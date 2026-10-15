Talking CFB: Tennessee Coach Shares Medical Update, ACC Program Parts Ways With GM, Michigan State’s Injury Crisis & More

Week 7 of the CFB season is almost upon us, and it’s shaping up to be a good one. On Saturday morning, No. 4 Ohio State travels to No. 5 Indiana to take on the reigning national champions, while No. 16 Mississippi State heads to Baton Rouge to face the No. 22 LSU Tigers. Later that afternoon, No. 6 Alabama travels to No. 14 Tennessee, and No. 13 Missouri hits the road to battle it out with No. 9 Ole Miss. Then, to cap it all off, No. 2 Notre Dame goes to No. 8 BYU in primetime to end the night.

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This week is going to be a fun one, but before we get to the games, here’s all the news you need to catch up on.

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Michigan State faces concerning injury crisis

Imago Michigan State’s Cam Edwards leaves the field on a cart after suffering an injury against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing.

The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for a big game against No. 25 Northwestern, but they are going to be without a ton of their starters.

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MSU is set to be without its top four cornerbacks, top three linebackers, its starting left tackle, its star running back, and plenty of others this week. The Spartans are already 2-4, largely because of injuries they’ve suffered this year, and things aren’t going to get any easier.

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It’s rare to see a team suffer so many impactful injuries in the first six weeks of the season. Hopefully they can get some of these guys back sooner rather than later.

Tennessee LB coach released from hospital

Tennessee Linebacker Coach William Inge was released from the hospital on Tuesday after a nearly a month. The school didn’t disclose why Inge was in the hospital, but he’s doing well in his recovery and will be back at home cheering on the Vols as they take on No. 6 Alabama this week.

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Imago November 25, 2023: Tennessee Volunteers signage during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt University Commodores at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20231125_zma_c04_352 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

“I want to thank all the staff at UT Medical Center for their amazing care and support,” Inge wrote in a X post. “I was released from the hospital on Tuesday. I have begun my rehab process and am getting stronger by the day. My family and I are incredibly grateful to everyone who has reached out, Vol Nation, and especially our staff and team. Your love and support during this time have been inspiring. There’s nothing like the Third Saturday in October, and I’ll be our guys’ biggest fan this weekend. GBO!”

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It’s unclear if Inge will return to the sidelines at some point this year, but it’s great to hear that he’s doing better.

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Boston College parts ways with general manager

Boston College and General Manager Kenyatta Watson have “mutually agreed” to part ways, according to a report by Pete Thamel. The former Eagles’ receiver was joined the athletic department in December of 2025, and one year later, he’s gone.

No official reason has been given for Watson’s departure, but it may be related to BC’s 2-3 start in football. General managers are becoming a huge part of college sports with NIL, and they must not have been happy with how he spent their money this offseason.

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Wyoming HC receives public reprimand after criticizing officiating

Wyoming Head Coach Jay Sawvel received a reprimand from the Mountain West Conference for criticizing an official this past weekend. His team was flagged for a bad holding call in the final seconds against San Jose State, which turned a 25-yard gain that put them on the edge of field-goal range into a 10-yard loss, sending them back to their own 25-yard line and leaving them no chance to kick the game-winning field goal. Luckily, Wyoming won the game in overtime, but they could’ve won in regulation if it weren’t for that flag.

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After the game, Swavel called it “an egregious call” and “a load of crap.” I understand the conference wasn’t happy with how he publicly shamed the official, but it’s time for refs to start taking some accountability. If they blow a call late in the game, they should have to stand in front of the media and answer questions about it at the very least.

If 99 percent of people were as bad at their jobs as officials were, they’d be fired. Instead, officials are protected by the conference they ref in.

Duke RB Nate Sheppard’s ankle injury threatens his availability

The Duke Blue Devils are 4-1 to start the 2026 season, and a major reason is their star running back, Nate Sheppard. Sheppard has rushed for 743 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 161 yards and three scores through the air in just five games this season. He’s averaging nearly 200 scrimmage yards per game this season, but with just a couple of days left before Duke takes on UNC, Sheppard is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

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Sheppard has confirmed he suffered an ankle injury against Georgia Tech and played through it, and earlier this week he told reporters he’s good to go. There’s a good chance he plays in this game, but his availability is still up in the air.

SDSU receives positive QB news

South Dakota State University is always one of the top FCS football teams in the country. They always have some of the best talent at that level, especially at the quarterback position, and this season is no different. Chase Mason had high expectations coming into the year, and he met them, throwing for 834 yards and four touchdowns with one pick while rushing for 87 yards and two scores in his first three games before suffering an injury back on September 19th. Since then, Mason has missed the past two games, but now he’s set to return to the field this week against North Dakota.

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Last year, when the Jackrabbits lost Mason for six weeks towards the end of the season, they went 2-4. They were able to win the two games Mason missed this season, so hopefully he can stay healthy for the rest of the year and bring SDSU back to the FCS playoffs.

WVU RB room faces woes ahead of Cincinnati clash

The West Virginia Mountaineers have had one of the strongest run games in the country this season. Through six games, they’ve racked up 1,773 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns, but they’re going to be a bit shorthanded this upcoming week against Cincinnati.

WVU has ruled out six players ahead of this game, two of which are running backs. Andre Devine and Chris Talley will not suit up this weekend, and Lawrence Autry was also listed on the injury report. Neither of these guys is the Mountaineers’ top rushers, but if Cam Cook or Michael Hawkins Jr. goes down, they’re going to be mighty thin at RB.

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Charlotte 49ers part ways with strength coach

After an 0-6 start to the season, the Charlotte 49ers are making a coaching change, parting ways with strength and conditioning coach Jake Miller. Assistant strength coach Ben Gilkey is expected to take over Miller’s role and lead the program.

Charlotte was Miller’s second stop under head coach Tim Albin. The two coached together at Ohio before Miller made a brief stop at UCLA and reconnected with Albin at Charlotte. It’s a bit unusual to see a strength coach fired midseason, so I wonder if there was something going on behind the scenes that prompted his dismissal.

Texas Tech WR listed as questionable against ASU

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have a big matchup against Arizona State this weekend. The Red Raiders are currently the second-highest ranked Big 12 team in the AP Poll, and the only way to secure their spot in the CFP is to win the Big 12 championship, so they can’t afford to slip up. But they may be without one of their receivers this weekend.

Jalen Jones has been listed as questionable for this game with an undisclosed injury. If he does miss this game, it would be the first time he hasn’t suited up this season, and he plays a pretty big role in this offense and on special teams. The Red Raiders should be able to win this game without him, but when every game counts, they’d much rather have a plethora of options on the outside in case anyone else goes down.