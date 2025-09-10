Tampa Legend Rob Higgins Issues Powerful Statement After USF Announce Him as Athletics CEO

USF has just shaken things up, welcoming Rob Higgins back to campus as its new athletic director. The former Tampa Bay Sports Commission leader and USF alum is taking over from Michael Kelly, making him the first alumnus to hold the position. The university will officially introduce him at a press conference on September 22, launching a new chapter focused on both athletic success and strategic business growth. And Higgins didn’t waste time sharing his excitement, hinting at ambitious plans for USF. This move signifies more than just a new hire; it’s a clear signal that USF is ready to gain national recognition.

Well, Higgins arrives with over two decades of experience leading the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, successfully securing major events for the city, including Super Bowl 55, WrestleMania 37, NCAA Women’s Final Fours, and the 2027 Florida-Georgia football game. His established national relationships and innovative bid strategies position him well to enhance USF’s athletic programs and financial growth.

A Jesuit High grad, former Bulls basketball team manager, and Tampa Sports Club Hall of Fame inductee, Higgins has deep roots in both USF and the Tampa sports community. And giving it back to his roots Rob Higgins lays out his bold future plan on X: “This isn’t a fairytale ending for our family; this is a fairytale beginning! @USFAthletics time is now. Thank you so much, @willweatherford, @mikegriffinFL, @USF_Pres & @StromanJay! #GoBulls #TeamTampaBay 🤘.” Well, Higgins is ready to prove that they made the right move bidding on him.

Even USF leaders praised Higgins, citing his vision and the positive effects he’s had. President Rhea Law noted his contribution to boosting Tampa Bay’s brand and economic standing through sports. Board Chair Will Weatherford emphasized Higgins’s ambitious leadership, saying his experience and drive made him ideal to head the university’s athletics. Now, that confidence was clear, given his impressive background. He was president/CEO of the Super Bowl 55 Host Committee, assisted with Super Bowl 43, and was recognized with several “Power” and “Top 30” awards in sports business. His connection to USF started at age eight, volunteering at basketball games.

But apart from that, Rob Higgins has a proven track record of successfully leading major sporting events in Tampa Bay. He served as the president and CEO of the Super Bowl LV Host Committee in 2021 and was also part of the bid and operations team for Super Bowl XLIII in 2009. His leadership significantly elevated Tampa’s national profile, highlighting the city’s ability to host large-scale events while stimulating the local economy and bolstering its reputation in sports.

At the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, Higgins played a crucial role in securing the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship, along with four NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Fours, three rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, three NCAA Men’s Frozen Fours, two NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships, the NHL All-Star Weekend, the NHL Stadium Series, and WrestleMania 37. This extensive experience is why USF selected him to take their athletics program to the next level.

But with Higgins taking up the charge, there’s another massive success that’s making buzz around USF.

USF’s win against the Florida Gators

USF pulled off a stunning upset, defeating the No. 13 Florida Gators 18-16 at the Swamp in what was arguably their biggest win ever, in their 337th game. Beating an SEC team on their home turf, especially in a notoriously tough environment, immediately thrust the Bulls into the national spotlight. This victory propelled USF into the AP Top 25 at No. 18 and the coaches poll at No. 23, signaling they’re more than just a regional team; they’re a force to be reckoned with.

Well, the Bulls’ defense set the tone over two weeks, displaying an aggressive, relentless style fueled by experienced leadership, depth, and athleticism. Coach Alex Golesh emphasized discipline and composure as crucial, highlighting examples like Cole Skinner, who kept his cool despite an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. These instances showcased USF’s maturity, demonstrating that the team is not just winning, but learning to excel under pressure.

Quarterback Byrum Brown and the offense came up big, highlighted by a 66-yard touchdown catch by Keshaun Singleton in the third quarter that swung momentum against the Gators. Nico Gramatica then clinched the win with a 20-yard field goal, sticking to his routine of praying in Spanish and focusing on the process. This showcased the Bulls’ commitment to preparation and mental fortitude. Despite some early penalties, the team executed well, proving they perform under pressure.

USF now heads to Hard Rock Stadium to face the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes in a crucial road game. To continue their historic run against Miami’s tough defensive line, led by Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr., the Bulls must maintain their aggressive and disciplined approach. Now, let’s wait and see if the Bulls can continue their momentum.