeated this season and should be ranked first or second in the CFP rankings this afternoon, while Arizona is a little further back, but with a win this weekend, they could thrust themselves into serious CFP contention.

To celebrate this big time game for his alma mater, Arizona, NFL legend and newest member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, Rob Gronkowski, will be bringing his pregame party to campus this week. His party will start at 6:30 am MST, so if you’re going to the game, make sure you get there plenty early to enjoy the festivities.

Army-Navy Game Moved to Accommodate Expanded CFP

Imago December 11, 2021, East Rutherford, NJ, United States of America: U.S. Naval Academy cheerleaders encourage the team during the annual Army-Navy football game at Metlife Stadium December 11, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen defeated the Army Black Knights 17-13 in their 122nd matchup. East Rutherford United States of America – ZUMAp138 20211211_zaa_p138_043 Copyright: xStacyxGodfrey/Dodx

With the CFP expanding to 24 teams and adding an extra round, there have been repercussions. We touched on the fact that the conference championship games are going away, but the Army-Navy annual matchup has also been moved. They will still play every year, but instead of taking place a week after the conference championships, they will now take place the week after rivalry week.

This year, the Army-Navy game will be held on December 11th, but in 2027, it will be held on December 4th. Instead of playing on the second Saturday of December, the game will now be played on the first Saturday most years.

Oregon State’s Star QB Faces Injury Threat for Boise State Game

College GameDay is heading to Boise State for their big-time showdown against Oregon State, but this game might end up being a bit of a wash if Oregon State’s star quarterback Braden Atkinson can’t go.

Atkinson leads the nation in passing yards with 3,169 and is tied for fourth with 25 passing touchdowns. He has played lights out for Oregon State this year, but he’s dealing with an injury to his throwing hand against Texas State and is at risk of missing this game.

“Hopefully he’ll be ready to go this weekend,” Oregon State HC JaMarcus Shephard said. “Most of these guys get banged up a little bit throughout the games. We go through each week after each game and try to get them back to normal.”

It sounds like Atkinson should be good to go, especially for a game of this magnitude, but if he can’t, things could get ugly in Boise.

Virginia Tech Loses WR Commit to Wake Forest

James Franklin has already done a great job rebuilding Virginia Tech. In year one, they’ve been competitive and have landed some big-time recruits, but they just lost one to Wake Forest, who is threatening to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history this year.

Four-star WR Anthony Roberts has flipped his commitment from Virginia Tech to Wake Forest, and he told Rivals why he made that decision.

“I just feel the coaching staff, my relationship with all the coaches there, I feel throughout the whole process they haven’t shown me nothing but greatness and building that connection made them feel right for me,” Roberts said to Steve Wiltfong. “All the time and effort they put into the program is coming together. Just as it was at his previous school, he [Dickert] showed he can win there, and at Wake Forest they showed they can win.”

This is a big loss for the Hokies, who now have the 19th-ranked recruiting class. As for Wake Forest, despite their success this season and this flip, their class still ranks 43rd. VT will be fine, but getting someone like Roberts to campus would’ve been huge.

Dabo Swinney Says GT’s Losing Record Doesn’t Justify Who They Are

After many years of success with Haynes King, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 2-7 through nine games, with their only wins coming over Duke and Mercer. They’re riding a four-game losing streak into Clemson, but Dabo Swinney doesn’t think they’re as bad as their record indicates.

“When you really watch the tape, they’re better than their record. I know their record is their record, but they’re a good football team…They’ve really been right there in every game, but they’ve turned it over”

Is that true? I don’t think so. Of their seven losses, only two of them have been one-score games. They have lost their other five by 21, 10, 22, 23 and 27. I think this is just Swinney trying to keep his team motivated and not overlook their opponent.

Stanford Football Inching Closer to a Bowl Game

After an abysmal start to the year, Stanford has started to turn things around and is right on the edge of bowl game eligibility. They were 2-4 to start the year, but won back-to-back games against Elon and NC State before dropping one to Louisville. They now sit at 4-5 and need to win just two games to make a bowl game, but can they do it?

The Cardinal will finish the season with road trips to Virginia Tech and Cal before hosting SMU in the season finale. The Hokies will be a hard out, but a win at Cal would put them just one win away from bowl eligibility, with a potentially ranked SMU squad coming to town.

I don’t see Stanford picking up two wins here, but anything can happen in CFB.