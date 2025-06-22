Tavien St. Clair’s Brother Makes Public Pledge to Ryan Day & Ohio State After Receiving Latest College Football Offer

It’s always a dream for youngsters to play college football at a powerhouse like the Ohio State Buckeyes. And a young prospect is already living that dream, just not in a way you’d expect. Tavien St. Clair, No. 2 quarterback in his class, recently earned his shot to play for the OSU in the upcoming season. But now, it’s his younger brother, who has started making noise of his own and has a big blueprint in front of him, thanks to Tavien.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing around 185 pounds, Reign St. Clair is yet to build a strong resume while working on his arm strength, compared to the 6 feet 4 inches, 225-pound Tavien. He’s not a five-star yet like his brother, but we can say that Reign doesn’t need rankings right now. He’s got something that most don’t have: a brother who has already been through the recruiting grind and ended up landing at one of the most premium programs in the country.

Reign recently got his first offer, from Eastern Kentucky, and is set to enter his sophomore year of high school. But that’s not what he really wants because he knows where he’d love to end up. The younger St. Clair recently hinted at following his brother’s path. “If they were to offer me, and that was the best development place for me, then yeah, this would definitely be the best place,” Reign said about Ohio State.

Tavien’s experience and guidance can be helpful for his younger brother to get even better career opportunities in the future. He has the best chance to be around Ryan Day’s Ohio State more than any other kid of his age. And as we mentioned, he already has the blueprint, which will help him to see what it takes to get there.

Reign recently discussed how Tavien’s journey has helped him so far, as he mentioned during an interview with Eleven Warriors last week. “Just seeing him [Tavien] putting in the work and seeing all the opportunities that he got going along, it definitely drove me to start putting in work. I started to see like how it really helps, how lifting helps, how throwing helps, how getting guys out there to the field with you really helps, so I know I got to do that.” Reign said.

The younger brother is on the way to take baby steps towards a better football career by leading the Bellefontaine offense in his first season. But the older one? Well, he has bigger things to prove while competing with two other star QBs at OSU.

Where does Tavien St Clair stand in OSU’s QB1 competition?

With the 2025 season right around the corner, the buzz around Ohio State’s starting quarterback is heating up. But it’s a good headache to have if you’re Ryan Day: three quarterbacks and one starting job. Two signal callers are in a battle: Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. But there’s another guy who’s quietly gaining ground – Tavien St. Clair. He might be the third QB on the list, but he isn’t losing this battle easily.

CFB analyst RJ Young came up with a valuable perspective while discussing OSU’s quarterback picture. “The last guy on the list that I actually want to discuss leads into a recruiting question: Tavien St Clair. Now, at the end of spring ball, Ryan Day said it’s basically a two‑horse race between Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin.” Young said. “Knowing that he’s [Tavien] the third guy on the depth chart, and knowing that Ohio State famously has used all three guys to win a national championship—I think he has an opportunity if just something happens…What I’m curious about is just how good he is. Because it’s going to dictate what I think their 2026 quarterback looks like,” he added.

Tavien, who also hails from Bellefontaine HS, received the Marcus Dupree National High School Football Hall of Fame Player of the Year Award in January 2025. It recognizes the most outstanding high school football player of the year, a player who has not only excelled on the field but also displayed leadership, determination, and a commitment to excellence – qualities exemplified by Oklahoma legend Marcus Dupree. This award not only reiterates his potential in the college football field but also gives him a boost to become Ryan Day’s favorite.

So, Tavien has the frame, the arm, and most importantly, the mindset that makes him someone who can lead the Buckeyes’ offense in the upcoming season. If he gets the opportunity to become OSU’s starting QB, don’t be surprised if he ends up being the star this year.