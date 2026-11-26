The night TCU beat Michigan 51-45 in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, Sonny Dykes stood one win from a national championship. The Horned Frogs had stunned the Wolverines, survived a furious second-half comeback, and earned a place in the title game for the first time in the playoff era.

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Just four years later, Dykes is out of his head coaching job, TCU is searching for his replacement, and CFB Hall of Famer David Pollack believes the school may have pulled the trigger too soon.

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“I wouldn’t have made this decision. I don’t fully understand this decision,” David Pollack said in a video he posted on X on November 25. “We are not too far removed from being in the national championship picture, 51-45.”

His argument comes as TCU’s search for a successor faces an early complication. UTSA HC Jeff Traylor has emerged as a name connected to the opening, but he has declined to engage with the speculation.

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“Trust the process, man. Control what you can control,” Traylor said on Monday. “That’s the only place my mind is right now: staying for my kids and make sure they have the best plan they can Friday at 11 o’clock.”

TCU announced Dykes’ firing on November 22, one day after a 38-17 home loss to No. 2 Utah left the Horned Frogs at 5-6. The loss brought their home season to a close and made the final regular-season game a must-win if they want to qualify for a bowl game.

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Dykes leaves TCU with a 41-23 record, but his first season was easily his best. The Horned Frogs went 13-2 in 2022, reached the Big 12 title game, and made the national championship game for the first time in school history.

Their 51-45 playoff win over Michigan also remains the only College Football Playoff victory by a Big 12 team. The title game against Georgia, though, was a different story.

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TCU lost 65-7, but that result did not erase what Dykes had accomplished in his first year. The Frogs had gone from a team outside the national conversation to one win from a championship.

Pollack believes that history should have bought Sonny Dykes more time. “When I look at TCU, the defense is really good this year man,” Pollack remarked. “Like 17 points a game. That’s in the Big 12; they’ve got that solidified.”

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Still, the former Georgia All-American didn’t ignore the biggest problem with Dykes’ final team. The offense had become a source of frustration, and he acknowledged that it was a major reason the coach lost his job.

“Because offense is his specialty. That’s who he is. And the offense is not playing well,” Pollack said. “The attendance is way down, which is not good for your squad. But man, oh man, you’re not far removed.”

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TCU has averaged 22.8 points per game this year, ranking 102nd nationally, while its defense allowed 17.3 points per game, good for 16th. And the gap was striking. The defense had done enough to keep the Frogs competitive in plenty of games.

But the offense repeatedly failed to turn that work into wins. Interestingly, TCU lost five of its first six games against Power Four opponents by one score, with those losses coming by a combined 25 points before the Utah game.

Because of the lackluster offensive play, the crowds were shrinking, too. TCU drew an average of 37,849 fans to its home games this year, the program’s worst attendance since 2008. And those who still showed up were not hiding their anger.

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Boos rang out, signs called for Dykes to be fired, and some supporters wore brown paper bags over their heads. Pollack rightly said that the frustration had spread well beyond a few unhappy fans.

“I think it’s the fans, I think it’s the frustration. I get it,” Pollack said. “But I just think they’re just not that far removed from good stuff. $20 million buyout. I think it’s the frustration, and I think it’s the lack of offense.”

Dykes signed a multi-year extension in April 2026, and reports put his buyout at more than $20 million. So, the reported amount makes the decision an expensive one, especially with another coaching search now underway.

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Athletic Director Mike Buddie, though, said the Frogs had moved too far from the standard set in 2022, and he pointed to the university’s investment in football as a reason it could not accept another season like this one.

Still, Dykes had two consecutive 9-4 seasons in 2024 and 2025, even though his teams went 28-21 after the national championship run and 17-18 in Big 12 play. Maybe TCU could have persisted with Dykes for a year before making the decision?

The timing is understandably awkward for the Horned Frogs. TCU wants to have its next head coach in place before the early signing period begins on December 2, while the transfer portal opens in January. For now, former Boise State HC and TCU DC Andy Avalos leads the team.