Tavien St. Clair’s Brother Makes College Football Future Announcement Days After Public OSU Pledge

What happens when a young quarterback’s phone lights up with the first-ever FBS offer message? It’s the kind of moment when you get to know that all those early mornings, late nights, and endless grinds are finally getting noticed. There’s someone from Bellefontaine, Ohio, who’s long been a talk of the town, especially after committing to one of football’s premium programs, the Buckeyes. Yes, it’s Tavien St. Clair, but now, it’s not about him; it’s his younger brother, Reign St. Clair, who’s stepping into the world of recruiting spotlight.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing around 185 pounds, Reign is on his path to build a strong resume while working on his arm strength, compared to the 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound Tavien. However, Tavien was never like he is now when he was entering his sophomore year. The younger St. Clair is yet to start a game for the Chieftains, but he already received a scholarship offer last month from Eastern Kentucky. But he had been waiting to receive his first FBS offer, and guess what? The moment has arrived for him.

Reign has officially announced his arrival in the recruiting world by securing his first FBS offer from the University of South Florida. “I am extremely grateful and excited to have received my second Division 1 offer from the University of South Florida.” Reign wrote on X. It’s a major step for him, who’s just heading into his sophomore year of high school. With one program leaping, others are also likely to follow suit, and that’s what Reign must be looking for.

Indeed, there’s plenty of room to improve for Reign, but the raw tools are clearly there. He recently appeared in two camps at Ohio State; one was during a one-day skill camp, while the second one was at Ohio State’s 7-on-7 tournament, which he played with his Bellefontaine teammates. Reign must’ve shown something that made the recruiters believe that this guy has some serious potential in the years to come.

There’s no doubt that Reign has the talent, but there’s another ingredient that has helped him to rise. Having someone close to you who’s been through the recruiting grind is something that most don’t have. However, it’s a huge thing getting your first FBS offer from a program like South Florida, but Reign has something different in mind.

Reign St. Clair wishes to follow Tavien’s path

Before receiving his first FBS offer, Reign wished to follow his brother’s path. As we know, Tavien will be seen playing as a quarterback for OSU in the upcoming fall, and that’s what Reign is also dreaming about. “If they were to offer me, and that was the best development place for me, then yeah, this would definitely be the best place,” Reign said about Ohio State.

Tavien has worked hard to earn this huge opportunity at Ohio State. Reign has watched his brother go from a local star to an OSU quarterback commit, and now he knows exactly what it takes to get there. He recently even talked about how Tavien’s journey has shaped his mindset in a chat with Eleven Warriors last week. “Just seeing him [Tavien] putting in the work and seeing all the opportunities that he got going along, it definitely drove me to start putting in work.” Reign said.

“I started to see like how it really helps, how lifting helps, how throwing helps, how getting guys out there to the field with you really helps, so I know I got to do that. He would take me out to the field at our high school and he’d help me with footwork or arm movements or like getting my mind right, getting my just everything right before a game or anything like that,” Reign added.

Who knows if he gets an offer from the Buckeyes in the future, while Tavien is still there in the program? Imagine the brothers are battling against each other for the starting QB spot. Sounds wild, right? These are all imaginations, but if Ryan Day’s staff comes calling, Reign will not give even a second thought to overlooking all other offers, and you can bet on it.