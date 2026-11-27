BYU’s Big 12 Championship hopes were on life support, after the Cougars needed a favor elsewhere to keep them breathing. Texas Tech, meanwhile, had no reason to look over its shoulder. The Red Raiders held the keys to their own destiny and knew exactly what was on the line against TCU. So, they went out there, took care of business, and punched their ticket to the title game. That, however, shut the door on BYU before the school could even kick off its regular-season finale.

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“Texas Tech beats TCU to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship and will play No. 2 Utah,” On3 posted on X.



Texas Tech booked its second consecutive appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game after defeating TCU 48-27 on Thanksgiving night. The Red Raiders finished the regular season at 11-1 overall and 8-1 in conference play, joining undefeated Utah in the title matchup.



Texas Tech forced two turnovers in the second quarter and converted them into 10 points. The Red Raiders carried that energy into the second half, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions after the break. A 79-yard punt return touchdown from Malcolm Simmons added to the second-quarter surge. Running back Cameron Dickey later delivered another major play with a 16-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 48-13 and putting the result beyond TCU’s reach. The game ended at 48-27 in Texas Tech’s favor.



With Texas Tech securing the second spot, the Big 12 Championship Game matchup is now confirmed: No. 2 Utah will face No. 11 Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 4. The matchup will be broadcast live on ABC, with streaming also available on Fubo.

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Texas Tech’ Joey McGuire can’t wait!

The head coach is obviously happy with how things turned out. Had his program lost against TCU, the whole situation in the Big 12 championship race would have been in hibernation until Saturday.

Fans would have to wait to see if BYU would take advantage of the situation and make their way into the championship game. Instead, Texas Tech didn’t let that happen, and so its coach was extremely happy.

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“I can’t wait to get back to Arlington,” McGuire said. “It’s my second-favorite place to play. It’s going to be a home game next week for us.”

But the team is focusing on what’s next. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos confirmed it. “The job’s not done yet, so it’s not going to be too much celebrating,” he said.

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After all, Utah had already clinched its place after defeating TCU on November 21. The undefeated Utes entered the final week of the regular season with an 11-0 record and an 8-0 mark in conference play. They also carried a 17-game overall winning streak into their regular-season finale against West Virginia.

The championship game will be the second meeting between Utah and Texas Tech as Big 12 opponents. The Red Raiders won their previous matchup 34-10 in Salt Lake City in 2025. The programs also met in 1972 and 1973, with Texas Tech winning both contests.

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Now, Texas Tech will now have an opportunity to defend its conference title. The Red Raiders defeated BYU 34-7 in last year’s championship game and are aiming to become the first program since Oklahoma to win consecutive Big 12 titles.

What the Big 12 Championship means for the playoff race:

The December 4 matchup carries different stakes for the two programs. Utah entered the latest College Football Playoff rankings at No. 2 and remains undefeated, while Texas Tech was ranked No. 11, putting the Red Raiders near the edge of the playoff picture.

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For Texas Tech, another conference championship would strengthen its case as it looks to remain in the national title conversation. Utah, meanwhile, will have an opportunity to complete an unbeaten regular season and add a Big 12 championship to its achievements since joining the conference.

The Red Raiders have secured their place after a convincing comeback against TCU. Now, with Utah already waiting, the Big 12 title game is set to feature two teams with plenty at stake when they meet in Arlington on December 4.