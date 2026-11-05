Talking CFB: Utah Makes History, Pac-12 Referee Controversy, UMass Snaps Home-Win Drought & More

Week 10 of the College Football season is right around the corner, and man, is it going to be a good one. We have top-25 matchups after top-25 matchups throughout Saturday, and I think it’s safe to say the College Football Playoff rankings are going to get a massive shake-up after this week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But before we can get into the excitement of the big games, we’ve got some news to cover. Here’s everything you need to know heading into Week 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Utah Close to Tying FBS Record

Imago November 15, 2025 Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier 4 drops back for a pass during the 1st half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Utah Utes the and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Waco US – ZUMAc04_ 20251115_zma_c04_1394 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Let’s start with Utah, which is undefeated this year and one game away from tying an FBS record. Through their first eight games this season, the Utes have thrown for 200+ yards and rushed for 130+ yards in every single game. With one more 200+ passing yards and 130+ rushing yards performance, they will tie the 2010 Boise State Broncos for the most such games to start a season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devon Dampier has been a massive part of their success, throwing for 1,876 yards and rushing for 393, but Wayshawn Parker has been the biggest part of their rushing success, carrying the ball 109 times for 726 yards. Utah gets a tough BYU team this week, so it won’t be easy to keep this streak alive, but they’ll do their best.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitt Alum Don Silvestri Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

Former Pitt linebacker Don Silvestri has received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for his decades of service to help children and families in his community. Silvestri and his wife have fostered 14 children and adopted four, but they also deliver toys to local families during the holidays, have helped raise over a million dollars to provide mental health counseling for members of his community, and so much more.

“It was a tremendous honor to receive this award, especially when you look at the people who have received it in the past and the thousands of hours they have devoted to serving others,” Silvestri said. “To be included among that group is pretty humbling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Silvestri was a great player on the field, but he’s an even better man off the field.

UMass Defeats Ball State in First FBS Home Win Since 2021

UMass Football has been in the dumps for a while now. Since 2020, they’ve won a total of 12 games, five of which have come this year, but they hadn’t beaten an FBS opponent at home since 2021. That changed this past week when the Minute Men took down Ball State, 31-30, in OT.

ADVERTISEMENT

William Watson passed for 302 yards and one touchdown while the team ran for 153 yards and three scores. They outgained Ball State by 105 yards and averaged six more yards per pass attempt, but too many mistakes sent the game to overtime; they pulled through and got a big win for their program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toledo Beats Sacramento State, Tied For Second in MAC

The Toledo Rockets are in the race for the MAC title. They entered the week 6-2 with a 3-1 conference record, and got to take a trip to Sacramento to face Sac State, who is 2-8 on the year with a 1-6 conference record. It should’ve been an easy win, but it was far from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toledo led 20-10 in the fourth, but Sac State scored a late touchdown to cut it to 3, and the Rockets’ defense stood tall, helping them squeak out the win.

A win is a win, and in the end, that’s all that matters. Now, Toledo is 4-1 in conference play and in a tie for second in the MAC. They’re trying to take the conference championship for the 13th time and the first time since 2022, but it’s not going to be easy.

Key WVU Football Players Trending to Return From Injury This Week

The West Virginia Mountaineers have a tall task ahead of them this week. They have to hit the road and travel to No. 15 Texas Tech, but luckily for them, it looks like they’ll be getting a few key players back this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

WVU receiver Armoni Weaver, who got injured in the Mountaineers’ third game of the season, is trending towards playing this week. He caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown through two games and would give this passing game a big boost.

Defensively, the Mountaineers are set to get safety Matt Sieg back as well. In 6.5 games, Sieg has racked up 27 tackles and one forced fumble.

WVU needs all the help it can get in this matchup, but I’m not sure getting these two back will be enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pac-12 Confirms Play Clock Error Led to Oregon State Penalty

Imago CORVALLIS, OR – OCTOBER 10: Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree 12 runs for a touchdown after a reception in the second half of a college football game between the San Diego State Aztecs and Oregon State Beavers on October 10, 2026 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, OR. Photo by Logan Hannigan-Downs/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 10 San Diego State at Oregon State EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26101027

In last week’s game against Fresno State, Oregon State was incorrectly called for a delay-of-game penalty, the Pac-12 announced. The play clock was incorrectly set to 25 seconds instead of 40, leading to a five-yard penalty for the Beavers.

The Beavers had a 4th-and-1 turned into a 4th-and-6, and instead of going for it, as they had planned to do, they kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. In a 16-point loss, this might not seem like a big deal, but this changed the momentum of the game, so you never know what would’ve happened if they converted on fourth and went on to tie the game at seven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas State RB Added to Week 10 Injury Report

Kansas State has added Joe Jackson, their RB2, to the injury report ahead of a big time matchup against Oklahoma State this weekend.

Jackson, who has 384 yards and two touchdowns behind a 4.6 average this year, rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown just a couple of weeks ago, but over his last two games, he’s averaged just 1.9 yards per carry. Still, the Wildcats would love to have him on the field for this game against the Cowboys.

UTEP Seeks Turnaround Against Hawai’i Amid Losing Season

UTEP hasn’t been good at football in a long, long time, and this season is no different. After a 1-7 start, the Miners are hoping they can get some sort of momentum with a win against Hawai’i this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rainbow Warriors have also struggled this season, going 2-6 through their first eight games, and now they have to travel across multiple time zones to play the Miners on Saturday night. Road trips for Hawai’i are never easy, and the Miners are hoping to take advantage of that this weekend.

This is a battle between bad and worse, and UTEP is hoping worse can win out this time.

Boise State Gives Quarterback Injury Update For CSU Game

Boise State, who is currently in line to earn the G6’s playoff spot if they win out, lost their starting quarterback Maddux Madsen last week to a knee injury, but still pulled out a nail-biter against Texas State. His status for this weekend’s game against Colorado State has been up in the air all week, but the Broncos just released an update on his health.

Madsen did not suffer a long-term injury and is officially questionable to play this weekend. Considering CSU is 3-5 on the season and 1-3 in conference play, Boise State may choose to play it safe, but it appears Madsen could go if needed, which is great news for Boise State.

Eastern Michigan Falls to Central Michigan in Motor City MACtion

Central Michigan played in-state rival Eastern Michigan earlier this week, and they absolutely blew the doors off of them, winning 35-7. This hasn’t been a great season for either side, with both teams under .500 at this point, but CMU gets a big morale boost after knocking off their rival.

CMU’s run game was dominant, rushing for 235 yards and four touchdowns while Eastern Michigan couldn’t even manage 75 yards on the ground. It was an all-around performance for CMU that could give them some momentum heading into their final three games of the season, all of which are winnable.