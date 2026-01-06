Ohio State OL That Ryan Day Lost Faith in Prioritizes 2 SEC Teams in Transfer Portal

A massive shakeup is underway on the Ohio State offensive line. After the Buckeyes fell short of the CFP championship, the program has shifted its focus toward preparing for the next season. That transition will probably lead to several familiar faces leaving Ryan Day’s camp, with a starting offensive lineman, who lost the coach’s trust midway through 2025, entering the transfer portal.

Key players continue to enter the transfer portal, with offensive guard Tegra Tshabola becoming the latest Buckeye to make that decision. The 21-year-old’s exit arrives as both an expected development and a surprise. He has started along the Ohio State line for the past two seasons, yet Ryan Day has shown a growing preference for players like Joshua Padilla, Gabe VanSickle, etc., at the right guard spot.

CBS Sports’ reporter Matt Zenitz revealed Tshabola’s transfer news and his planned visits after entering the portal in a post on X. “Ohio State offensive guard transfer Tegra Tshabola plans to visit Auburn and Kentucky, his agency [3 Strand Sports & Entertainment] tells me and [Chris Hummer]. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder was a starter for Ohio State the last two seasons and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention pick last season.”

Tshabola originally committed to Ohio State as a four-star prospect in the class of 2023. He played a central role during the Buckeyes’ CFP national-championship run in 2024, but Ryan Day reduced his on-field opportunities this year as he shared snaps with Padilla, VanSickle, and Ethan Onianwa. The pattern suggested that he would have faced even more competition had he chosen to return in 2026.

An unspecified injury also kept Tshabola out of action during Ohio State’s 24-14 loss to the Miami Hurricanes at the Cotton Bowl Classic. His departure now makes him the 17th player to leave the Buckeyes through the transfer portal, and he enters his next stop with only one year of NCAA eligibility remaining. While Tshabola searches for a fresh start at programs such as Auburn and Kentucky, Ryan Day will most likely concentrate on strengthening the offensive line unit for the 2026 campaign, viewing that position as the priority area in the roster rebuild.

How is the 2026 season recruitment going for Ryan Day?

From looking invincible to suffering a gradual collapse, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes rode a rollercoaster of a season. The program lost everything: the unbeaten record, the Big Ten Championship, and the opportunity to become back-to-back CFP champions. Yet, Day has made it clear that he will bolster the roster and return stronger next year.

The recruiting front is already moving at full speed, with five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. committing to Ohio State last month and signing his letter of intent. Henry, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class, gave the Buckeyes an immediate lift and reaffirmed the program’s national appeal.

Imago December 30, 2025, Arlington, Texas, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day takes questions at the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz between the Miami Hurricanes and the Ohio State Buckeyes head coaches at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. Arlington U.S – ZUMAs304 20251230_zaf_s304_004 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Ohio State also secured a commitment from five-star defensive end D.J. Jacobs. The 6’5″, 225 lbs prospect from Roswell, Georgia, chose the Buckeyes over Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Oregon. If he signs next year, Jacobs will become the highest-rated defensive signee for the program since Jack Sawyer, who arrived as the top overall recruit in 2021.

Mason Williams is another priority target at tight end. After the team lost Jelani Thurman to the transfer portal and Max Klare is considering the NFL Draft, Williams is viewed as a crucial addition to the offensive unit. Landing him would strengthen the depth at a position that the Buckeyes need to stabilize for the 2026 campaign.