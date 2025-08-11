After Losing Closest Family Member To Horrific Tragedy, Notre Dame QB Heir Remembers Them With Touching Tribute

“Live like Walker.” In memory of the beloved soul. The jersey number is one cherished keepsake of an athlete’s achievements. Loved, admired, and respected. An alma mater’s ultimate tribute to its legendary players is to retire their jerseys. That’s how powerful a number can be. Look at Diego Maradona; his 1986 World Cup ‘hand of God’ shirt was sold for a whopping £7.1 million. It’s not the number that holds the significance; it’s the emotions, the stories, and the epic moments etched into the very fabric. And for one Irish QB commit, it means his world.

Growing up, Teddy Jarrard, the Notre Dame commit for the class of 2027, wore different numbers on his jersey. Random assignments that didn’t mean a thing. There was no emotion, no story stitched to it, just mere QB numbers. But three years back, a tragedy struck, and life happened. It hit him from nowhere, doing a whole 180 on him. Teddy grieved the loss of his closest one. And ever since, his jersey has been a tribute to the departed who dreamt the football dream. Phillips Walker was just ten when he tragically passed away in a house fire.

And in memory of his cousin, Teddy turns every snap into a tribute. A very close-knit family, Teddy and Walker spent a great deal of time playing backyard football and wiffle Ball together. “We were probably the closest in my family; He was a very athletic kid,” reminisces Teddy.

“He was always quick and more athletic than everybody. He was the quarterback. He just loved sports.” Teddy wears the #2. Walker wore the same number, and now Teddy Jarrard carries it forward, determined to keep his cousin’s spirit alive on and off the turf. “It’s an honor to wear it,” Teddy says. “Just knowing that it has a meaning behind it. A lot of people just look at it as a number, but it gives me a little bit more of a reason to wear it.”

Talking about Walker and Teddy’s love for sports, athleticism runs deep in the family. Walker’s father, Cory, played quarterback, and his mother, Courtney, was a gymnast for the Dawgs. And his siblings? Aiden excels in volleyball, while Cannon is fond of golf. When the tragedy struck, it shook everyone. “It happened so fast. Nobody got to say goodbye. It sucked. But instead of letting it break us, it brought us closer.”

It gave them a purpose. ‘Live Like Walker’ changed lives. Taught others to live freely and laugh with joy. “We have a saying, Live Like Walker, just be energetic and enjoy life. He always had a smile and was always happy to be there. He loved people, and people loved him.” And for Teddy Jarrard, it gave him a whole pre-game ritual.

‘Live Like Walker,’ Teddy Jarrard on Walker’s memories

The closest buds, Teddy and Walker, were competitive spirits. The ten-year-old kid was a true sport, enjoying every thrill and every adrenaline rush that got him to hit the field. “He didn’t get to live out his dream of playing football…I might as well wear it for him, let him know that I got his back,” Teddy said.

And in his honor, Teddy Jarrard has a pre-game ritual. Whenever he boots up for the turf, he recalls his cousin: “Obviously you’ve got a lot of things going through your mind as a quarterback, getting ready for the game and all that stuff, but I try to remind myself every time I go on the field how fortunate and how blessed I am to be able to play the game. Because of what happened to Walker, I have that perspective.” There’s more to that. If you closely watch Teddy Jerrard’s wrist tape, you will see three letters LLW. Live Like Walker, a reminder to keep playing for him.

During his commitment ceremony with Notre Dame, he gave a shout-out to Walker and his parents. “Thank you to my uncle Cory and my aunt Courtney for showing me what it means to lean into God and your faith when you hit the lowest, hard time of your life.” And Courtney and Cory are both humbled to see Teddy Jarrard keep Walker’s spirit alive through every snap and every very deep throw on the field. “We are humbled that Teddy continues to honor Walker. We are so proud of him,” as Courtney Philips put it, happy for her nephew.