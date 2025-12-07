brand-logo
Lincoln Riley & USC Finally Learn Their Alamo Bowl Opponent in Official Announcement

ByInsiya Johar

Dec 7, 2025 | 2:24 PM EST

Head coach Lincoln Riley’s 2025 season started off impressively. But losses to Notre Dame and Illinois added costly wrinkles to Riley’s scheme of things. Despite that, the Trojans dreamed of the playoffs. However, a 27-42 burn by Oregon smoked out those hopes. While the CFP berth is out of reach, the Trojans have welcomed a bowl appearance.

Bowl eligibility requires a mandatory six-win record, which makes USC bowl eligible. Reportedly, they will face off against TCU on Dec. 30 at Alamodome, San Antonio (Texas).

(This is a developing story…)

